"Joseph" Overture Dinner & Show

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About this event
Join us for an evening of dinner, music, and theatre as we bring Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat to life on stage. Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is an uplifting, high-energy family musical that transforms the biblical tale of Joseph and his jealous brothers into a vibrant, dazzling spectacular featuring unforgettable tunes, eclectic musical styles, and a rainbow of joy. Performed by Birder Players.
Reserve your seats for the Overture Dinner & Show.
Pre-show dinner at
De Pere's Orsetta Craft Kitchen & Bar
109 N Broadway, De Pere
4:45pm - Cocktails | Cash Bar
5:15pm - Dinner
Dudley Birder Theatre
123 S Broadway, De Pere
7:00pm - Performance
Kindly respond by August 10
Hosted by Alicia Birder
Seats are limited.
$150 per person (includes dinner and performance).
A portion of your ticket is tax-deductible.
Birder Studio of Performing Arts, Inc. is a nonprofit organization recognized as tax-exempt under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Donations are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law.
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