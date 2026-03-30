Journey Ventures' Silent Auction

This moving 8x10 original acrylic painting, titled Hope in the Darkness, was lovingly created by Jessica Herrman during a deeply difficult season in her life. The artwork portrays a single flower reaching upward through darkness toward a beam of light, symbolizing the hope, strength, and growth that can still emerge even in life’s hardest moments.





Through rich dark tones contrasted by radiant light, the painting reflects the powerful reminder that God is present through pain, hardship, and uncertainty—guiding, sustaining, and helping us grow through every season.





Both visually striking and deeply meaningful, this one-of-a-kind piece serves as an encouraging reminder of faith, perseverance, and hope in the midst of darkness.





Local Pick-Up Only





Donated by: Jessica Herrman