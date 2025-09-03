Joshua FFA Booster Club Jackpot

Ring Sponsor item
Ring Sponsor
$500

Banner (1) to be hung prominently in show ring. Recognition by ring announcer multiple times during the show. Advertisement on social media.

Buckle Sponsor item
Buckle Sponsor
$100

Recognition by ring announcer multiple times during show. Advertisement on social media. Individuals and businesses are WELCOME! No limit on the number of species you can sponsor.

Gate Sponsor item
Gate Sponsor
$300

Banner (1) displayed on holding pen gate. Recognition by ring announcer multiple times during the show. Advertisement on social media.

Scale Sponsor item
Scale Sponsor
$200

Magnetic sign placed on official scales. Recognition by announcer multiple times during the show. Advertisement on social media.

