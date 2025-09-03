Journal Ads for the 52nd Anniversary Cocktail Party - November 22, 2025

Hosted by
About this event
Your Ad will be place on the Front and Back Inside Covers. Please submit your Ads in JPEG or PDF Format via email to [email protected].
Your Ad will be placed on the Back Cover. Please submit your Ads in JPEG or PDF Format via email to [email protected].
You will receive a full page ad in our event journal. Please submit your Ads in JPEG or PDF Format via email to [email protected].
You will receive a half page ad in our event journal. Please submit your Ads in JPEG or PDF Format via email to [email protected].
You will receive a quarter page ad in our event journal. Please submit your Ads in JPEG or PDF Format via email to [email protected].
Your name will be listed as a donor.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!