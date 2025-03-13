Joyce Kilmer PTA

Joyce Kilmer PTA

Joyce Kilmer 5th Grade Basket Raffle 2025

#1 “Let’s Go Phillies!”
$20
Basket Valued at $575 | 4 Tickets to Phillies Game (Fireworks Show)* | 2 Pairs of Goodr Sunglasses (1 Red, 1 Blue) | Trea Turner Bobble Head | Sun Bum Sunscreen & Lip | Baseball Blanket | Car Coasters | Tuesday, June 30th | Section 112, Row 35, Seats 15/16/17/18 | *Must have the Ballpark app for ticket transfer. Tickets will be transferred by Jennifer Lane.
#2 “Go Birds‼
$20
Basket Valued at ~$550 | 2 Eagles Preseason Tickets | FOCO Eagles Scarf | 2 Eagles Tumblers | Eagles Car Magnet | Homemade Swoop Plush | Eagles Oversized Throw | Superbowl Flag | *Game Date TBD, Section 115, Row 6, Seats 1&2
#3 "Summer Fun!"
$20
Basket Valued at $425 | 2 Morey's Pier VIP Water Park passes* | White Bogg Bag | 2 Adult OCNJ Summer badges | Wawa Tote | 2 Beach Towels | Paddle Ball Set | Surfer Dude | Boogie Board | Owala Bottle | *Morey’s Pier Water Park passes will be delivered to the winner digitally
#4 “You’re Beautiful!”
$20
Basket Valued at $355 | ULTA Beauty Collection Matte Veil Longwear Eye Primer | 5 TONYMOLY Sheet Masks | Poppy & Pout Ex Lip Scrub | The Hair Edit Petite Papillion Mini Claw Clips | NYX The Face Glue Gripping Primer | Bed Head Mini After Party | The Hair Edit Camellia Rhinestone Flower Claw Clip | Clinique Take the Day Off Makeup Remover Wipes | Anastasia Beverly Hills 2-Pc. Sparkle Gloss Set (Honey Diamond & Amber Sparkle) | Urban Decay Perversion Volumizing Mascara | MAC Connect In Colour Eye Shadow Palette (Embedded in Burgandy) | Laura Geller Daily Routine Natural Finish Full Face Kit | WET Brush (Pink) | Milani Stay Put Waterproof Brow Color - Dark Brown | $80 Gift Card to House of Styles (Cherry Hill, NJ) | $25 Gift Card to Blissful Nails (Cherry Hill, NJ) | Stanley Cup
#5 “Dine Around Town”
$20
Basket Valued at $450 | $50 for Sal & Joe’s (Cherry Hill) | $50 for Pronto Pizza (Merchantville) | $50 for Fevzi’s Mediterranean Grill (Cherry Hill) | $30 for Chick’s Deli (Cherry Hill) | $100 for The Pub (Pennsauken) | +2 vouchers for $20 off an entrée at The Pub + 8 Pub glasses | $40 for Big Swerve’s BBQ (Westville) | $30 for Raymond’s Pizza (Cherry Hill) | Adventure Kids Playcare Membership (Cherry Hill)
#6 "Fall Ball"
$10
Basket Valued at $600 | Cherry Hill National Athletic League (CHNAL) | Registration for up to 3 players | CHNAL Baseball Hat | $20 Gift Card to the snack bar
#7 "Spring Baseball"
$10
Basket Valued at $550 | Cherry Hill National Athletic League (CHNAL) | Registration for up to 3 players
#8 "Akoi Nail Spa"
$10
$100 Akoi Nail Spa Gift Card (Vorhees) | Almost Famous Studio Series Beach Wave Babe 2-Piece Set | CORSX Snail Kit | Burts Bees Hand & Foot Cream | Face Masks | Evian Facial Spray | Maui Hair Oil Mist | Pursonic Essential Oils Diffuser | Blanket
#9 "BJJ McHugh"
$10
Basket Valued at $338 | Brazilian Jiu Jitsu | BJJ McHugh donated 1st Month of Classes | Uniform, Dry Fit & T-Shirt
#10 "Action Karate"
$10
Basket Valued at $250 | Action Karate Free Lessons (Cherry Hill) | Gi | Gloves | Hoodie | Water bottle | Parent book | Car decal
#11 "Fresh Hair Studio"
$10
Basket Valued at ~$175 | Fresh Scalp Revival Detox | Fresh Soft Volume Foam | Flexstyle Potion Frizz Reduction Protect & Style | Fresh Luxury Hydrate & Nourish Shampoo | Fresh Luxury Hydrate & Nourish Conditioner | $25 Gift Card to Fresh (Southampton, PA)
#12 "Dentist's Worst Nightmare"
$5
Basket Valued at $125 | 3 Toothbrushes | Crest Toothpaste | Act Mouthwash | Nerds | Purple skittles | Airheads | Sour patch | M&Ms | Haribo gummy bears | Hershey kisses | Gummy worms | Kit Kat | Starburst | Adventure Kids Playcare Membership (Cherry Hill)
#13 "Art is Everywhere"
$5
Basket Valued at $100 | 2 tickets to Longwood Gardens | $25 Paint a Treasure gift card (Haddon Heights) | Paints | Markers | Colored pencils | Crayons | Sketch book | Canvases
#14 "Mini Gadgets"
$5
Basket Valued at $100 | Mini Crock Pot | Mini Coffee Maker | Mini Juicer | Stanley Cup |
#15 "A Picture Lasts Longer"
$5
Basket Valued at $110 | KidiZoom Print Cam (Blue)
#16 "Le-go Build Something"
$5
Basket Valued at $150 | Lego Classic | Star Wars | Creator Flatbed Truck | Creator Treehouse
#17 "Lego for Littles"
$5
Basket Valued at $82 | Disney The Lion King | Star Wars | City Burger Truck | Disney Mickey Mouse & Donald Duck's Farm
#18 "Bake Me a Cake"
$5
Basket Valued at $120 | $25 Gift Card to Gallos Bakery (Cherry Hill or Mt. Laurel) | 16 Ct. Cookie Decorating Kit | Cake Mix | Brownie Mix | Sugar Cookie Mix | Cookie Cutters | Young Chef Culinary Set | Ghirardelli Chocolate & Cocoa Powder | Ghirardelli Sea Salt Carmel Sauce | Baking Pans
#19 "Brain Teasers"
$5
Basket Valued at $60 | Mini Labyrinth | Rubik's Cube | Marble Racers | Nickelodeon PlayPacks | Uno | Light-Up Racecar | Dominos | Minecraft Figurines
#20 "Indoor Fun"
$5
Basket Valued at $60 | Tabletop Air Hockey | Trouble | Puzzle Track | Floptical Illusion | Ninja Turtle
#21 "Outdoor Party"
$5
Basket Valued at $150 | Triple Toss Challenge Game | Sharper Image Drone | Giant Soccer Ball | POM X2 Magnetic Wireless Bluetooth Speaker | Laser X Resolution
#22 "Bubbly Fun"
$2
Basket Valued at $40 | Hello Kitty Tumbler | Backyard Darts | Bubble Pack | Butterfly Bubble Wand
#23 "Squishy"
$5
Basket Valued at $90 | Large teal scorpion Squishmallow | Nee-Doh Ball | Mystery squishmallows | Squishmallow slime
#24 "Whistle While You Work"
$10
Basket Valued at $200 | Turner Wood Designs | 1 Parent/Child Workshop | Hand-crafted Charcuterie Board | 2 Acrylic wine glasses | Cheese knives
#25 "Sterling Optical"
$2
Basket Valued at $50 Value | $50 to Sterling Optical (Deptford) | Valid towards eye exam, glasses, contact lens exam, or contact lenses
#26 "Goooooal!!"
$10
Basket Valued at $600 | $250 to Cherry Hill Soccer Club (Cherry Hill) | $250 to Soccer Post (Cherry Hill) | Gatorade Water Botter | Soccer Tote | Socks | CHSC Tumbler | CHSC Flannel Blanket | Philadelphia Union Scarf | Adidas Slides | Soccer Squishy Balls

