Joyful Brunch & Reception

• Premier Reserved Table for 8 Guests with VIP location & signage
• Event Seating Escort for guests
• Group Table Photo
• Company Logo/Name prominently featured in:
- Event Poster
- Digital Media Display during event0
- Press Release & Media Coverage
• Recognition by Emcee during event program
• Opportunity to Provide Branded Materials in guest gift bags or on tables
• Reserved Seating for 4 guests
• Group Table Photo
• Company logo/Name included in:
- Event Poster
- Digital Media Display during event
• Recognition by Emcee during event program
• Reserved Seating for 2 guests
• Company Logo/Name included in:
- Digital Media Display during event
• Reserved Table for 8 guests with VIP Location & Signage
• Event Seating Escort
• Group Table Photo
• Photo or Logo and Name/Business displayed on Event Poster Table for 8 guests with VIP Location & Signage
• Provides the opportunity for a MAC Mentee to attend the event and provides program support
• Sponsor Name/Company on table signage
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing