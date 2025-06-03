Show Me Liberty

Show Me Liberty

Journey Church CIRT Skill Builder

366 S Lincoln Dr

Troy, MO 63379, USA

CIRT Skill Builder
$100
1 day training and dry practice on 8/23/25.
MO Concealed Carry Permit Add-On
$25
Complete the online educational content and quiz. Live-fire skills confirmation as required by MO statutes at a later date. Receive education certificate to apply for Missouri Concealed Carry Permit at completion. CIRT Skill Builder Ticket is a pre-requisite for this add-on.
