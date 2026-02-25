Joy on the Journey 2026 Silent Auction

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Full Season Lawn Care Package
Enjoy a lush, green lawn all season long, without lifting a finger (Value: $500).
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Valid for lawns up to 6,000 sq ft in Fort Collins, Timnath, Wellington, or Windsor. Good for the 2026 season
Sit back, relax, and let the experts handle your lawn!
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Experience premier golf at one of Northern Colorado’s most beautiful and sought-after private courses: Fort Collins Country Club.
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Value: $520
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Total Value: $108
Catch fast-paced, hard-hitting action as the Eagles take the ice for their final regular-season game. As the AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, the Eagles showcase top-tier talent and rising stars who are on the path to the NHL. Feel the energy of the crowd, the thrill of the goals, and the intensity of playoff-position hockey as the season wraps up. This is the perfect night out for sports fans!
*** Winners will receive their tickets via email.
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Total Value: $160
Savor a delicious dinner before being transported back in time with electrifying performances celebrating the King of Rock ’n’ Roll. From classic hits to iconic stage presence, this high-energy tribute show is sure to have you tapping your toes and singing along.
Please note: Guests will be seated at a table for six with other attendees.
***Winners will receive their tickets via email
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Step back in time and experience the rich history of Colorado’s legendary canyon country on this full-day guided tour of the Upper Poudre Canyon (Value: $160).
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Total Value: $300
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Unlock a full year of hands-on learning, creativity, and fun with a one-year membership to the Fort Collins Museum of Discovery!
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Value: $135
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Tee Off in Fort Collins + Lunch at CB & Potts (Bonus from Topgolf!)
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*Bonus: $50 off gameplay certificate to use at Topgolf in Thornton.
Total Value: $288
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Total Value: $500
Whether you're planning a romantic escape, celebrating a special occasion, or simply enjoying a night away, this Downtown Fort Collins Date Night package has everything you need.
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Perfect for beginners or seasoned players, play on your schedule and enjoy one of the fastest growing sports in America (Value: $215).
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Voted the #1 spa by Best of NoCo, Woodhouse Spa is a full-service luxury spa offering the ultimate escape and indulgence. Located at the north end of Old Town, this spacious yet cozy retreat welcomes you with a warm smile. Slip into a plush robe, enjoy a complimentary beverage, and unwind in the Quiet Room before your relaxing, rejuvenating service begins.
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Whether you’re exploring Rocky Mountain National Park from Estes Park or embracing wide-open alpine adventure in Granby, this getaway offers fresh air, stunning views, and unforgettable memories. Perfect for a family getaway, a peaceful retreat, or a year full of mountain escapes (Value: $650).
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Take your ID skills out with an expert! Join Certified Wildlife Biologist and President of the Raptor Research Foundation, Rick Harness on a fabulous outing for 2 people to see Bald and Golden Eagles and so much more. Rick Harness is an expert in the field; you will have an amazing time.
The trip will start at the Silver Grill Café and then we’ll drive north and east to see Golden and Bald Eagle nests. We may also encounter Burrowing Owls and other raptor species. This trip will last approximately 5 hours for 2 people. All the nests will be visible with easy access.
Other winners of this package have said, “Rick is so great. He is knowledgeable and a great teacher. Does not disappoint!”
Value: $650
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Discover the joy of creating art with a 1-hour private pottery class for two. Perfect for beginners and experienced potters alike, join Tanner Gerstberger, owner of Dr T Pottery in shaping a personalized vessel on the pottery wheel. He’ll guide you through each step, ensuring you create a piece you’ll cherish.
Choose your unique glaze, add your signature, and leave the finishing touches to Tanner. Your masterpiece will be ready for pickup in just 2–4 weeks.
This is more than a class, it’s a hands-on, creative journey and a chance to make memories (and art!) together (Value: $100)
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Score big with this authentic hockey stick signed by Artturi Lehkonen, forward for the Colorado Avalanche. Known for his clutch playoff performances and key role in the Avalanche’s recent success, Lehkonen brings skill, speed, and determination to the ice every game (Value: $250).
A must-have for any fan, this collectible celebrates one of the team’s standout players and is perfect for display in your home, office, or fan cave. Whether you’re a devoted Avalanche supporter or a collector of NHL memorabilia, this signed stick is a rare chance to own a piece of hockey history. Bid high and bring the excitement of the NHL home!
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Treat yourself (or someone you love) to a 4-hour professional cleaning from All Star Cleaning.
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Whether it’s tackling those hard-to-reach spots, refreshing your living spaces, or giving your home a thorough seasonal clean, this gift certificate makes it effortless to enjoy a sparkling, stress-free space. Perfect for busy households, special occasions, or anyone who could use a little extra help around the home.
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Enjoy the gift of time, convenience, and delicious home-cooked meals with this exclusive certificate from Chefs for Seniors. A professional chef will come directly to your kitchen and prepare 14 to16 fresh, customized meals tailored to your tastes. Choose from four menu options and let the chef handle everything—from preparation to clean-up (Value: $250).
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Perfect for food lovers, date nights, or anyone looking to elevate their kitchen skills and pantry. Bid now and bring home the flavors of Bottled Olive (Value: $155.25)
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This exclusive, once-in-a-lifetime gathering offers meaningful conversation, powerful stories, and the chance to connect personally with two extraordinary leaders. Date to be arranged (expires 12/31/2026)
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Discover the perfect Northern Colorado escape, where creativity, flavor, and local charm come together (Value: $324).
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Start your experience with a hands-on painting class at Painting with a Twist, perfect for a fun evening with friends or a creative date night.
Then, indulge in artisan cheeses, curated wines, and cozy ambiance at The Welsh Rabbit Cheese Bistro.
Keep the fun going with games at Sweetheart Bowling, and add a touch of beauty to your home (or your date night!) with a floral gift card from Palmer Flowers.
To remember your experience, take home a beautiful Devil’s Backbone–inspired art piece, capturing one of Loveland’s most iconic landscapes.
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Get ready to soak up the sunshine with this ultimate Summer Starter Pack (Value: $600)
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Perfect for outdoor lovers, families, and anyone who enjoys making the most of warm-weather days, this is your all-in-one ticket to a memorable summer.
Don’t miss your chance to bring home the essentials for your best summer yet!
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Indulge in a luxurious self-care experience with Sweet Be Wellness, Greeley’s top-rated spa since 2019 (Value: $200).
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Treat yourself or someone special to the ultimate relaxation experience.
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Escape for a memorable night in Denver with this ultimate date night package (Value: $594)
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Whether you’re exploring fantastical worlds at Meow Wolf or relaxing in style at your hotel, this package promises a night to remember.
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Each quilt features a variety of textures, fabrics, buttons, ribbons, and zippers to keep restless hands gently occupied, promoting calmness and emotional well-being. Perfect for personal use or as a thoughtful, meaningful gift for a loved one in memory care, each quilt combines comfort, sensory stimulation, and care in one unique, handcrafted item.
Value: $200
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This thoughtful basket is designed to bring comfort and joy to individuals living with dementia (Value: $600).
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Perfect for personal use or as a meaningful gift for a loved one with dementia, this basket combines sensory comfort, emotional support, and practical care in one thoughtful package.
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Elevate your whisky experience with this premium tasting set. Featuring the highly sought-after Blanton’s Original Single Barrel Bourbon, celebrated for its rich character and smooth finish, paired with 2 expertly crafted Glencairn glasses designed to enhance aroma and flavor.
Perfect for collectors, enthusiasts, or as a refined gift.
Value: $200
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Whether you’re firing up the grill for summer cookouts or crafting the perfect pizza at home, this set brings exciting new flavors right to your table. A perfect gift for foodies or anyone who loves cooking with quality ingredients.
Value: $80
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Aim High with a 1-Year Family Membership to Great Guns Sporting! (Value: $370)
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Step into one of the region’s top shooting destinations! Great Guns Sporting has grown into a full-service outdoor complex offering something for everyone, from first timers to seasoned marksmen. Whether you're looking for a new hobby, outdoor adventure, or family-friendly activity, this experience hits the mark.
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Colorado Adventure Center (CAC) is located in Idaho Springs, Colorado and is one of Colorado’s largest outfitters. With nearly 30 years of experience, their expert guides and top-tier facilities ensure a safe, exciting, and memorable adventure for all.
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Ultimate Fun Package for Up to 6 People (Value: $156). Get ready for nonstop action and laughs with this exciting group outing at Chipper's Lanes Entertainment! Perfect for families, friends, or a mini party night—this package delivers bowling, laser tag, and arcade fun all in one place.
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Indulge in the ultimate self-care experience at Ten Salon and Spa, voted Colorado’s Best by NOCO Style. Whether you’re looking for amazing hair artistry, advanced medical aesthetic treatments, or new wellness offerings, TEN has everything you need to look and feel your best.
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Indulge in the ultimate luxury skincare experience at Loveland Lash & Skin Lounge.
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Benefits of the Platinum HydraFacial:
- Removes impurities and dead skin cells
- Hydrates and nourishes for a beautiful glow
- Improves skin tone, texture, and overall radiance
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Total Value: $600
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Total weight: 3.5 oz
• Ring: Size 7 (can be stretched up to ½ size)
• Necklace chain: 16 inches (can be exchanged for an 18-inch chain)
This special set comes from Rodney’s late wife, Gini, a collection she loved and proudly wore. All pieces are Navajo-made from New Mexico. Each item is signed by the artist, with the exception of the ring. The stunning bracelet is the centerpiece of the set, with the necklace, earrings, and ring serving as beautiful accents “a Gini thing,” where one piece always stands out. Gini and Rodney sold Native American jewelry for 17 years, and this was one of her personal outfits.
“We only sold happy jewelry so please don’t bid on this if it doesn’t make you happy.”
A meaningful, wearable piece of artistry and legacy, perfect for someone who will cherish it as much as Gini did.
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Perfect for any dog lover at home or on the go (Value: $150)
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Feel the roar of the engines and the thrill of live racing with this exciting family experience at Colorado National Speedway! (Value: $96)
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Bring the whole crew and enjoy an unforgettable night of high-speed action, community energy, and classic trackside fun.
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Preserve the stories that matter most (Value: $475)!
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Turn memories into stories that last a lifetime.
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Treat yourself (or someone special!) to the cozy, homemade goodness of Baker Aaker, a beloved local cottage bakery known for crave-worthy cinnamon rolls, decadent chocolate chip cookies, and artisan sourdough breads.
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A 6-Course dinner prepared in your home by the executive chef (Value: $1,500)
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Savor an intimate, restaurant-quality meal without stepping outside. The winning bidder will enjoy a one-of-a-kind culinary experience tailored to their tastes, making for an unforgettable evening! Expires: 6/30/2026
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Celebrate Independence Day with America’s pastime and a premium fan bundle (Value: $560).
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Perfect for baseball lovers, summer fun seekers, or anyone who loves a festive night out!
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(Approximate Value: $590)
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Black Hawk's premier buffet features a whole new lineup of live-action food stations from around the globe, with an expansive fresh garden salad bar including homemade soups.
Dinner highlights include a variety of seafood, including lobster tail, shrimp & crab legs, a “made to order,” Vietnamese Pho and a carvery with USDA prime rib and other choices. Plus, a wide array of delicious homemade desserts!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!