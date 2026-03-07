JP Morgan Chase Virtual Financial Literacy Workshop

About this event
This Wednesday, March 12th at 4:00 PM, we will be hosting a Financial Literacy session with JPMorgan Chase ...yes, the bank!
Vice President Shay Ola from JPMorgan Chase will be joining us on Zoom to teach youth important financial lessons, including:
- How to start saving as a child
- Smart money habits for the future
- How saving today helps build wealth as adults
This is a wonderful opportunity for our young entrepreneurs to learn directly from a financial industry leader.
Zoom Details:
Date: Wednesday, March 12
Time: 4:00 PM
Zoom Link:https://events.chase.com/300080151
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