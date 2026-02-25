Joy on the Journey 2026 Silent Auction

Take your ID skills out with an expert! Join Certified Wildlife Biologist and President of the Raptor Research Foundation, Rick Harness on a fabulous outing for 2 people to see Bald and Golden Eagles and so much more. Rick Harness is an expert in the field; you will have an amazing time.





The trip will start at the Silver Grill Café and then we’ll drive north and east to see Golden and Bald Eagle nests. We may also encounter Burrowing Owls and other raptor species. This trip will last approximately 5 hours for 2 people. All the nests will be visible with easy access.





Other winners of this package have said, “Rick is so great. He is knowledgeable and a great teacher. Does not disappoint!”





Value: $650