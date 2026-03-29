Journey of Hearts | Allah's 99 Names

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About this event
Secure your free ticket. We are delighted to have you join our community!
Help us sustain our vital programs! While admission is free, your generous contribution of $18 (or any amount) makes a real impact. This donation will go directly to supporting our Ramadan gatherings.
Your contribution helps cover food, space, and program costs, allowing us to host a meaningful and well-resourced Ramadan experience for our community.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!