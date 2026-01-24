Joshua Tree Homeschool Hub

Joshua Tree Homeschool Hub

Joshua Tree Homeschool Hub Memberships

Founding Member
$500

Valid until March 12, 2027

Limited availability

Founding Members are families or individuals who step forward to help establish and strengthen Joshua Tree Homeschool Hub for years to come. This one-time investment lays a foundation that supports programming, accessibility, and long-term sustainability.


Includes:

  • Lifetime 50% off any future Joshua Tree Homeschool Hub event, class, or workshop.
  • First access registration for all programs and limited-capacity events
  • Early access to new offerings before public release
  • Invitation to Founding Member–only gatherings or updates
  • Recognition as a Founding Family of Joshua Tree Homeschool Hub
  • A quarterly member newsletter with exclusive updates, resources, and encouragement
First Growth Membership
$30

Valid until March 12, 2027

Limited Time

First Growth Membership is designed for families ready to grow with Joshua Tree Homeschool Hub during an important season of development. This special introductory membership invites families to join early, connect deeply, and be part of shaping a strong, supportive homeschool community.


Includes:

  • A quarterly member newsletter with exclusive updates, resources, and encouragement
  • Early notifications and access to registration openings
  • Member pricing on select events, workshops, and programs
  • Participation in member-only gatherings and community events

