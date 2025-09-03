Joshua FFA Booster Club Jackpot

Banner (1) to be hung prominently in show ring. Recognition by ring announcer multiple times during the show. Advertisement on social media.
Recognition by ring announcer multiple times during show. Advertisement on social media. Individuals and businesses are WELCOME! No limit on the number of species you can sponsor.
Banner (1) displayed on holding pen gate. Recognition by ring announcer multiple times during the show. Advertisement on social media.
Magnetic sign placed on official scales. Recognition by announcer multiple times during the show. Advertisement on social media.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing