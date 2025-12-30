JPMS PTSA FAMILY BINGO NIGHT

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About this event
This is for 1 set of 15 BINGO games, 2 pieces of pizza, and a bottle of water. Each page has 3 BINGO boards, to be played by 1 player. The smaller boards may not be separated. We will play 1 specific page at a time, and in order to win you must call BINGO on the last number called, AND on the correct color page. Want to increase your chances of winning? Add another packet or two, for $5 each now, or at the door (CASH ONLY!)
Doors will open at 5:45, with our 1st game starting at 6:30. Every person (over the age of 3) must have a paid ticket.
Bought your first set of cards (your entry ticket) and want to increase your chances of winning? Add on another set, for just $5! This is NOT an entry ticket! EVERY participant over the age of 3 MUST have an entry ticket (above- $15 per person).
Mark your numbers with a BINGO dauber!! Have your own? Great! Bring it with you! We will have a limited amount of daubers for sale at the event, so it is highly recommended that you purchase here or bring your own.
Additional slice of pizza
$
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