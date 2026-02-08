Ticket price of $150 includes 1 show ticket, transportation to Sight and Sounds Theater and light lunch. No refunds available for this event. All sales are final. Tickets sales end June 30th.





IMPORTANT NOTE:

ZEFFY WILL GIVE YOU THE OPTION TO MAKE A DONATION WHEN MAKING YOUR PAYMENT. SELECT OTHER FROM THE DROP DOWN MENU AND TYPE $0.00 INTO THE DONATION CONTRIBUTION FIELD IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO DONATE TO ZEFFY.