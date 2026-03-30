Journey Ventures' Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Bright, comfortable, and built for fun, this lime green Electra Townie 7D cruiser bike is perfect for relaxed rides around the neighborhood, campground, lake, or bike trail. Designed with Electra’s signature comfort-focused style, it offers an upright riding position, smooth handling, and an easy, enjoyable riding experience for cyclists of all levels.
Features include:
• Lightweight aluminum frame
• 7-speed Shimano drivetrain
• Comfortable ergonomic saddle
• Easy step-through frame design
• Smooth-rolling 26” wheels
• Stylish lime green finish
Whether you’re looking for a fun weekend cruiser, a comfortable everyday ride, or the perfect excuse to spend more time outdoors, this high-quality Electra bike is ready to go.
Local Pick-Up Only
Donated by: Bike Tek – Salina, Kansas
Starting bid
This moving 8x10 original acrylic painting, titled Hope in the Darkness, was lovingly created by Jessica Herrman during a deeply difficult season in her life. The artwork portrays a single flower reaching upward through darkness toward a beam of light, symbolizing the hope, strength, and growth that can still emerge even in life’s hardest moments.
Through rich dark tones contrasted by radiant light, the painting reflects the powerful reminder that God is present through pain, hardship, and uncertainty—guiding, sustaining, and helping us grow through every season.
Both visually striking and deeply meaningful, this one-of-a-kind piece serves as an encouraging reminder of faith, perseverance, and hope in the midst of darkness.
Local Pick-Up Only
Donated by: Jessica Herrman
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable day of discovery and adventure with four (4) admission tickets to the Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium! Explore incredible wildlife from around the world, stroll through engaging exhibits, and dive into the wonders of the ocean at the state-of-the-art Sobela Ocean Aquarium. This experience is perfect for families, animal lovers, and anyone looking to create lasting memories together.
Pick-Up, Postal Mail, or Email (winner’s choice)
Donated by: Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium
To learn more about the Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium, visit:
🌐 www.kansascityzoo.org
📞 (816) 595-1234
Starting bid
Blast off for an unforgettable journey through space and science with two (2) All-Day Mission Passes to the Cosmosphere! Located in Hutchinson, Kansas, the Cosmosphere is one of the most significant space museums in the world, featuring interactive exhibits, real space artifacts, and hands-on experiences for all ages. From exploring the history of space exploration to enjoying immersive science demonstrations, this experience is perfect for curious minds and adventurous families.
Pick-Up or Postal Mail (winner’s choice)
Donated by: Cosmosphere
To learn more about the Cosmosphere, visit:
🌐 cosmo.org
📞 (620) 662-2305
Starting bid
Create lasting memories with this exciting Family Game Night Gift Basket from Familia Toys! Packed with a variety of games designed for families of all ages (Ages 4+), this basket is perfect for bringing everyone together for laughter, friendly competition, and quality time. Whether it's a weekend game night, holiday gathering, or rainy-day fun, this collection offers something everyone can enjoy.
Local Pick-Up Only
Donated by: Familia Toys
To learn more about Familia Toys, visit:
🌐 www.familiatoys.com
📞 (785) 404-1919
Starting bid
Enjoy a fun-filled day exploring wildlife from around the world with four (4) day passes to the Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita, Kansas! This family-friendly experience offers the chance to see thousands of animals across beautifully designed natural habitats, making it one of the top zoos in the country. From towering giraffes and majestic elephants to playful primates and exotic birds, there’s something exciting for all ages to enjoy. Perfect for families, friends, or visitors looking for a memorable day out in Wichita, KS.
Pick-Up or Postal Mail (winner’s choice)
Donated by: Sedgwick County Zoo
To learn more about the Sedgwick County Zoo, visit:
🌐 www.scz.org
📞 (316) 266-8211
Starting bid
Grow deeper in faith and daily reflection with this meaningful Abide Bible and Abide Bible Journal focused on the Book of James. This set is designed to help readers engage Scripture in a practical, thoughtful way—combining reading, study, and personal journaling to encourage spiritual growth and application in everyday life. A beautiful resource for personal devotion time or gifting to someone on their faith journey.
Local Pick-Up Only
Donated by: Caitlin Griffin
Starting bid
Enjoy fresh, comforting meals with this $25 gift card to Panera Bread! From warm soups and fresh salads to handcrafted sandwiches and bakery treats, Panera offers something for every craving. Perfect for a quick lunch, cozy dinner, or coffee break, this gift card is a simple way to enjoy a quality meal in a relaxed setting.
Pick-Up or Postal Mail (winner’s choice)
Donated by: Panera Bread
To learn more about Panera Bread, visit:
🌐 www.panerabread.com
📞 (855) 372-6372
Starting bid
Add a little extra fun to your next celebration with this $25 gift card to Oriental Trading Company! Perfect for party supplies, holiday decorations, classroom resources, crafts, and unique gifts, Oriental Trading offers a huge variety of affordable and creative items for every occasion. Whether you're planning a birthday party, church event, or school activity, this gift card is a great way to spark creativity and bring your ideas to life.
Pick-Up, Postal Mail, or Email (winner’s choice)
Donated by: Oriental Trading Company
To shop or learn more, visit:
🌐 www.orientaltrading.com
📞 (800) 875-8480
Starting bid
Enjoy a fun and interactive outing with this $50 gameplay certificate to Topgolf in Wichita, Kansas! Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or just in it for the fun, Topgolf offers an exciting experience for all skill levels. Play interactive games, enjoy food and drinks, and relax in a lively, social atmosphere perfect for friends, families, or date night.
Pick-Up or Postal Mail (winner’s choice)
Donated by: Topgolf Wichita
To learn more about Topgolf Wichita, visit:
🌐 www.topgolf.com
📞 (316) 260-8500
Starting bid
This playful and imaginative original artwork, Pity Party, was created by gifted young artist Jade Gilmore using an entirely unique technique — the entire painting was completed using makeup brushes instead of traditional paint brushes. Inspired by her own beloved cat, the piece combines bold colors, whimsical details, and creative expression to create a fun and eye-catching work of art.
Featuring a fluffy cat perched atop a dripping layered cake surrounded by colorful frosting, sprinkles, and scattered pieces of cake, this one-of-a-kind painting reflects both personality and artistic creativity in every detail. A truly special piece that celebrates imagination, individuality, and the joy of creating art in unconventional ways.
Local Pick-Up Only
Donated by: Rhonda “Dusty” Srna & Jade Gilmore
Starting bid
Enjoy a peaceful and unforgettable getaway with a one-night stay at The Barn Bed & Breakfast Inn, a charming countryside retreat designed for rest, connection, and relaxation. Nestled in the rolling hills of northeast Kansas, this unique stay is perfect for a romantic couple’s retreat, anniversary celebration, or quiet escape from everyday life.
Your experience includes a beautifully prepared dinner in the evening, a full breakfast in the morning, and full access to all on-site amenities, making your stay both relaxing and activity filled. Guests can enjoy features such as an indoor heated pool, hot tub, game room, fitness room, walking paths, disc golf course, and more—offering something for both relaxation and fun.
Whether you're celebrating something special or simply needing time to reconnect, this stay offers a warm, welcoming atmosphere and a true countryside retreat experience.
Pick-Up or Postal Mail (winner’s choice)
Donated by: The Barn Bed & Breakfast Inn
Learn more or plan your stay:
🌐 https://www.thebarnbb.com/
📞 (785) 945-3225
Starting bid
Handmade Beaded Bracelet Set (Size S/M)
Add a beautiful handmade touch to your jewelry collection with this unique set of two hand-beaded bracelets, lovingly crafted and generously donated by D’Ann. Featuring intricate beadwork, vibrant colors, and artisan detail, these one-of-a-kind bracelets are a charming accessory that can dress up everyday wear or add a special pop to your favorite outfit. Sized Small/Medium (S/M) for a comfortable fit, this thoughtful handmade set makes a lovely gift—or a treat for yourself! Pick-Up or Postal Mail (winner’s choice)
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious dining experience at Gourmet Eats in Salina, Kansas, a casual eatery known for fresh, flavorful meals made with a creative touch. This offer includes two meals and two desserts, making it a great option for a relaxed lunch or dinner with a friend or family member. From hearty comfort food to fresh, made-to-order favorites, Gourmet Eats offers something for everyone in a welcoming, local atmosphere.
Pick-Up or Postal Mail (winner’s choice)
Donated by: Gourmet Eats
To learn more, visit:
🌐 https://gourmeteatsrestaurant.com/
📞 (785) 820-8888
Starting bid
Enjoy an exciting night of professional hockey with this gift certificate for four (4) Center Ice tickets to a 2026–2027 Wichita Thunder home game! Experience the fast-paced action, energy, and atmosphere of Thunder hockey from premium center ice seating—offering some of the best views in the arena. Perfect for a family outing, friends’ night out, or sports fan experience, this is a memorable way to enjoy Wichita’s hometown hockey team.
Pick-Up or Postal Mail (winner’s choice)
Donated by: Wichita Thunder
To learn more about the Wichita Thunder, visit:
🌐 https://wichitathunder.com/
📞 (316) 264-4625
Starting bid
Enjoy a fun-filled Kansas City adventure with this package of four (4) tickets for both the KC Wheel and Pennway Putt! Take in stunning skyline views aboard the iconic KC Wheel, then enjoy a round of playful, family-friendly mini golf at Pennway Putt.
This experience is perfect for families, friends, or a memorable day out in downtown Kansas City. From scenic views to lighthearted competition, it offers a unique mix of relaxation and fun for all ages.
Pick-Up, Postal Mail, or Email (winner’s choice)
Donated by: KC Wheel
To learn more, visit:
🌐 https://kcwheel.com/
📞 (816) 456-0123
Starting bid
Support your home, property, or project needs with one full day of labor and skilled service from Journey Works. This donation provides hands-on assistance for a variety of tasks such as light construction, repairs, maintenance, cleanup, or other agreed-upon projects (based on provider availability and scope). It’s a practical and valuable opportunity to get meaningful work done while supporting a generous local donor. This is a great fit for homeowners, small projects, or anyone needing an extra set of skilled hands to help bring a project to life.
Pick-Up or Postal Mail (winner’s choice)
Donated by: Joe Lewis, Journey Works
Learn more about Journey Works:
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable adventure with two (2) single-day admission tickets to Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Goddard, Kansas! This immersive experience goes far beyond a typical zoo visit, offering up-close animal encounters and interactive experiences throughout the day.
Each ticket includes unlimited animal feedings, giving guests the chance to connect with a variety of incredible animals in a hands-on way. Guests will also enjoy unlimited breakfast, lunch, and snacks, along with two (2) complimentary beverages per person (beer, wine, or mocktails)—making it a full day of adventure, relaxation, and discovery.
Perfect for couples, families, or anyone looking for a unique wildlife experience in Kansas.
Pick-Up, Postal Mail, or Email (winner’s choice)
Donated by: Tanganyika Wildlife Park
Learn more:
🌐 https://twpark.com/
📞 (316) 794-8954
Starting bid
This beautiful gold cross pendant necklace from Kendra Scott is a timeless piece that blends elegance with meaningful faith-inspired design. Simple yet striking, it’s perfect for everyday wear or special occasions and makes a thoughtful gift or personal keepsake.
A classic accessory that reflects both style and significance, this necklace is a versatile addition to any jewelry collection.
Local Pick-Up Only
Donated by: Kendra Scott – Waterfront Store
📍 Kendra Scott Waterfront
📞 (316) 221-2844
📧 [email protected]
Learn more or browse jewelry:
🌐 https://www.kendrascott.com
Starting bid
This beautiful silver and turquoise pendant necklace from Kendra Scott features a timeless, delicate design with a vibrant pop of color. The signature scalloped frame adds a refined touch, making it perfect for both everyday wear and special occasions. Lightweight and versatile, it’s an effortless piece that complements any style while adding a subtle statement.
Local Pick-Up Only
Donated by: Kendra Scott – Waterfront Store
📍 Kendra Scott Waterfront
📞 (316) 221-2844
📧 [email protected]
Learn more or browse jewelry:
🌐 https://www.kendrascott.com
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