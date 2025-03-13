Joyce Kilmer 5th Grade Basket Raffle 2025

Basket Valued at $575 |
4 Tickets to Phillies Game (Fireworks Show)* |
2 Pairs of Goodr Sunglasses (1 Red, 1 Blue) |
Trea Turner Bobble Head |
Sun Bum Sunscreen & Lip |
Baseball Blanket |
Car Coasters |
Tuesday, June 30th |
Section 112, Row 35, Seats 15/16/17/18 |
*Must have the Ballpark app for ticket transfer. Tickets will be transferred by Jennifer Lane.
Basket Valued at $425 |
2 Morey's Pier VIP Water Park passes* |
White Bogg Bag |
2 Adult OCNJ Summer badges |
Wawa Tote |
2 Beach Towels |
Paddle Ball Set |
Surfer Dude |
Boogie Board |
Owala Bottle |
*Morey’s Pier Water Park passes will be delivered to the winner digitally
#4 “You’re Beautiful!”
$20
Basket Valued at $355 |
ULTA Beauty Collection Matte Veil Longwear Eye Primer |
5 TONYMOLY Sheet Masks |
Poppy & Pout Ex Lip Scrub |
The Hair Edit Petite Papillion Mini Claw Clips |
NYX The Face Glue Gripping Primer |
Bed Head Mini After Party |
The Hair Edit Camellia Rhinestone Flower Claw Clip |
Clinique Take the Day Off Makeup Remover Wipes |
Anastasia Beverly Hills 2-Pc. Sparkle Gloss Set (Honey Diamond & Amber Sparkle) |
Urban Decay Perversion Volumizing Mascara |
MAC Connect In Colour Eye Shadow Palette (Embedded in Burgandy) |
Laura Geller Daily Routine Natural Finish Full Face Kit |
WET Brush (Pink) |
Milani Stay Put Waterproof Brow Color - Dark Brown |
$80 Gift Card to House of Styles (Cherry Hill, NJ) |
$25 Gift Card to Blissful Nails (Cherry Hill, NJ) |
Stanley Cup
#5 “Dine Around Town”
$20
Basket Valued at $450 |
$50 for Sal & Joe’s (Cherry Hill) |
$50 for Pronto Pizza (Merchantville) |
$50 for Fevzi’s Mediterranean Grill (Cherry Hill) |
$30 for Chick’s Deli (Cherry Hill) |
$100 for The Pub (Pennsauken) |
+2 vouchers for $20 off an entrée at The Pub + 8 Pub glasses |
$40 for Big Swerve’s BBQ (Westville) |
$30 for Raymond’s Pizza (Cherry Hill) |
Adventure Kids Playcare Membership (Cherry Hill)
#6 "Fall Ball"
$10
Basket Valued at $600 |
Cherry Hill National Athletic League (CHNAL) |
Registration for up to 3 players |
CHNAL Baseball Hat |
$20 Gift Card to the snack bar
#7 "Spring Baseball"
$10
Basket Valued at $550 |
Cherry Hill National Athletic League (CHNAL) |
Registration for up to 3 players
#8 "Akoi Nail Spa"
$10
$100 Akoi Nail Spa Gift Card (Vorhees) |
Almost Famous Studio Series Beach Wave Babe 2-Piece Set |
CORSX Snail Kit |
Burts Bees Hand & Foot Cream |
Face Masks |
Evian Facial Spray |
Maui Hair Oil Mist |
Pursonic Essential Oils Diffuser |
Blanket
#9 "BJJ McHugh"
$10
Basket Valued at $338 |
Brazilian Jiu Jitsu |
BJJ McHugh donated 1st Month of Classes |
Uniform, Dry Fit & T-Shirt
#10 "Action Karate"
$10
Basket Valued at $250 |
Action Karate Free Lessons (Cherry Hill) |
Gi |
Gloves |
Hoodie |
Water bottle |
Parent book |
Car decal
