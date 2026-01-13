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About this event
$
Join us for an inspiring evening of connection, storytelling, and purpose.
Your General Admission Ticket includes:
Step into an unforgettable evening of connection, hope, and storytelling with our VIP Storyteller Ticket.
This special experience includes:
A meaningful way to gather, remember, and give.
The Story Table allows you to bring together friends and family to celebrate the power of story, or to honor a loved one whose journey continues to inspire hope.
You may also choose to sponsor a Scholarship Story Table, giving others the opportunity to attend who might not otherwise be able to.
Whether you are celebrating, remembering, or giving forward, your table becomes part of a larger story, one that helps families living with dementia experience connection, hope, and joy.
Your Story Table includes:
An intimate, meaningful way to experience Joy on the Journey while helping change the story for families navigating dementia.
The VIP Storyteller Table offers you and your guests a special opportunity to gather early, connect deeply, and be part of an unforgettable evening centered on hope, kindness, and the power of story.
Your VIP experience includes:
Further Details/Recognition:
Help Change the Story in Our Community
As an Advocate Sponsor, your organization steps forward as a leader in building dementia-friendly communities, ensuring families navigating dementia are receiving the services and support they need.
Recognition includes:
Help Write a New Story for Families Navigating Dementia
As the Presenting Sponsor, your organization plays a leading role in making Joy on the Journey possible. Your generosity is turning what could be months or years of isolation and struggle into an immediate future filled with meaning, connection, laughter and joy
Premier recognition includes:
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!