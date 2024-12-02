Sales closed

Joyful Gifts's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

793 Sugar Pine Dr, Lathrop, CA 95330

#1 Costco $50.00 Gift Card item
$30

Starting bid

Gift Card for Costco. $50.00 Value ~~ Item can be picked up or mailed using USPS at no additional cost.
#2 Black Bear Diner item
$40

Starting bid

Dinner to two at Black Bear Diner. $60.00 value ~~ Item can be emailed or mailed using the USPS at no additional cost
#3 The Escape Game item
$150

Starting bid

Four e-tickets for The Escape Game two locations in San Francisco with 8 different rooms and skill levels. $180.00 value ~~ Item will be emailed to you
#4 American Conservatory Theater Tickets item
$120

Starting bid

Two tickets to any A.C.T. preview performance at the Toni Rembe Theater (formerly the Geary Theater), The Strand, or The Rueff (subject to availability) $160.00 value ~~ Item will be email to you
#5 Scavenger Hunt Adventure for ten item
$125

Starting bid

Scavenger Hunt Adventure Voucher for 10 players Standard theme Single Hunt Pass $200.00 Value ~~ Item can be emailed or mailed using the USPS at no additional cost
#7 Scavenger Hunt Adventure for two item
$30

Starting bid

Scavenger Hunt Adventure Voucher for 2 players Date Upgrade theme Single Hunt Pass $50.00 Value ~~ Item can be emailed or mailed using the USPS at no additional cost
#9 In-N-Out Burger Swag gift basket item
$25

Starting bid

Swag from IN-N-Out Burger Blanket, T-shirt (large), Hat, license plate frame, lanyard, lunch bag, pen, eraser, pad of paper. ~~ Item can be picked up or mailed to you for an additional fee
#10 Christmas gift basket item
#10 Christmas gift basket
$30

Starting bid

Christmas Gift Basket provided by the Bank of Stockton includes: Blanket, "MERRY" pillow, Santa figure, Christmas tree, coffee cup, 4 votive candles, 1 pillar candle, Blank cards, table cloth, table runner, "JOY" block/sign, wooden box with Santa on the front. ~~ This item is large and should be picked up.
#11 Suman's Facial & Body Sculpting gift card item
$100

Starting bid

Suman offers a variety of services to choose from. Look your best this holiday season with this gift card valued at $150.00 ~~ Item can be mailed using the USPS at no additional cost

