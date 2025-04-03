Jordans Jumpstart Family & Friends Fundraising Event 💜
Mike Onka community 11520 Putnam St
Sugar Creek, MO 64054, USA
General Admission
free
General Admission is completely FREE, so bring your family and friends! While entry is free, we encourage you to bring a little extra cash for raffle tickets , merchandise and any of the contribution you may wanna make at the event!
Raffle Tickets
$1
Purchase Now! Tickets are only a dollar!
Standard Vendor Table (outside)
free
Grants General Vendor table placement & ability to showcase your organization. (Must provide your own table)
Premium Vendor table
$25
Grants premium access to exclusive areas and Vendor table placement (must provide your own table )
Table Sponsor
$100
Table Sponsor – $100
Support recovery while showcasing your organization! As a Table Sponsor, you’ll receive:
✅ Reserved Inside Table for 10 guests
✅ 10 Meal Tickets (one per guest)
✅ Prime Networking & Promotion – Connect with other organizations and community leaders
✅ Recognition at the Event for your generous support
This is a great opportunity to support a meaningful cause, promote your mission, and make valuable connections. Secure your table today!
Food Ticket
$10
Enjoy a delicious meal while supporting a great cause! Each $10 meal ticket includes a full plate of food, with all proceeds going toward recovery housing and community support efforts.
Your contribution helps provide hope, stability, and second chances for individuals on their recovery journey. Grab your meal ticket and join us in making a difference!
Bronze Tier Sponsorship
$325
Bronze Tier Sponsor – $325
Sponsor hope and a fresh start! A Bronze Tier Scholarship covers the initial deposit and first week of recovery housing for an individual taking their first steps toward a new life.
🎗 What You’ll Receive:
✅ Recognition on Social Media – Shout-out to our supporters!
✅ Acknowledgment at the Event Venue – Your generosity will be highlighted.
✅ Feature in Our Newsletter – Showcasing your impact on the recovery community.
Your support directly helps someone secure safe, stable housing in their first critical week of recovery. Be the reason someone gets a second chance!
Silver Tier Sponsorship
$450
Silver Tier – $450
Empower someone’s recovery journey with a Silver Tier Scholarship! Your $450 donation covers the initial deposit and the first 1-2 weeks of recovery housing, providing stability during a critical transition.
🎗 What You’ll Receive:
✅ Recognition on Social Media – A public thank-you for your generosity.
✅ Acknowledgment at the Event Venue – Your support will be highlighted during the fundraiser.
✅ Feature in Our Newsletter – Showcasing your impact on the recovery community.
Your contribution helps ensure that individuals in early recovery have a safe place to begin rebuilding their lives. Make a lasting difference today!
Gold Tier Sponsorship
$750
Gold Tier Sponsor– $750
Make a life-changing impact with a Gold Tier Scholarship! Your $1,000 donation covers the initial deposit and one full month of recovery housing, providing crucial stability for someone on their path to healing.
🎗 What You’ll Receive:
✅ Recognition on Social Media – A dedicated thank-you post highlighting your generosity.
✅ Acknowledgment at the Event Venue – Public recognition during the fundraiser.
✅ Feature in Our Newsletter – Showcasing your role in supporting recovery housing.
✅ Logo Placement on Our Event Banner – Your name or business will be proudly displayed as a key supporter.
This sponsorship ensures that individuals in early recovery have a safe, secure place to focus on rebuilding their lives. Be a champion for recovery and change a life today!
Platinum Tier Sponsorship
$1,000
Transform a life with a Platinum Tier Scholarship! Your $1,500 donation covers the moving deposit and first weeks of rent for an individual entering recovery housing, giving them the stability they need to focus on healing and rebuilding.
🎗 What You’ll Receive:
✅ Recognition on Social Media – A dedicated post celebrating your generosity.
✅ Acknowledgment at the Event Venue – Public recognition during the fundraiser.
✅ Feature in Our Newsletter – Showcasing your commitment to recovery support.
✅ Large Logo Placement on Our Event Banner – Your business or name will be prominently displayed as a leading supporter.
This sponsorship provides critical financial support for someone taking their first steps toward long-term recovery. Invest in a fresh start and help change a life today!
