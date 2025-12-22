Journey Home Recovery: "Me Time" Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Glorious Lip Gloss Set by Senegence.
Value of Set: $60
Set includes: (1) Lipsense Gloss in pastel pink, (1) Glossy Gloss seal for extra hydration and long wear, (1) Oops remover for mistakes or just ready to remove at the end of the day.
Starting bid
Get ready for a night in with a mystery novel and all the necessities to enjoy your blind date!
Winner receives a basket full of goodies to indulge in why solving a murder mystery page by page!
Value: $75
Starting bid
Spoil yourself with a custom gel pedicure.
Valued up to $100
Enjoy pampering your feet, toes, legs and mind with a custom created gel pedicure with acclaimed nail artist Amanda McBride at A. Duvall Co.
Includes nail art and massage.
Starting bid
Treat your skin with a silky golden face mask infused with genuine colloidal gold and soothing botanicals, this mask works to soften, moisturize and provide firmer-looking skin.
Value: $60
It gently peels off to reveal a more radiant, youthful-looking complexion with improved clarity, texture and luminosity
Starting bid
Work with the founder of BeeHaven Apothecary to build a custom bundle of your choice of lotions, creams, soaps, homeopathic remedies, edibles, teas, and more.
Value: $100
Starting bid
The set includes a hand mixer, an immersion blender, and a 6-cup food processor attachment, all of which are cordless and come with two rechargeable batteries and a charging station.
Value: $299
Starting bid
Spoil yourself with a custom gel pedicure.
Valued up to $100
Enjoy pampering your hands, cuticles and nails with a custom created gel manicure with acclaimed nail artist Amanda McBride at A. Duvall Co.
Includes nail art, hand massage and amazing conversation!!
Starting bid
Turn the lights down low and cozy in for a gothic horror fiction novel that will keep you flipping the pages!!
Don't worry, snacks, drink and comfy socks will keep you feeling all fuzzy, while the terror unfolds in this amazing Blind Date w/A Book bundle!
Value: $75
Starting bid
2 VIP Tickets to the JHR first annual Galentine's Self Care Event.
Event Details: Join us Saturday, February 14th for a girl's brunch and self-care day!
Location will be within the central Columbus area (exact location to be determined)
Value: $100
