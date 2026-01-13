Joy on the Journey

A meaningful way to gather, remember, and give.





The Story Table allows you to bring together friends and family to celebrate the power of story, or to honor a loved one whose journey continues to inspire hope.

You may also choose to sponsor a Scholarship Story Table, giving others the opportunity to attend who might not otherwise be able to.





Whether you are celebrating, remembering, or giving forward, your table becomes part of a larger story, one that helps families living with dementia experience connection, hope, and joy.





Your Story Table includes: