JP Morgan Chase Virtual Financial Literacy Workshop

This Wednesday, March 12th at 4:00 PM, we will be hosting a Financial Literacy session with JPMorgan Chase ...yes, the bank!

Vice President Shay Ola from JPMorgan Chase will be joining us on Zoom to teach youth important financial lessons, including:

How to start saving as a child

Smart money habits for the future

How saving today helps build wealth as adults

This is a wonderful opportunity for our young entrepreneurs to learn directly from a financial industry leader.

Zoom Details:

Date: Wednesday, March 12

Time: 4:00 PM

Zoom Link:https://events.chase.com/300080151