Joshua Tree Homeschool Hub Memberships

About the memberships
Valid until March 12, 2027
Limited availability
Founding Members are families or individuals who step forward to help establish and strengthen Joshua Tree Homeschool Hub for years to come. This one-time investment lays a foundation that supports programming, accessibility, and long-term sustainability.
Includes:
Limited Time
First Growth Membership is designed for families ready to grow with Joshua Tree Homeschool Hub during an important season of development. This special introductory membership invites families to join early, connect deeply, and be part of shaping a strong, supportive homeschool community.
Includes:
