Journey Elementary PTA's Silent Auction 2026

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About this event
Starting bid
This includes 20 minutes of session time, 13 edited images, and up to 6 family members.
Starting bid
This includes 45 minutes of shooting time, Location of your choosing (within one hour of Wentzville), Customized session styling and planning, and all edited images in a downloadable gallery with printing rights.
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Winner gets to invite TWO friends to join!
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Hosted by Mrs. Merz and Mrs. Goldstein! Winner can bring 5 friends to enjoy some delicious food with 2 of the best teachers around!
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Enjoy lunch with two of the BEST 5th grade teachers around!
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Do you ever wonder what our school counselors do? Do you want to be one when you grow up? Be the highest bidder to be a counselor for a day!
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Enjoy a delicious drink and make some friendship bracelets with Mrs. Pedano.
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Get to spend the ENTIRE day in P.E. helping out Coach Wehmeier and Coach Lovelace.
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Enjoy kool-aid and decorate cookies with Ms. Morrison and Mrs. Thomason! Winner gets to invite TWO friends to join!
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Calling "C" Hallway! Bid to enjoy a delicious lunch with a counselor!
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"F" Hallway! Bid to enjoy a delicious lunch with a counselor!
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Not a Starbucks fan? Ms. Bockhorst is here to save the day! Enjoy 7 Brew with her and get all the inside scoop on 5th grade!!!
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Enjoy delicious popsicles while playing on the playground with Mrs. Lueders!
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Does your family celebrate family game night? Then this basket is for YOU! Games, popcorn, snacks and treats! Everything you need for the best family game night around.
This basket includes $50 Dominos gift card, candy, popcorn, Skyjo, Phase 10, Uno Super Mario, Yahtzee, Cards, Uno Teams, Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, and a puzzle.
Starting bid
Do you run on caffeine and more caffeine? If the answer is yes then this basket is for you!
This basket includes Pj's Southern Pecan pods, mug, Masala Quik tea, peppermint herbal tea, 3 mocha frappe Starbucks drinks, organic chai black tea blend, 2 Alanis, Owala travel mug, set of 4 espresso mugs and a small metal storage container.
Starting bid
Do you love all things Christmas??? Be the highest bidder to win the ultimate Christmas basket!
This basket includes Christmas tea dishes, Nutcracker pillow, hot air balloon Christmas pillow, wafer rolls, Christmas Vacation moose mug, door mat, trains, table runner and snowman hot chocolate.
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Be the highest bidder to win FOUR 90 minute jump passes to Sky Zone plus four free slushie coupons.
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Be the highest bidder to win a custom bat box hand crafted by a JES family!
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This basket was donated by the Dentistry for Children. This basket includes a free new patient exam under age 3, a Philips Sonicare toothbrush, 4 regular toothbrushes, a sky blue Hydro Jug, travel toothpaste, glow in the dark wiffle balls, and 2 small whiteboards.
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Beck Aesthetics and Wellness is your go to med spa! Be the highest bidder to win a Hormone Replacement Therapy Package! Valued at OVER $1,000!!!
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This one is for our pokemon lovers! This basket is valued at over $150!
This basket includes a 10 pack Elite Trainer box, team rocket battle deck, 396 Halo-Foil Pokemon cards in binder, 6 Korean Pokemon packs, a playing mat, Pikachu figure, Gengar backpack plush hanger and 2 tins with surprise cards.
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Who doesn't love a Tonie!? Our Tonie basket is valued at $140. Be the highest bidder for your favorite little to take home and enjoy!
This basket includes a Tonie starter set, Daniel Tiger Tonie and The Hungry Caterpillar Tonie.
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This one is for our Disney Lovers!!! This basket includes a soft sided princess lunch box, jumbo coloring book, Mickey black baseball hat, Minnie Mouse ears, Mickey goldfish, Elsa doll, Moana Squishmallow, and Spidey crayons.
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Enjoy some sweet treats with the 2nd grade team!
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Enjoy a gift card for $75 to Little Bits Gym! Be the highest bidder to win!
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Looking to get healthier or just up your fitness game? This is for YOU! Be the highest bidder to win one month of health coaching. A $200 value!
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This basket includes Christmas dish towels, a 7 piece baking tool set, musical cookie tin, and a Christmas cookie cutter set.
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Have littles that love Christmas?!? Then this basket is for them! It includes a Bluey Christmas floor mat, Harry Potter cocoa bomb set, The Night Before Grinch as tree pillow, Rudolph twin flannel sheet set, Bluey and Bingo soap dispensers, Bluey mug with candy, snowman hot chocolate, gummy candies, wafer rolls and Christmas hand towels.
Starting bid
This basket is sure to bring you joy during the cold winter months. It includes a youth large jaguar sweatshirt with neon words, pink wicked inspired gloves that reads "pink goes good with green", Berts Bees lip balm, body lotion and lip gloss and assorted snacks. An $80 value.
Starting bid
Front row seats to the 2026 Kindergarten graduation on May 15th. Reserved seating for up to 6 guests! The second highest bidder will get reserved seating for up to 4 guests! Let the bidding begin!
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