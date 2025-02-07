Joy on the Journey Annual Fundraiser 2025

Purchase a seat at the event that includes a night of inspiration, hope and joy.
Purchase a seat at the event that includes a night of inspiration, hope and joy.
Table Sponsor
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Sponsor a table in honor of a loved one or as a scholarship.
-One reserved table (8 tickets)
-Can be dedicated to a loved one or a community group
-Option to purchase as a scholarship table for individuals who would otherwise not be able to attend
Sponsor a table in honor of a loved one or as a scholarship.
-One reserved table (8 tickets)
-Can be dedicated to a loved one or a community group
-Option to purchase as a scholarship table for individuals who would otherwise not be able to attend
Presenting Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets
Make the biggest impact with premier recognition.
-Top-tier logo placement on all event program and marketing materials
-Featured as Presenting Sponsor in event newsletters, website, and social media
-Verbal acknowledgment during the event
-Logo highlighted on 2 tables
-Two reserved tables (16 tickets)
Make the biggest impact with premier recognition.
-Top-tier logo placement on all event program and marketing materials
-Featured as Presenting Sponsor in event newsletters, website, and social media
-Verbal acknowledgment during the event
-Logo highlighted on 2 tables
-Two reserved tables (16 tickets)
Advocate Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Show your leadership in supporting dementia-friendly communities.
-Logo featured on event program and marketing materials
-Featured on Dementia Together website and social
media
-Logo highlighted on one table
-One reserved table (8 tickets)
Show your leadership in supporting dementia-friendly communities.
-Logo featured on event program and marketing materials
-Featured on Dementia Together website and social
media
-Logo highlighted on one table
-One reserved table (8 tickets)
Supporter Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
A table sponsorship with added marketing exposure.
-Company name listed in event program
-Listed as Supporter Sponsor on event webpage
-Logo highlighted on one table
-One reserved table (8 tickets)
A table sponsorship with added marketing exposure.
-Company name listed in event program
-Listed as Supporter Sponsor on event webpage
-Logo highlighted on one table
-One reserved table (8 tickets)
Add a donation for Dementia Together
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!