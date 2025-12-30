JPMS PTSA FAMILY BINGO NIGHT

This is for 1 set of 15 BINGO games, 2 pieces of pizza, and a bottle of water. Each page has 3 BINGO boards, to be played by 1 player. The smaller boards may not be separated. We will play 1 specific page at a time, and in order to win you must call BINGO on the last number called, AND on the correct color page. Want to increase your chances of winning? Add another packet or two, for $5 each now, or at the door (CASH ONLY!)





Doors will open at 5:45, with our 1st game starting at 6:30. Every person (over the age of 3) must have a paid ticket.