Journey Collective Incorporated's Silent Auction

Get ready for an unforgettable night of NBA action! This exclusive package includes premium box seat tickets for the highly anticipated matchup between the Charlotte Hornets and the Los Angeles Lakers. Elevate your game night experience with luxurious seating, top-tier views, and complimentary food included in the suite.
Game Details:
- Date:January 9, 2025
- Location:Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy the game in style while supporting a great cause. Bid now for a night you’ll never forget!
Starting Bid: $400
Donated By: Mills Automotive
Hornets Vs. Warriors | 2 Box Seat Tickets w/ Food
$350
Get ready for an unforgettable night of NBA action! This exclusive package includes premium box seat tickets for the highly anticipated matchup between the Charlotte Hornets and the Warriors. Elevate your game night experience with luxurious seating, top-tier views, and complimentary food included in the suite.
Game Details:
- Date: March 3, 2025
- Location:Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy the game in style while supporting a great cause. Bid now for a night you’ll never forget!
Starting Bid: $350
Donated By: Mills Automotive
Panthers vs. Cardinals | 2 Premium Seat Tickets w/ Food
$250
Get ready for an unforgettable day of NFL action! This exclusive package includes premium outdoor seat tickets with a great view for the highly anticipated matchup between the Carolina Panthers and the Arizona Cardinals. Elevate your game day experience with luxurious seating, top-tier views, and complimentary food included in the suite.
Game Details:
- Date: December 22, 2024
- Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy the game in style while supporting a great cause. Bid now for a day you’ll never forget!
Starting Bid: $250
Donated By: Mills Automotive
Mary J. Blige Concert | 2 Box Tickets w Food
$250
Prepare for a night of soulful music and unforgettable entertainment! This exclusive package includes premium box seat tickets to see the legendary Mary J. Blige live in concert. Elevate your concert experience with luxurious seating, top-tier views, and complimentary food included in the suite.
Event Details:
- Date: February 6, 2025
- Location: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
Starting Bid: $250
Donated By: Mills Automotive
Ringling Circus | 4 Box Seat Tickets w/ Food
$200
Step right up for an unforgettable family-friendly experience! This exclusive package includes 4 premium box seat tickets to see the iconic Ringling Bros. Circus live. Enjoy the magic of world-class performers, dazzling acrobatics, and breathtaking entertainment with luxurious seating, top-tier views, and complimentary food included in the suite.
Event Details:
- Date: January 2025
- Location: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
Starting Bid: $200
Donated By: Mills Automotive
Event Planning Coordinator
$200
Event Planning Services Package Includes: Consultation, Event Design, Floor Plan Design, Theme Recommendations, décor set up and complimentary rental of STEP’s inventory.
This package is based on 6 hours of event planning services.
