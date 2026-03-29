Wasat Community

Hosted by

Wasat Community

About this event

Journey of Hearts | Allah's 99 Names

3515 S Alaska St

Seattle, WA 98118, USA

Free Admission: Join Us!
Free

Secure your free ticket. We are delighted to have you join our community!

Suggested Donation: Support Our Programs ($18)
$18

Help us sustain our vital programs! While admission is free, your generous contribution of $18 (or any amount) makes a real impact. This donation will go directly to supporting our Ramadan gatherings.

Sponsor Program Expenses
$100

Your contribution helps cover food, space, and program costs, allowing us to host a meaningful and well-resourced Ramadan experience for our community.


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!