Journey Elementary PTA
Journey Elementary PTA has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Hosted by

Journey Elementary PTA

About this event

Sales closed

Journey Elementary PTA's Silent Auction 2026

Pick-up location

2000 Interstate Dr, Wentzville, MO 63385, USA

One FREE Spring Mini Session item
One FREE Spring Mini Session item
One FREE Spring Mini Session
$5

Starting bid

This includes 20 minutes of session time, 13 edited images, and up to 6 family members.

FREE Family Photography Session item
FREE Family Photography Session item
FREE Family Photography Session
$5

Starting bid

This includes 45 minutes of shooting time, Location of your choosing (within one hour of Wentzville), Customized session styling and planning, and all edited images in a downloadable gallery with printing rights.

Donuts and Starbucks with Mrs. Merz item
Donuts and Starbucks with Mrs. Merz
$5

Starting bid

Winner gets to invite TWO friends to join!

Fried Chicken Party! item
Fried Chicken Party!
$5

Starting bid

Hosted by Mrs. Merz and Mrs. Goldstein! Winner can bring 5 friends to enjoy some delicious food with 2 of the best teachers around!

Lunch with Ms. Bockhorst and Mrs. Merz item
Lunch with Ms. Bockhorst and Mrs. Merz
$5

Starting bid

Enjoy lunch with two of the BEST 5th grade teachers around!

Counselor for a Day item
Counselor for a Day
$5

Starting bid

Do you ever wonder what our school counselors do? Do you want to be one when you grow up? Be the highest bidder to be a counselor for a day!

Starbucks and Friendship Bracelets with Mrs. Pedano item
Starbucks and Friendship Bracelets with Mrs. Pedano
$5

Starting bid

Enjoy a delicious drink and make some friendship bracelets with Mrs. Pedano.

P.E. Coach for the Day item
P.E. Coach for the Day
$5

Starting bid

Get to spend the ENTIRE day in P.E. helping out Coach Wehmeier and Coach Lovelace.

Kool-Aid and Cookies item
Kool-Aid and Cookies item
Kool-Aid and Cookies
$5

Starting bid

Enjoy kool-aid and decorate cookies with Ms. Morrison and Mrs. Thomason! Winner gets to invite TWO friends to join!

Lunch with a counselor (K-2) item
Lunch with a counselor (K-2)
$5

Starting bid

Calling "C" Hallway! Bid to enjoy a delicious lunch with a counselor!

Lunch with a Counselor (3-5) item
Lunch with a Counselor (3-5)
$5

Starting bid

"F" Hallway! Bid to enjoy a delicious lunch with a counselor!

7 Brew with Ms. Bockhorst! item
7 Brew with Ms. Bockhorst!
$5

Starting bid

Not a Starbucks fan? Ms. Bockhorst is here to save the day! Enjoy 7 Brew with her and get all the inside scoop on 5th grade!!!

Popsicles and Playground with Mrs. Lueders item
Popsicles and Playground with Mrs. Lueders
$5

Starting bid

Enjoy delicious popsicles while playing on the playground with Mrs. Lueders!

Game Night Basket item
Game Night Basket
$5

Starting bid

Does your family celebrate family game night? Then this basket is for YOU! Games, popcorn, snacks and treats! Everything you need for the best family game night around.


This basket includes $50 Dominos gift card, candy, popcorn, Skyjo, Phase 10, Uno Super Mario, Yahtzee, Cards, Uno Teams, Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, and a puzzle.

Coffee and Caffeine Basket item
Coffee and Caffeine Basket item
Coffee and Caffeine Basket
$5

Starting bid

Do you run on caffeine and more caffeine? If the answer is yes then this basket is for you!


This basket includes Pj's Southern Pecan pods, mug, Masala Quik tea, peppermint herbal tea, 3 mocha frappe Starbucks drinks, organic chai black tea blend, 2 Alanis, Owala travel mug, set of 4 espresso mugs and a small metal storage container.

Christmas Spirit Basket item
Christmas Spirit Basket
$5

Starting bid

Do you love all things Christmas??? Be the highest bidder to win the ultimate Christmas basket!


This basket includes Christmas tea dishes, Nutcracker pillow, hot air balloon Christmas pillow, wafer rolls, Christmas Vacation moose mug, door mat, trains, table runner and snowman hot chocolate.

Jump Your Heart Out! item
Jump Your Heart Out!
$5

Starting bid

Be the highest bidder to win FOUR 90 minute jump passes to Sky Zone plus four free slushie coupons.

Bat Box item
Bat Box
$5

Starting bid

Be the highest bidder to win a custom bat box hand crafted by a JES family!

Dentistry for Children Basket item
Dentistry for Children Basket
$5

Starting bid

This basket was donated by the Dentistry for Children. This basket includes a free new patient exam under age 3, a Philips Sonicare toothbrush, 4 regular toothbrushes, a sky blue Hydro Jug, travel toothpaste, glow in the dark wiffle balls, and 2 small whiteboards.

Beck Aesthetics and Wellness Basket item
Beck Aesthetics and Wellness Basket item
Beck Aesthetics and Wellness Basket
$5

Starting bid

Beck Aesthetics and Wellness is your go to med spa! Be the highest bidder to win a Hormone Replacement Therapy Package! Valued at OVER $1,000!!!

Pokemon Basket item
Pokemon Basket
$5

Starting bid

This one is for our pokemon lovers! This basket is valued at over $150!


This basket includes a 10 pack Elite Trainer box, team rocket battle deck, 396 Halo-Foil Pokemon cards in binder, 6 Korean Pokemon packs, a playing mat, Pikachu figure, Gengar backpack plush hanger and 2 tins with surprise cards.

Tonie Basket item
Tonie Basket
$5

Starting bid

Who doesn't love a Tonie!? Our Tonie basket is valued at $140. Be the highest bidder for your favorite little to take home and enjoy!


This basket includes a Tonie starter set, Daniel Tiger Tonie and The Hungry Caterpillar Tonie.

Disney Themed Basket item
Disney Themed Basket item
Disney Themed Basket
$5

Starting bid

This one is for our Disney Lovers!!! This basket includes a soft sided princess lunch box, jumbo coloring book, Mickey black baseball hat, Minnie Mouse ears, Mickey goldfish, Elsa doll, Moana Squishmallow, and Spidey crayons.

Sweets with 2nd Grade item
Sweets with 2nd Grade
$5

Starting bid

Enjoy some sweet treats with the 2nd grade team!

Little Bits Gym item
Little Bits Gym
$5

Starting bid

Enjoy a gift card for $75 to Little Bits Gym! Be the highest bidder to win!

1 Month Health Coaching item
1 Month Health Coaching item
1 Month Health Coaching
$5

Starting bid

Looking to get healthier or just up your fitness game? This is for YOU! Be the highest bidder to win one month of health coaching. A $200 value!

Christmas Baking FUN! item
Christmas Baking FUN!
$5

Starting bid

This basket includes Christmas dish towels, a 7 piece baking tool set, musical cookie tin, and a Christmas cookie cutter set.

Christmas Character Basket
$5

Starting bid

Have littles that love Christmas?!? Then this basket is for them! It includes a Bluey Christmas floor mat, Harry Potter cocoa bomb set, The Night Before Grinch as tree pillow, Rudolph twin flannel sheet set, Bluey and Bingo soap dispensers, Bluey mug with candy, snowman hot chocolate, gummy candies, wafer rolls and Christmas hand towels.

Everyday Joy Basket item
Everyday Joy Basket
$5

Starting bid

This basket is sure to bring you joy during the cold winter months. It includes a youth large jaguar sweatshirt with neon words, pink wicked inspired gloves that reads "pink goes good with green", Berts Bees lip balm, body lotion and lip gloss and assorted snacks. An $80 value.

VIP Seats for Kindergarten Graduation item
VIP Seats for Kindergarten Graduation item
VIP Seats for Kindergarten Graduation item
VIP Seats for Kindergarten Graduation
$5

Starting bid

Front row seats to the 2026 Kindergarten graduation on May 15th. Reserved seating for up to 6 guests! The second highest bidder will get reserved seating for up to 4 guests! Let the bidding begin!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!