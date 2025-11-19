Jourdanton Hoops 2026 Season

Hosted by
Sign up your young athlete for Jourdanton Hoops! Our Kinder–6th grade league gives every child a chance to learn the game, build confidence, and have fun with friends. All eligible players within JISD are welcome—no experience needed!
Support local youth basketball and help our players shine! Bronze Sponsors receive social media shout-outs on our official Jourdanton Hoops platforms, recognizing your business for investing in our athletes and community.
Silver Sponsors receive everything in the Bronze level PLUS your business name featured on our official gym banner displayed throughout the season. This is a great way to show community pride and increase visibility at every game and event.
Our highest level of support! Gold Sponsors receive all Bronze and Silver benefits PLUS your company name on one team’s jersey for the 2026 season. Your business will be represented on the court all season long—an incredible way to support local kids and get maximum community exposure.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!