Journey Makers and Movers Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Create anywhere with this all-in-one professional art set! It includes graphite, colored, watercolor, charcoal, and metallic pencils, plus blending tools, erasers, and more—everything you need to draw and sketch like a pro.
Comes with a 100-sheet sketch pad (white, tan, and black paper) and a compact travel case to keep supplies organized. Perfect for artists of any age and beautifully packaged for gifting! 🎨✏️✨Donated by the Coe Family
Starting bid
Enjoy a $50 gift card to Pinspiration, Grand Rapids’ trendiest DIY art studio! Choose from a variety of Pinterest-inspired projects, create on the spot, and even sip on a drink from the on-site wine and beer bar. Perfect for a girls’ night out, date night, or creative escape—a fun way to make something beautiful and unforgettable! 🎨🍷✨
https://www.pinspiration.com Donated by the Coe Family
Starting bid
A delicious spin on a classic favorite! This half dozen pack of cookies is inspired by the beloved cookies & cream flavor we all know and love. Baked fresh by one of our talented Journey moms, each bite is perfectly sweet, creamy, and irresistibly comforting — a treat for all ages! 🍪✨Donated by the Sluiter Family
Starting bid
Explore the beauty of nature with 2 adult and 2 children’s passes to Frederik Meijer Gardens—a stunning destination filled with art, plants, and family fun!
To keep the inspiration growing at home, this bundle also includes a patented 5-piece gardening tool set with a durable tote bag. Featuring cushioned handles, rust-proof metal, and stylish designs, it’s everything you need to garden smarter (and prettier)! https://www.meijergardens.org 🌿🌸🌼 Tickets donated by Fredrick Meijer Garden
Starting bid
A sweet twist on a campfire favorite! Enjoy a half dozen freshly baked s’mores cookies made by one of our talented Journey moms. These treats capture all the cozy flavors of s’mores in cookie form — the perfect indulgence to share (or savor solo)! Donated by the Sluiter Family
Starting bid
Pokémon Adventure Basket
Contains a binder for 400 cards, 25 rare cards with 100 HP or higher, a Zamazenta VStar High HP, Pokemon sticker book, and a Pikachu plush keychain. Donated by the Wieging
Starting bid
Pokémon Adventure Basket
Contains a binder for 400 cards, 50 new cards + 1 Ultra Rare Legendary, a Duraludon Vmax full art card, and a Snorlax plush keychain. Donated by the Wieging
Starting bid
Get ready for a cozy night in! This basket includes an assortment of your favorite movie-time snacks and a $15 Amazon gift card to rent the perfect film. Just grab your blanket, hit play, and enjoy the ultimate DIY movie night experience! 🎬🍿✨ Donated by the Wieging Family
Starting bid
Bounce, flip, and fly into fun with four 60-minute jump passes to Sky Zone! Perfect for kids (and kids at heart), these passes offer an hour of high-energy excitement on trampolines, foam pits, and more. Each pass is valued at $25.99 Donated by the Gibson Family and Sky Zone
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a fresh new look at Willow Salon in Caledonia! This gift card covers a color and haircut service valued up to $140, letting you relax and refresh with professional care in a welcoming, modern salon. Whether you’re going bold with color or just need a stylish trim, Willow Salon will have you feeling your best! ✂️💇♀️✨ Donated by Willow Salong and Megan Buxton
Starting bid
Add a touch of whimsy to your everyday look with this beautifully embroidered dandelion baseball cap. Featuring delicate fluffy dandelions and the phrase “Make a Wish,” this hat is both stylish and inspiring — perfect for sunny days, casual outings, or gifting to someone special who loves a little magic in their day. 🌼🧢✨ Donated by Emily Cook
Starting bid
Stay cozy in style with this Carhartt women’s stocking cap, featuring a beautifully embroidered floral framesurrounding the classic Carhartt logo. It’s the perfect blend of rugged and feminine — warm enough for chilly days and cute enough to wear anywhere. A must-have winter accessory! ❄️🌸🧶 Donated by Emily Cook
Starting bid
Perfect for toddlers ages 1–3, this Press & Go car toy set is full of fun and learning! Just press the car’s head and watch it zoom away — no batteries needed. Designed with bright colors, cute characters, and smooth, safe edges, it keeps little ones entertained while supporting motor skills and coordination.
Lightweight, durable, and easy to take anywhere, it’s great for home or travel play. Makes a wonderful birthday or holiday gift for boys or girls! 🚗🎁✨ Donated by Krista Broene
Starting bid
Enjoy hands-on fun and learning with this bundle! Includes 2 passes to the Critter Barn—a great place for kids to meet and learn about farm animals—and a 60-piece educational puzzle set designed to boost creativity, concentration, and problem-solving skills. Perfect for curious minds and family time together! https://www.critterbarn.org Donated by the Critter Barn
Starting bid
Clarks Women’s Ezera Tie Ankle Boots – Size 10W (Dark Navy)
Step into comfort and style with these Clarks Ezera Tie Ankle Boots. Lightweight, machine washable, and designed for everyday wear, these high-top trainers combine practicality with a sleek look. Featuring a removable Cushion Soft™ footbed and super-soft EVA foam, they deliver exceptional comfort with every step. The air-light EVA sole absorbs impact for effortless all-day wear — the perfect blend of function, fashion, and comfort! 👟💙✨Donated by the Broene Family
Starting bid
Discover, explore, and learn with this exciting adventure set! It includes two passes to the Grand Rapids Public Museum, an adventure journal to record your discoveries, and a metal glow-in-the-dark compass to guide your explorations. Perfect for curious minds and family adventurers ready to make memories together! 🧭📓🏛️✨ Tickets Donated by GRPM
Starting bid
This sturdy, foldable wagon makes hauling easy! It holds up to 450 lbs, has 360° swivel wheels for smooth movement, and an adjustable handle for easy pushing or pulling. Folds compactly for storage and includes two cup holders — perfect for camping, sports, gardening, or family outings! 🚗🌿 Donated by the Broene Family
Starting bid
Enjoy the best of vintage charm and modern sound with the Victrola Journey+ Signature Bluetooth Record Player in grey. This portable, suitcase-style turntable lets you stream vinyl to Bluetooth speakers or play music directly through its built-in stereo speakers. With 3 speeds and a stylish linen finish, it’s perfect for any room or on-the-go music lover.
Includes Lauren Daigle’s 2023 self-titled vinyl album, featuring 10 soulful and uplifting tracks — a perfect pairing for a relaxing listening experience! 🎶✨ Donated by the Coe Family
Starting bid
Start your morning right with this cozy Coffee Lovers Basket! It includes a $25 Full Circle gift card, a ceramic mug, a travel mug, a milk frother (batteries included), and 12 oz of fresh coffee — all beautifully arranged in a wire basketwith two Magnolia kitchen towels. Perfect for coffee enthusiasts who love a warm cup and a touch of farmhouse charm! 🌿✨Donated by Drake Family
Starting bid
Enjoy a day of fun and flavor with a $50 Moo-Ville Creamery gift card, perfect for ice cream, farm-fresh treats, or a family visit to the farm! This set also includes an adorable Highland cow stuffed animal to remember your Moo-Ville adventure. A sweet combo for a perfect field trip day! https://www.moo-ville.com 🐄🍦🌾 Donated by the Lutz family
Starting bid
Get creative with this complete pottery wheel kit—perfect for young artists! It includes everything needed to start sculpting, plus an illustrated guide with beginner-friendly techniques. The USB-powered wheel (with battery option) makes it easy to use anywhere, and the included refill kit keeps the fun going. A hands-on, artistic gift for any creative kid! 🎨🌀✨ Donated by the Coe family
Starting bid
Discover the world like never before with this 6-book Virtual Reality set from Encyclopedia Britannica! Each 64-page hardcover book explores a different topic—How Things Work, The Human Body, Transportation, Food Science, Wildlife Wonders, and Planet Earth.
Just download the app, put on the included VR goggles, and dive into interactive learning adventures. Educational, exciting, and perfect for curious minds ages 6 and up! 🌍📚🕶️ Donated by the Coe Family
Starting bid
Smooth wrinkles fast with the Conair Extreme Steam Dual Heat Steamer! With 1200 watts of power, it heats up in 75 seconds and delivers 30% hotter steam for up to 15 minutes of use.
Includes dual heat settings, pause feature, and three attachments — fabric brush, creaser, and soft cushion brush. Perfect for clothes, curtains, and more! Donated by the Broene Family
Starting bid
Blast off into fun with Great Galaxy Space War, the perfect game for young space explorers ages 3 and up! Designed for 1–2 players, kids can team up or compete in an exciting outer space adventure.
This hands-on skill game encourages strategy, coordination, and imagination, making it an out-of-this-world experience for kids and families alike. 🌌 Donated by the Broene Family
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!