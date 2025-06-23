JPW 2025 Cheer team raffle

Hosted by
About this event
-2 Padres Tickets for Premier Club
-For the Faithful rally towel
-Tatis Jr. Bobblehead
-Joe Musgrove & Theo bobblehead
-Ha-seong Kim bobblehead
-2025 Yearbook & Calendar
-SD baseball cap
-Padres belt bag
-SD cinch backpack
-Padres Jersey
-Padres Hawaiian shirt
-3 Padres face masks
-TICKET DETAILS:
September 28 vs Diamondbacks
12:10 game
2 Premier Club seats - can order food from seats using MLB Ballpark app
Parking at tailgate lot - shuttle to gate
*Email and phone number required for ticket transfer*
-Medium Vaqueros Crewneck
-Football clip
-Yellow Trucker hat*
-cowgirl earrings*
-cowboy hat car charm*
-DIY-cowgirl hat accessories*
-Horse bolo* *local donation by @heygirl_western_hats
-Portable fan with power bank
-Waterproof phone pouch
-Towels (2)
-Water bottles (2)
-Beach toys
-Sun hat
-Sunscreen & Aloe
-Water football
-Mesh Tote
-American flag (Not pictured)
-$50 Massage envy giftcard
-Mindfulness coloring book
-Coloring pencils
-White Barn candle (2)
-Body butter
-Bath soap
-Bath bombs
-Outdoor blanket
-Therapy coloring book
-Shaker bottle
-Aroma spinner
-YL glass drink ware
-Wool dryer balls
-Travel cases
-Travel sized oils
-Assorted Oils
-Various sized diffusers
-Cleaning product glass bottle
-Oil diffusing necklace
-Reusable shopping Bag
-Bath bombs x2
-Body scrub
-Tea
-Jade facial roller
-Facial cleansing wipes
-Loofah
-Gel bead mask
-Facial mask x5
-Pumice stone
-Popcorn
-Popcorn flavors x4
-Popcorn butter spray
-microwave popcorn maker
-Snacks
-Popcorn bucket
-$25 Amazon
-Snacks
-Energy drinks
-2 Football cups
-2 kids football cups
-Snack cups and napkins
-Inflatable football games x2
-Football coasters
-Football massager
-Football door decor
-Gardening glove
-Garden hat
-Gardens glove x2
-Labeling set
-Seed pots
-Notebook
-Gardening tools
-Seeds
-$25 Home Depot Gift card
- 2 Exciting Macaroon Labubus
- 1 Big Into Energy Labubu
- 1 scooter & outfit
- Labubu satchel
- umbrella
- 2 socks
- 2 hair bows
- 1 water bottle
- various hair clips
- pens & erasers
- shoe charms
- keychain
-Girls weekend tote
-6 bathing suits (4 medium 2 large)
-Drink pitcher
-12 drink pouches
-Pink tumbler set
-Where’s My Cabana Boy? Towel
-6 bubble wands
-Diamond painting kit
-Diamond painting sticker kit
-Quidditch Wall charger
-Ultimate HP spell book
-2 magical wands
-Hogwart’s acceptance letter keychain
-Hogwart’s house magnet HP clutch
-HP candies
-Whittard Famous Tea Collection (9 flavors)
-World Market tea kettle
-Soy wax candle
-Reed diffuser
-Pink satin robe
-Fluffy eye mask
-Carrying case
-Nail art kit
-Bath bomb kit
-Pink Candy bath & body set
-Beauty sets & jewelry
-Shower gel set
-Gem soap kit
-3 pack trading card game
-11 TCG booster packs
-1 oversized foil card & matching foil card featuring Lucario V
-4 large metallic coins
-2 battle figures featuring Pikachu & Sneasel
-2 Barbie (Little Words Project) bracelets
-Alphabet beads design kit
-MYO Bracelet kit
-LOL Surprise Reveal Jewelry
-My Magic Princess Charm Bracelet making kit
-Wooden beads kit
-Friendship thread and elastic string
-Carrying case with built in measuring tools
-Signed puck (#24 Travis Howe)
-Chase De Leo bobble head
-2 Gulls hats
-2 Gulls Hawaiian shirts
-1 unisex shirt
-Rally towel
-Soft puck (chuck a puck)
-Drink coozie
-Sticker and journal
-2 Flo Magic Airbrush craft kits
-Watercolor paper
-8 canvases
-Crayola crayons
-Crayola markers
-Crayola twist able crayons
-Crayola colored pencils
-Glitter glue & glue sticks
-Chalk
-Crayola paint & paintbrushes
-5 coloring books
-Carrying basket
-Create your own superhero comic book kit
-Crayola signature colored pencils Glitter glue
-Sharpies
-How to draw Batman
-How to draw Fortnite
-Ream of paper
-Clipboard
-Erase
-Pencil
-Pens
-Highlighters
-Notebooks
-Crayons
-Water bottle
-Glue
-Gift card $25
-Backpack
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!