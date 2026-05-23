Joy In The City Golf Scramble - After

About this event
Sponsored a designated hole on the course.
REMINDER: When you go to check out, the process we use is totally free for non-profit organizations but ask for a possible donation to their organization. You can do so if desired or insert $0. Thanks again for your support.
Sponsorship of a hole sponsor and a 4 man team.
REMINDER: When you go to check out, the process we use is totally free for non-profit organizations but ask for a possible donation to their organization. You can do so if desired or insert $0. Thanks again for your support.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!