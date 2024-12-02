Joyful Gifts's Silent Auction

Gift Card for Costco. $50.00 Value
~~
Item can be picked up or mailed using USPS at no additional cost.
Gift Card for Costco. $50.00 Value
~~
Item can be picked up or mailed using USPS at no additional cost.
#2 Black Bear Diner
$40
Starting bid
Dinner to two at Black Bear Diner. $60.00 value
~~
Item can be emailed or mailed using the USPS at no additional cost
Dinner to two at Black Bear Diner. $60.00 value
~~
Item can be emailed or mailed using the USPS at no additional cost
#3 The Escape Game
$150
Starting bid
Four e-tickets for The Escape Game
two locations in San Francisco with 8 different rooms and skill levels. $180.00 value
~~
Item will be emailed to you
Four e-tickets for The Escape Game
two locations in San Francisco with 8 different rooms and skill levels. $180.00 value
~~
Item will be emailed to you
#4 American Conservatory Theater Tickets
$120
Starting bid
Two tickets to any A.C.T. preview performance
at the Toni Rembe Theater (formerly the Geary Theater), The Strand, or The Rueff (subject to availability) $160.00 value
~~
Item will be email to you
Two tickets to any A.C.T. preview performance
at the Toni Rembe Theater (formerly the Geary Theater), The Strand, or The Rueff (subject to availability) $160.00 value
~~
Item will be email to you
#5 Scavenger Hunt Adventure for ten
$125
Starting bid
Scavenger Hunt Adventure Voucher for 10 players
Standard theme Single Hunt Pass $200.00 Value
~~
Item can be emailed or mailed using the USPS at no additional cost
Scavenger Hunt Adventure Voucher for 10 players
Standard theme Single Hunt Pass $200.00 Value
~~
Item can be emailed or mailed using the USPS at no additional cost
#6 Scavenger Hunt Adventure for ten
$125
Starting bid
Scavenger Hunt Adventure Voucher for 10 players
Standard theme Single Hunt Pass $200.00 Value
~~
Item can be emailed or mailed using the USPS at no additional cost
Scavenger Hunt Adventure Voucher for 10 players
Standard theme Single Hunt Pass $200.00 Value
~~
Item can be emailed or mailed using the USPS at no additional cost
#7 Scavenger Hunt Adventure for two
$30
Starting bid
Scavenger Hunt Adventure Voucher for 2 players
Date Upgrade theme Single Hunt Pass $50.00 Value
~~
Item can be emailed or mailed using the USPS at no additional cost
Scavenger Hunt Adventure Voucher for 2 players
Date Upgrade theme Single Hunt Pass $50.00 Value
~~
Item can be emailed or mailed using the USPS at no additional cost
#8 Scavenger Hunt Adventure for two
$30
Starting bid
Scavenger Hunt Adventure Voucher for 2 players
Date Upgrade theme Single Hunt Pass $50.00 Value
~~
Item can be emailed or mailed using the USPS at no additional cost
Scavenger Hunt Adventure Voucher for 2 players
Date Upgrade theme Single Hunt Pass $50.00 Value
~~
Item can be emailed or mailed using the USPS at no additional cost
#9 In-N-Out Burger Swag gift basket
$25
Starting bid
Swag from IN-N-Out Burger
Blanket, T-shirt (large), Hat, license plate frame, lanyard, lunch bag, pen, eraser, pad of paper.
~~
Item can be picked up or mailed to you for an additional fee
Swag from IN-N-Out Burger
Blanket, T-shirt (large), Hat, license plate frame, lanyard, lunch bag, pen, eraser, pad of paper.
~~
Item can be picked up or mailed to you for an additional fee
#10 Christmas gift basket
$30
Starting bid
Christmas Gift Basket provided by the Bank of Stockton
includes: Blanket, "MERRY" pillow, Santa figure, Christmas tree, coffee cup, 4 votive candles, 1 pillar candle, Blank cards, table cloth, table runner, "JOY" block/sign, wooden box with Santa on the front.
~~
This item is large and should be picked up.
Christmas Gift Basket provided by the Bank of Stockton
includes: Blanket, "MERRY" pillow, Santa figure, Christmas tree, coffee cup, 4 votive candles, 1 pillar candle, Blank cards, table cloth, table runner, "JOY" block/sign, wooden box with Santa on the front.
~~
This item is large and should be picked up.
#11 Suman's Facial & Body Sculpting gift card
$100
Starting bid
Suman offers a variety of services to choose from. Look your best this holiday season with this gift card valued at $150.00
~~
Item can be mailed using the USPS at no additional cost
Suman offers a variety of services to choose from. Look your best this holiday season with this gift card valued at $150.00
~~
Item can be mailed using the USPS at no additional cost
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!