Journey Makers and Movers Silent Auction

Create anywhere with this all-in-one professional art set! It includes graphite, colored, watercolor, charcoal, and metallic pencils, plus blending tools, erasers, and more—everything you need to draw and sketch like a pro.

Comes with a 100-sheet sketch pad (white, tan, and black paper) and a compact travel case to keep supplies organized. Perfect for artists of any age and beautifully packaged for gifting! 🎨✏️✨Donated by the Coe Family



