Gotta Go Gaming Hub Inc

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Gotta Go Gaming Hub Inc

About this event

JP Morgan Chase Virtual Financial Literacy Workshop

General Admission
Free

This Wednesday, March 12th at 4:00 PM, we will be hosting a Financial Literacy session with JPMorgan Chase ...yes, the bank! 

Vice President Shay Ola from JPMorgan Chase will be joining us on Zoom to teach youth important financial lessons, including:

  • How to start saving as a child
  • Smart money habits for the future
  • How saving today helps build wealth as adults

This is a wonderful opportunity for our young entrepreneurs to learn directly from a financial industry leader.

Zoom Details:
 Date: Wednesday, March 12
 Time: 4:00 PM
 Zoom Link:https://events.chase.com/300080151


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