Dementia Together

Hosted by

Dementia Together

About this event

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Joy on the Journey

4705 Clydesdale Pkwy

Loveland, CO 80538, USA

Add a donation for Dementia Together

$

General Admission
$75

Join us for an inspiring evening of connection, storytelling, and purpose.


Your General Admission Ticket includes:

  • A reserved seat at the event
  • A plated dinner
  • An uplifting night filled with stories told by Dick Foth of hope, generosity, and joy.
VIP Storyteller Ticket
$125

Step into an unforgettable evening of connection, hope, and storytelling with our VIP Storyteller Ticket.


This special experience includes:

  • Early event entry (5pm)
  • Reserved priority seating
  • Plated dinner
  • A personal meet-and-greet with Dick Foth
  • A copy of Dick Foth’s book Known
Story Table
$600

A meaningful way to gather, remember, and give.


The Story Table allows you to bring together friends and family to celebrate the power of story, or to honor a loved one whose journey continues to inspire hope.

You may also choose to sponsor a Scholarship Story Table, giving others the opportunity to attend who might not otherwise be able to.


Whether you are celebrating, remembering, or giving forward, your table becomes part of a larger story, one that helps families living with dementia experience connection, hope, and joy.


Your Story Table includes:

  • One reserved table (8 tickets)
  • Option to dedicate the table in honor of a loved one
  • Option to purchase as a Scholarship Table for individuals who would otherwise not be able to attend
VIP Storyteller Table (Sponsor)
$1,000

An intimate, meaningful way to experience Joy on the Journey while helping change the story for families navigating dementia.


The VIP Storyteller Table offers you and your guests a special opportunity to gather early, connect deeply, and be part of an unforgettable evening centered on hope, kindness, and the power of story.


Your VIP experience includes:

  • Early event entry
  • Reserved priority seating
  • Plated dinners for your table
  • A private meet-and-greet with Dick Foth
  • A copy of Dick Foth’s book Known for each guest


Further Details/Recognition:

  • If you are a business: the table comes with sponsorship marketing exposure, to include company name listed in event program, listed as sponsor on website event page, and logo highlighted on one table .
  • One reserved table (8 tickets)
  • If a family purchasing the VIP Table, the Family Name and a photo can be highlighted at center of table.
Advocate Sponsor
$2,500

Help Change the Story in Our Community


As an Advocate Sponsor, your organization steps forward as a leader in building dementia-friendly communities, ensuring families navigating dementia are receiving the services and support they need.


Recognition includes:

  • Logo featured on event program
  • Logo on marketing materials
  • Logo on event website
  • Social media mention
  • Logo highlighted on one table
  • One reserved table (8 tickets)
Presenting Sponsor
$5,000

Help Write a New Story for Families Navigating Dementia


As the Presenting Sponsor, your organization plays a leading role in making Joy on the Journey possible. Your generosity is turning what could be months or years of isolation and struggle into an immediate future filled with meaning, connection, laughter and joy



Premier recognition includes:

  • Top-tier logo placement on event program
  • Top-tier logo placement on marketing materials
  • Featured as the Presenting Sponsor in event newsletters, event website, and social media
  • Verbal recognition during the event
  • Logo highlighted on two event tables
  • Two reserved tables (16 tickets)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!