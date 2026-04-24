"Joseph" Overture Dinner & Show

Join us for an evening of dinner, music, and theatre as we bring Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat to life on stage. Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is an uplifting, high-energy family musical that transforms the biblical tale of Joseph and his jealous brothers into a vibrant, dazzling spectacular featuring unforgettable tunes, eclectic musical styles, and a rainbow of joy. Performed by Birder Players.





Reserve your seats for the Overture Dinner & Show.





Pre-show dinner at

De Pere's Orsetta Craft Kitchen & Bar

109 N Broadway, De Pere





4:45pm - Cocktails | Cash Bar

5:15pm - Dinner





Dudley Birder Theatre

123 S Broadway, De Pere

7:00pm - Performance





Kindly respond by August 10





Hosted by Alicia Birder





Seats are limited.

$150 per person (includes dinner and performance).

A portion of your ticket is tax-deductible.

Birder Studio of Performing Arts, Inc. is a nonprofit organization recognized as tax-exempt under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Donations are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law.