Joy In The City

Hosted by

Joy In The City

About this event

Joy In The City Golf Scramble - After

174 Cross Cove Rd

Roaring Spring, PA 16673, USA

Hole Sponsor
$200

Sponsored a designated hole on the course.


REMINDER: When you go to check out, the process we use is totally free for non-profit organizations but ask for a possible donation to their organization. You can do so if desired or insert $0. Thanks again for your support.

Sponsor + Team
$400

Sponsorship of a hole sponsor and a 4 man team.


REMINDER: When you go to check out, the process we use is totally free for non-profit organizations but ask for a possible donation to their organization. You can do so if desired or insert $0. Thanks again for your support.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!