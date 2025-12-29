Joshua Tree Homeschool Hub's Memberships

Joshua Tree Homeschool Hub

Seedling Membership
$25

Valid until March 13, 2027

A gentle entry point for families beginning their homeschool journey or wanting to stay connected.


Includes:

  • A quarterly member newsletter with exclusive updates, resources, and encouragement
  • Early notifications for events and classes
  • Access to homeschool encouragement and resource sharing
Rooted Membership
$60

Valid until March 13, 2027

Our most popular option for families actively participating in community life.

Includes:

  • Priority registration for classes and events
  • Member-only events and gatherings
  • Discounted pricing (5-10%??) on select programs and workshops
  • Opportunities for service projects and community involvement
  • Also includes Seedling Membership benefits:
    • A quarterly member newsletter with exclusive updates, resources, and encouragement
    • Early notifications for events and classes
    • Access to homeschool encouragement and resource sharing
Evergreen Membership
$120

Valid until March 13, 2027

For families who want to invest deeply and help strengthen the homeschool community for others.

Includes everything in Rooted, plus:

  • First access to limited-capacity programs
  • Deeper discounts (10-20%?) on classes and events
  • Invitation to leadership or mentorship opportunities
  • Recognition as a supporting family of Joshua Tree Homeschool Hub
  • Helps offset costs for future scholarships and community outreach
  • Also includes Seedling and Rooted Membership benefits:
    • A quarterly member newsletter with exclusive updates, resources, and encouragement
    • Early notifications for events and classes
    • Access to homeschool encouragement and resource sharing
    • Priority registration for classes and events
    • Member-only events and gatherings
    • Discounted pricing (5-10%??) on select programs and workshops
    • Opportunities for service projects and community involvement
Grove Membership
Pay what you can

Renews monthly

This level of membership exists so that finances are not a barrier to belonging. This option reflects our commitment to stewarding community with care while extending grace to families in different seasons.


Includes:

  • A quarterly member newsletter with exclusive updates, resources, and encouragement
  • Early notifications for upcoming programs and registration openings
  • Occasional discounts on classes, events, and workshops
  • Participation in member-only gatherings and community events
  • Access to homeschool encouragement, resources, and support

Contribution amount is self-selected and confidential. Availability may be limited.

