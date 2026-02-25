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Dementia Together

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Joy on the Journey 2026 Silent Auction

Lawn Care Package item
Lawn Care Package
$300

Starting bid

Full Season Lawn Care Package

Enjoy a lush, green lawn all season long, without lifting a finger (Value: $500).


Includes:

  • Season-Long fertilization with our custom-blended granular fertilizer
  • Broadleaf weed control as needed with each application
  • Organic based soil conditioner for more efficient water use
  • Crabgrass control for control of annual grassy weeds.

Valid for lawns up to 6,000 sq ft in Fort Collins, Timnath, Wellington, or Windsor. Good for the 2026 season

Sit back, relax, and let the experts handle your lawn!

Tee Off item
Tee Off
$300

Starting bid

Experience premier golf at one of Northern Colorado’s most beautiful and sought-after private courses: Fort Collins Country Club.


Includes:

  • 18 holes for four players with carts

Value: $520



Hockey Night item
Hockey Night
$65

Starting bid

Includes:

  • 2 tickets to the April 18, 2026, regular-season finale featuring the Colorado Eagles at Blue Arena
  • Parking pass

Total Value: $108


Catch fast-paced, hard-hitting action as the Eagles take the ice for their final regular-season game. As the AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, the Eagles showcase top-tier talent and rising stars who are on the path to the NHL. Feel the energy of the crowd, the thrill of the goals, and the intensity of playoff-position hockey as the season wraps up. This is the perfect night out for sports fans!


*** Winners will receive their tickets via email.

Elvis: Dinner & Show item
Elvis: Dinner & Show
$95

Starting bid

Includes:

  • 2 tickets to The Ultimate Elvis Experience at the acclaimed Candlelight Dinner Theatre on Tuesday, May 12, 2026
  • Full dinner service

Total Value: $160


Savor a delicious dinner before being transported back in time with electrifying performances celebrating the King of Rock ’n’ Roll. From classic hits to iconic stage presence, this high-energy tribute show is sure to have you tapping your toes and singing along.


Please note: Guests will be seated at a table for six with other attendees.


***Winners will receive their tickets via email

Poudre Canyon Tour item
Poudre Canyon Tour
$95

Starting bid

Step back in time and experience the rich history of Colorado’s legendary canyon country on this full-day guided tour of the Upper Poudre Canyon (Value: $160).


Tour Details:

  • Full-day guided Upper Poudre Canyon experience (Tours offered in June, July, and August)
  • Visits to 11 historic locations, each with its own unique tale from rugged frontier beginnings to the growth of a thriving mountain corridor.


Golf & Grub Package item
Golf & Grub Package
$180

Starting bid

Includes:

  • $200 gift certificate valid at all 3 cities of Loveland golf courses (The Olde Course at Loveland, Mariana Butte Golf Course, or Cattail Creek Golf Course). Present it at the Pro Shop when ready to use.
  • $100 gift certificate to Birdies, Burgers & Brews, located at Mariana Butte Golf Course

Total Value: $300



Year of Discovery item
Year of Discovery
$80

Starting bid

Unlock a full year of hands-on learning, creativity, and fun with a one-year membership to the Fort Collins Museum of Discovery!


Includes:

  • 1 year membership equivalent to either the Explore More (2-person) or Explore (5-person) membership levels, giving you flexibility for couples, families, or grandparents with visiting grandkids


Value: $135


Fore! Fort Collins item
Fore! Fort Collins item
Fore! Fort Collins
$170

Starting bid

Tee Off in Fort Collins + Lunch at CB & Potts (Bonus from Topgolf!)


Includes:

  • Gift certificate for up to 4 rounds at your choice of Southridge Golf Course or Collindale Golf Course
  • Basket from CB & Potts by Colindale Golf Course (includes 2 XL shirts, gift card ($50) and fun extras)

*Bonus: $50 off gameplay certificate to use at Topgolf in Thornton.


Total Value: $288



Date Night item
Date Night
$300

Starting bid

Includes:

  • One-night stay at The Armstrong Hotel ($125 value)
  • $25 gift card at Blue Agave Grill
  • $100 gift card at Urban Egg
  • 2 tickets to a show at Aggie Theatre
  • 2 tickets to Bas Bleu Theatre during the 2026–2027 season (Excludes Special Events and The Original Works Program)
  • $25 Downtown Fort Collins Gift card (expires May 23, 2026)

Total Value: $500


Whether you're planning a romantic escape, celebrating a special occasion, or simply enjoying a night away, this Downtown Fort Collins Date Night package has everything you need.

Pickleball Starter Package item
Pickleball Starter Package
$130

Starting bid

Includes:

  • Flex Pass Punch Card for 16 hours of pickleball play via punch card valid at Zero Zero Two pickleball court.
  • Pickleball bag with 2 paddles and 10 balls to kickstart your play.

Perfect for beginners or seasoned players, play on your schedule and enjoy one of the fastest growing sports in America (Value: $215).

Pamper Yourself item
Pamper Yourself
$80

Starting bid

Includes:

  • $135 gift certificate to Woodhouse Spa in Fort Collins


Voted the #1 spa by Best of NoCo, Woodhouse Spa is a full-service luxury spa offering the ultimate escape and indulgence. Located at the north end of Old Town, this spacious yet cozy retreat welcomes you with a warm smile. Slip into a plush robe, enjoy a complimentary beverage, and unwind in the Quiet Room before your relaxing, rejuvenating service begins.

Mountain Retreat item
Mountain Retreat
$350

Starting bid

Includes:

  • 2-night stay in a lodge room at your choice of YMCA of the Rockies Estes Park Center or YMCA of the Rockies Snow Mountain Ranch, Granby, two of Colorado’s most breathtaking mountain destinations.
  • 1 year membership at either location giving your family access to incredible perks all year long to priority cabin and lodging reservations, exclusive member discounts, access to both Estes Park Center and Snow Mountain Ranch


Whether you’re exploring Rocky Mountain National Park from Estes Park or embracing wide-open alpine adventure in Granby, this getaway offers fresh air, stunning views, and unforgettable memories. Perfect for a family getaway, a peaceful retreat, or a year full of mountain escapes (Value: $650).

Eagle Watching Trip for Two item
Eagle Watching Trip for Two
$300

Starting bid

Take your ID skills out with an expert! Join Certified Wildlife Biologist and President of the Raptor Research Foundation, Rick Harness on a fabulous outing for 2 people to see Bald and Golden Eagles and so much more. Rick Harness is an expert in the field; you will have an amazing time.


The trip will start at the Silver Grill Café and then we’ll drive north and east to see Golden and Bald Eagle nests. We may also encounter Burrowing Owls and other raptor species. This trip will last approximately 5 hours for 2 people. All the nests will be visible with easy access.


Other winners of this package have said, “Rick is so great. He is knowledgeable and a great teacher. Does not disappoint!”


Value: $650

Private Pottery Class item
Private Pottery Class
$60

Starting bid

Discover the joy of creating art with a 1-hour private pottery class for two. Perfect for beginners and experienced potters alike, join Tanner Gerstberger, owner of Dr T Pottery in shaping a personalized vessel on the pottery wheel. He’ll guide you through each step, ensuring you create a piece you’ll cherish.

Choose your unique glaze, add your signature, and leave the finishing touches to Tanner. Your masterpiece will be ready for pickup in just 2–4 weeks.

This is more than a class, it’s a hands-on, creative journey and a chance to make memories (and art!) together (Value: $100)

Signed Hockey Stick - Artturi Lehkonen item
Signed Hockey Stick - Artturi Lehkonen
$150

Starting bid

Score big with this authentic hockey stick signed by Artturi Lehkonen, forward for the Colorado Avalanche. Known for his clutch playoff performances and key role in the Avalanche’s recent success, Lehkonen brings skill, speed, and determination to the ice every game (Value: $250).


A must-have for any fan, this collectible celebrates one of the team’s standout players and is perfect for display in your home, office, or fan cave. Whether you’re a devoted Avalanche supporter or a collector of NHL memorabilia, this signed stick is a rare chance to own a piece of hockey history. Bid high and bring the excitement of the NHL home!

Sparkle and Shine item
Sparkle and Shine
$155

Starting bid

Treat yourself (or someone you love) to a 4-hour professional cleaning from All Star Cleaning.


Includes

  • 4-hour cleaning gift certificate ($260 value)

Whether it’s tackling those hard-to-reach spots, refreshing your living spaces, or giving your home a thorough seasonal clean, this gift certificate makes it effortless to enjoy a sparkling, stress-free space. Perfect for busy households, special occasions, or anyone who could use a little extra help around the home.

In-Home Chef item
In-Home Chef
$150

Starting bid

Includes:

  • 1 Meal Prep Service Gift Certificate for 14 to 16 meals
  • Four menu choices prepared in your kitchen

Enjoy the gift of time, convenience, and delicious home-cooked meals with this exclusive certificate from Chefs for Seniors. A professional chef will come directly to your kitchen and prepare 14 to16 fresh, customized meals tailored to your tastes. Choose from four menu options and let the chef handle everything—from preparation to clean-up (Value: $250).

Taste and Learn item
Taste and Learn
$95

Starting bid

Includes:

  • 2 cooking class seats
  • 100ml Tuscan Herb Olive Oil
  • 100ml Dark Balsamic Vinegar
  • Mini Dipper Seasoning

Perfect for food lovers, date nights, or anyone looking to elevate their kitchen skills and pantry. Bid now and bring home the flavors of Bottled Olive (Value: $155.25)

Lunch and Chat item
Lunch and Chat
$150

Starting bid

Includes:

  • Intimate 2 hour catered lunch at the home of Dementia Together ED Cyndy Luzinski, joined by the inspiring Dick Foth (Value: $250).


This exclusive, once-in-a-lifetime gathering offers meaningful conversation, powerful stories, and the chance to connect personally with two extraordinary leaders. Date to be arranged (expires 12/31/2026)


Art, Wine & NoCo charm item
Art, Wine & NoCo charm
$150

Starting bid

Discover the perfect Northern Colorado escape, where creativity, flavor, and local charm come together (Value: $324).


Includes:

  • Devil’s Backbone art piece ($85 value)
  • 1 Painting class experience ($39 value)
  • $20 gift certificate to The Welsh Rabbit Cheese Bistro
  • $50 Gift card to Palmer Flowers
  • 10 game cards for Sweetheart Bowling ($50 value)
  • Merchandise (fanny pack and a hoodie) from Wadoo Home and Gifts ($75)

Start your experience with a hands-on painting class at Painting with a Twist, perfect for a fun evening with friends or a creative date night.

Then, indulge in artisan cheeses, curated wines, and cozy ambiance at The Welsh Rabbit Cheese Bistro.

Keep the fun going with games at Sweetheart Bowling, and add a touch of beauty to your home (or your date night!) with a floral gift card from Palmer Flowers.

To remember your experience, take home a beautiful Devil’s Backbone–inspired art piece, capturing one of Loveland’s most iconic landscapes.

Summer Starter Pack item
Summer Starter Pack item
Summer Starter Pack item
Summer Starter Pack
$360

Starting bid

Get ready to soak up the sunshine with this ultimate Summer Starter Pack (Value: $600)

Includes:

  • Premium YETI roadie wheeled cooler 32 to keep your drinks perfectly chilled,
  • Dinkly Fast Lane Pickleball Set - Brown Bag (includes 2 paddles and 14 outdoor balls),
  • 3 towels,
  • 2 hydration water bottles (32 oz),
  • a portable Bluetooth speaker, and
  • 4 ice pack

Perfect for outdoor lovers, families, and anyone who enjoys making the most of warm-weather days, this is your all-in-one ticket to a memorable summer.

Don’t miss your chance to bring home the essentials for your best summer yet!

Rest and Recharge item
Rest and Recharge item
Rest and Recharge
$120

Starting bid

Indulge in a luxurious self-care experience with Sweet Be Wellness, Greeley’s top-rated spa since 2019 (Value: $200).


Includes:

  • Spa bag filled with premium beauty products
  • Gift card for treatments at Sweet Be Wellness

Treat yourself or someone special to the ultimate relaxation experience.

Date Night in Denver item
Date Night in Denver
$300

Starting bid

Escape for a memorable night in Denver with this ultimate date night package (Value: $594)


Includes:

  • 1-Night Stay in a Top of the Brown Room at a premier downtown Denver hotel, complete with complimentary valet parking
  • Admission to Meow Wolf Denver, where immersive art and mind-bending experiences await

Whether you’re exploring fantastical worlds at Meow Wolf or relaxing in style at your hotel, this package promises a night to remember.

Sensory Quilts item
Sensory Quilts item
Sensory Quilts item
Sensory Quilts
$120

Starting bid

Includes:

  • 3 beautifully handmade fidget quilts (58m x 40m) providing tactile engagement and comfort for individuals living with dementia
  • 1 fidget pillow (43m x 33m)

Each quilt features a variety of textures, fabrics, buttons, ribbons, and zippers to keep restless hands gently occupied, promoting calmness and emotional well-being. Perfect for personal use or as a thoughtful, meaningful gift for a loved one in memory care, each quilt combines comfort, sensory stimulation, and care in one unique, handcrafted item.

Value: $200

Sweet Memories Basket item
Sweet Memories Basket item
Sweet Memories Basket item
Sweet Memories Basket
$360

Starting bid

This thoughtful basket is designed to bring comfort and joy to individuals living with dementia (Value: $600).

Includes:

  • A box of vintage candy to spark memories from 1950s and bring a sweet touch of nostalgia
  • A cuddly pet companion to provide comfort and companionship
  • A coupon for 10 hours of respite care with Seniors Helping Seniors, giving care partners a chance to rest while knowing their loved one is in good hands

Perfect for personal use or as a meaningful gift for a loved one with dementia, this basket combines sensory comfort, emotional support, and practical care in one thoughtful package.

Whisky Experience item
Whisky Experience
$120

Starting bid

Includes:

  • 1 bottle of Blanton’s Original Single Barrel Bourbon
  • 2 Glencairn Whisky Glasses

Elevate your whisky experience with this premium tasting set. Featuring the highly sought-after Blanton’s Original Single Barrel Bourbon, celebrated for its rich character and smooth finish, paired with 2 expertly crafted Glencairn glasses designed to enhance aroma and flavor.


Perfect for collectors, enthusiasts, or as a refined gift.

Value: $200

Kitchen Essentials: Savory Spice item
Kitchen Essentials: Savory Spice item
Kitchen Essentials: Savory Spice item
Kitchen Essentials: Savory Spice
$50

Starting bid

Includes:

  • Essential BBQ Grilling Collection – bold, smoky, and savory seasonings to make every barbecue unforgettable.
  • Pizza Night Collection – curated blends that turn homemade pizza into a gourmet experience.

Whether you’re firing up the grill for summer cookouts or crafting the perfect pizza at home, this set brings exciting new flavors right to your table. A perfect gift for foodies or anyone who loves cooking with quality ingredients.

Value: $80


Sip & Savor item
Sip & Savor
$80

Starting bid

Includes:

  • $130 gift certificate for a guided wine tasting experience for 2 at the Sweetheart Winery
Great Shot item
Great Shot
$220

Starting bid

Aim High with a 1-Year Family Membership to Great Guns Sporting! (Value: $370)


Includes:

  • A full 1-year family membership (includes $100 initiation fee)
  • FREE access to rifle, pistol, and archery ranges
  • 25% OFF clay targets, ammunition, and upland hunting
  • Access to sporting clays, trap fields, skeet, and more
  • Membership coverage for all kids under 18 in your household

Step into one of the region’s top shooting destinations! Great Guns Sporting has grown into a full-service outdoor complex offering something for everyone, from first timers to seasoned marksmen. Whether you're looking for a new hobby, outdoor adventure, or family-friendly activity, this experience hits the mark.

Summer Adventure item
Summer Adventure
$200

Starting bid

Includes:

  • 4 tickets for your choice of tackling the sky trek, ziplining or whitewater rafting (please note: advanced reservation required and tickets expires October 24, 2026) - Value: $483

Colorado Adventure Center (CAC) is located in Idaho Springs, Colorado and is one of Colorado’s largest outfitters. With nearly 30 years of experience, their expert guides and top-tier facilities ensure a safe, exciting, and memorable adventure for all.

Strike Up the Fun item
Strike Up the Fun
$95

Starting bid

Includes:

  • 90-minute lane rental (shoe rental included)
  • 1 round of laser tag per person
  • $5 arcade card for each guest
  • Valid for up to 6 people

Ultimate Fun Package for Up to 6 People (Value: $156). Get ready for nonstop action and laughs with this exciting group outing at Chipper's Lanes Entertainment! Perfect for families, friends, or a mini party night—this package delivers bowling, laser tag, and arcade fun all in one place.

Treat Yourself item
Treat Yourself
$120

Starting bid

Includes:

  • $200 gift certificate towards haircuts, color, and styling, facials, skin treatments, wellness, and relaxation services

Indulge in the ultimate self-care experience at Ten Salon and Spa, voted Colorado’s Best by NOCO Style. Whether you’re looking for amazing hair artistry, advanced medical aesthetic treatments, or new wellness offerings, TEN has everything you need to look and feel your best.

Platinum Hydra Facial item
Platinum Hydra Facial
$195

Starting bid

Indulge in the ultimate luxury skincare experience at Loveland Lash & Skin Lounge.

Includes:


  • $325 gift certificate for platinum hydrafacial designed to deeply cleanse, exfoliate, and hydrate your skin, leaving you refreshed, radiant, and rejuvenated.

Benefits of the Platinum HydraFacial:

- Removes impurities and dead skin cells

- Hydrates and nourishes for a beautiful glow

- Improves skin tone, texture, and overall radiance

Gini’s Jewelry item
Gini’s Jewelry item
Gini’s Jewelry
$360

Starting bid

Includes:

  • Bracelet: $350
  • Chain & Pendant: $100
  • Earrings (pair): $75
  • Ring: $75

Total Value: $600


Details:

Total weight: 3.5 oz

• Ring: Size 7 (can be stretched up to ½ size)

• Necklace chain: 16 inches (can be exchanged for an 18-inch chain)


This special set comes from Rodney’s late wife, Gini, a collection she loved and proudly wore. All pieces are Navajo-made from New Mexico. Each item is signed by the artist, with the exception of the ring. The stunning bracelet is the centerpiece of the set, with the necklace, earrings, and ring serving as beautiful accents “a Gini thing,” where one piece always stands out. Gini and Rodney sold Native American jewelry for 17 years, and this was one of her personal outfits.


“We only sold happy jewelry so please don’t bid on this if it doesn’t make you happy.”

A meaningful, wearable piece of artistry and legacy, perfect for someone who will cherish it as much as Gini did.

Pamper Your Pet item
Pamper Your Pet
$60

Starting bid

Includes:

  • Toys
  • Toothbrush & toothpaste
  • Burt’s Bees wash
  • Paw cleaner
  • Travel water bottle & bowl
  • Waste bags
  • lint roller
  • Keepsake paw print kit
  • “Paws Off My Drink” koozie
  • Dog themed Stanley cup, and more.

Perfect for any dog lover at home or on the go (Value: $150)

NASCAR Family Night item
NASCAR Family Night
$55

Starting bid

Feel the roar of the engines and the thrill of live racing with this exciting family experience at Colorado National Speedway! (Value: $96)


Includes:

  • 2 certificates, valid for a Family 4-Pack of admission to any of their NASCAR race events in Dacono, Colorado (excludes monster truck and drift events)

Bring the whole crew and enjoy an unforgettable night of high-speed action, community energy, and classic trackside fun.

Storytelling Experience item
Storytelling Experience item
Storytelling Experience
$200

Starting bid

Preserve the stories that matter most (Value: $475)!


Includes:

  • Four personalized children’s books
  • Tools to grow something beautiful this spring
  • For individuals and families: capture the legacies of loved ones
  • For senior living communities: full resource hub, example book, and program kickoff to start a legacy story program

Turn memories into stories that last a lifetime.

Baker Aaker item
Baker Aaker
$60

Starting bid

Includes:

  • $100 gift certificate valid toward any order, from fresh breads and pastries to seasonal specialties and sweet treats

Treat yourself (or someone special!) to the cozy, homemade goodness of Baker Aaker, a beloved local cottage bakery known for crave-worthy cinnamon rolls, decadent chocolate chip cookies, and artisan sourdough breads.

VIP Culinary Experience item
VIP Culinary Experience
$900

Starting bid

A 6-Course dinner prepared in your home by the executive chef (Value: $1,500)


Includes:

  • Exclusive 6-Course Dinner: Crafted to your tastes by our talented Executive Chef, Kelly Patton.
  • Menu Customization: Collaborate directly with the Chef to design a personalized menu tailored to your preferences and dietary needs.
  • Personalized Experience: From appetizers to dessert, each course is thoughtfully crafted and served in your home.
  • VIP Treatment: Sit back and enjoy as our Executive Chef handles every detail, bringing gourmet dining to your doorstep.

Savor an intimate, restaurant-quality meal without stepping outside. The winning bidder will enjoy a one-of-a-kind culinary experience tailored to their tastes, making for an unforgettable evening! Expires: 6/30/2026

Rockies 4th of July item
Rockies 4th of July item
Rockies 4th of July item
Rockies 4th of July
$300

Starting bid

Celebrate Independence Day with America’s pastime and a premium fan bundle (Value: $560).


Includes:

  • 2 tickets to the Colorado Rockies 4th of July game
  • High-quality YETI cooler (perfect for tailgating or summer adventures)
  • His & hers Rockies hats
  • Wine cups
  • Cozy Rockies blanket for game nights or picnics

Perfect for baseball lovers, summer fun seekers, or anyone who loves a festive night out!

Drink Tank Package item
Drink Tank Package
$250

Starting bid

Includes

  • 3-gallon VEVOR hot or cold stainless steel lined beverage dispenser by LoCo Think Tank (business advisory group in Northern Colorado) - $50
  • Breeze Thru Car Wash - Cooler Backpack w/ Goodies - $60
  • Wilbur's Total Beverage - Old Elk Bourbon + Gear - $140
  • miles.Beyond/ run/Windsor Race Series Gear - $30
  • Meadkrieger Meadery - 375 ml Session Mead + 2 Flights - $35
  • Matador Mexican Grill - $20 gift card + Crazy Ginger HS - $30
  • Davinci Sign Systems - $50 Amazon Gift Card + Sticker
  • BBB of NoCo & Wyo - Yeti Coffee Tumbler - $20
  • Purpose Driven Wealth - Pens, Chip Clips & Hand Fan - $15
  • Jackson Eye Care - Heated Eye Mask for Dry Eyes - $40
  • BG Automotive - Free Oil Change + 32 Point Inspection - $75
  • Copoco's Honey - 10 oz local chunk honey with comb - $20
  • Cheba Hut - $25 Gift Card


(Approximate Value: $590)

The Buffet for Four item
The Buffet for Four
$140

Starting bid

Includes:

  • Dinner for four in The Buffet at Monarch Casino Resort Spa (Value: $236)


Black Hawk's premier buffet features a whole new lineup of live-action food stations from around the globe, with an expansive fresh garden salad bar including homemade soups.


Dinner highlights include a variety of seafood, including lobster tail, shrimp & crab legs, a “made to order,” Vietnamese Pho and a carvery with USDA prime rib and other choices. Plus, a wide array of delicious homemade desserts!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!