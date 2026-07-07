A red, white, and blue graphic for "Liberty All Stars Booster Club Membership" features the club name prominently in the foreground against a textured background with stars and brush strokes.
Liberty Athletic Center Inc

Hosted by

Liberty Athletic Center Inc

About this event

Jordyn Smith Booster Club Membership

Aug 2026 Dues-Less Balance $40 Calendar Raffle Fundraiser
$35

Liberty All Stars Booster Club membership dues help support athlete recognition, choreography, team activities, special events, and other Booster Club initiatives that enhance the athlete experience throughout the season. Membership is $75 per athlete, per month for the 10-month season. 

September 2026 Dues
$75

Liberty All Stars Booster Club membership dues help support athlete recognition, choreography, team activities, special events, and other Booster Club initiatives that enhance the athlete experience throughout the season. Membership is $75 per athlete, per month for the 10-month season. 

October 2026 Dues
$75

Liberty All Stars Booster Club membership dues help support athlete recognition, choreography, team activities, special events, and other Booster Club initiatives that enhance the athlete experience throughout the season. Membership is $75 per athlete, per month for the 10-month season. 

November 2026 Dues
$75

Liberty All Stars Booster Club membership dues help support athlete recognition, choreography, team activities, special events, and other Booster Club initiatives that enhance the athlete experience throughout the season. Membership is $75 per athlete, per month for the 10-month season. 

December 2026 Dues
$75

Liberty All Stars Booster Club membership dues help support athlete recognition, choreography, team activities, special events, and other Booster Club initiatives that enhance the athlete experience throughout the season. Membership is $75 per athlete, per month for the 10-month season. 

January 2027 Dues
$75

Liberty All Stars Booster Club membership dues help support athlete recognition, choreography, team activities, special events, and other Booster Club initiatives that enhance the athlete experience throughout the season. Membership is $75 per athlete, per month for the 10-month season. 

February 2027 Dues
$75

Liberty All Stars Booster Club membership dues help support athlete recognition, choreography, team activities, special events, and other Booster Club initiatives that enhance the athlete experience throughout the season. Membership is $75 per athlete, per month for the 10-month season. 

March 2027 Dues
$75

Liberty All Stars Booster Club membership dues help support athlete recognition, choreography, team activities, special events, and other Booster Club initiatives that enhance the athlete experience throughout the season. Membership is $75 per athlete, per month for the 10-month season. 

April 2027 Dues
$75

Liberty All Stars Booster Club membership dues help support athlete recognition, choreography, team activities, special events, and other Booster Club initiatives that enhance the athlete experience throughout the season. Membership is $75 per athlete, per month for the 10-month season. 

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