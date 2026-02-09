Living Water Christian Fellowship Of Philadelphia

Hosted by

Living Water Christian Fellowship Of Philadelphia

About this event

Joshua | Sight & Sounds Theater | Lancaster, PA

300 Hartman Bridge Rd

Ronks, PA 17572, USA

General Admission
$150

Ticket price includes 1 show ticket, transportation to Sight and Sounds Theater and light lunch. No refunds available for this event. All sales are final. Tickets sales end June 30th.


IMPORTANT NOTE:

ZEFFY WILL GIVE YOU THE OPTION TO MAKE A DONATION WHEN MAKING YOUR PAYMENT.  SELECT OTHER FROM THE DROP DOWN MENU AND TYPE $0.00 INTO THE DONATION CONTRIBUTION FIELD IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO DONATE TO ZEFFY.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!