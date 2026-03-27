Joy In The City Golf Scramble

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About this event
Register a full team of four players. One person should complete the registration as the team captain and provide names and contact information for all players. If your team is not yet complete, you may still register and we will assist with filling remaining spots if needed.
Register as an individual player. You will be placed on a team prior to the event. This is a great option if you would like to participate but do not have a full team.
Sponsor a designated hole on the course. Your business or organization will be recognized with signage at the hole. After registration, we will reach out to request your logo or artwork for your sponsor yard sign. Sponsors are welcome, but not required, to set up a table or presence at their hole during the event. Sponsors must provide their own table if they choose to set up.
Includes one full team registration for four players along with hole sponsorship recognition. Your business or organization will receive signage at a designated hole. After registration, we will reach out to request your logo or artwork for your sponsor yard sign. This is a great option for businesses that want to support the event while also participating.
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