Journey Makers & Movers Dodge • Create • Celebrate

💥 FAMILY FORCE 💥
Parent or guardian—team up with your student and bring the energy! Show that family teamwork rules the court.
👉 Sign up as a pair (any age student) and we’ll place you on a team. Come ready to make new friends, show off your dodge skills, and have a blast!
Sign up as an individual player (6th–12th grade) and we’ll place you on a team. Come ready to make new friends, show off your dodge skills, and have a blast on the court!
Sign up as an individual player (2nd - 5th grade) and we’ll place you on a team. Come ready to make new friends, show off your dodge skills, and have a blast on the court!
Sign up as an individual player (1st grade and under) and we’ll place them on a team with other little friends for some safe, silly, and super-fun dodgeball action! It’s all about smiles, teamwork, and having a great time on the court!
Sign up as an individual adult player and we’ll place you on a team with other adults ready to compete. Come ready to make new friends, show off your dodge skills, and have a lively, super-fun dodgeball experience!
Reserve a 6–8 ft table at Journey’s Holiday Makers Market! This is a wonderful opportunity for students or adults in the Journey community to showcase and sell their handmade or creative items while supporting our school.
With your table registration, we kindly ask each vendor to contribute an item valued at $10 or more to our raffle or auction area. Your donation helps make the night even more fun and successful for everyone!
