Joyce Kilmer K-8 Spring Raffle 2026

About this raffle
Enter for a chance to win 4 tickets to the Boston Red Sox game on Thursday, May 7th vs. the Rays at 7:10pm.
Win 4 tickets to the Discovery Museum in Acton, MA! Discovery Museum is a hands-on museum for families that blends science, nature, and play. Admission includes access to both the museum and the Discovery Woods outdoor nature playscape and gigantic treehouse.
TreeTop Adventures is a high ropes and obstacle course located in Canton, MA. Opportunity for adventure is limitless at TreeTop Adventures! Enter to win one ticket to TreeTop Adventures, for ages 7+. Retail value $71.
Win a private wine class for 20 people ($600 value) at Total Wine in Dedham
Free Family Mini Session with Katherine Teahan Photography Includes:
- A 30-minute family session
- A minimum of 15 edited digital images
- Session must be scheduled and completed by December 31, 2026
Ready for Spring? Win 5 yards of mulch with free delivery from Minuteman Landscape Supply in West Roxbury
Win a gift certificate for a family membership to the Larz Anderson Auto Museum $150 value (two family memberships available)
Gift Certificate for attendance at Summer Fun Dance Workshop (July 27-31 or August 3-7 from 9:00am-12:00pm) at Julianne's Dance Workshop in West Roxbury. $180 value.
Enter to win a personalized plastic tote from Kids 'R' Kids in West Roxbury
Enter to win a Handmade Leather Nantucket Bracelet
Enter to win a chance for your student to decorate cookies or cupcakes with Ms. Scipione & Ms. Veness after school! Two winners can pick two friends each to join them in cookie or cupcake decorating.
Two winners can pick two friends each to have lunch and make slime with Ms. Kopcso and Ms. Petitt at the Kilmer Lower School.
Calling all future leaders! Has your child ever wondered what it would be like to be in charge of an entire school? One lucky student will get a chance to be Principal of the Kilmer Upper School for the day!
Calling all future leaders! Has your child ever wondered what it would be like to be in charge of an entire school? One lucky student will get a chance to be Principal of the Kilmer Lower School for the day!
One winner can pick two friends each to play Mario Kart with Mr. Mendez at the Kilmer Upper School during lunch/recess
One winner can pick two friends each to play Mario Kart with Mr. Mendez at the Kilmer Lower School during lunch/recess
Enter for a chance for your child to take over Ms. Jackie's desk and be secretary for a day at the Kilmer Lower School!
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