Lakeside Vaqueros Pop Warner

Hosted by

Lakeside Vaqueros Pop Warner

About this event

JPW 2025 Cheer team raffle

Friar faithful item
Friar faithful
$5

-2 Padres Tickets for Premier Club

-For the Faithful rally towel 

-Tatis Jr. Bobblehead 

-Joe Musgrove & Theo bobblehead

-Ha-seong Kim bobblehead 

-2025 Yearbook & Calendar 

-SD baseball cap 

-Padres belt bag

-SD cinch backpack

-Padres Jersey 

-Padres Hawaiian shirt 

-3 Padres face masks 


-TICKET DETAILS: 

September 28 vs Diamondbacks 

12:10 game

2 Premier Club seats - can order food from seats using MLB Ballpark app

Parking at tailgate lot - shuttle to gate

*Email and phone number required for ticket transfer*

#1 Fan item
#1 Fan
$5

-Medium Vaqueros Crewneck
-Football clip
-Yellow Trucker hat*
-cowgirl earrings*
-cowboy hat car charm*
-DIY-cowgirl hat accessories*
-Horse bolo* *local donation by @heygirl_western_hats

Hello Summer item
Hello Summer
$5

-Portable fan with power bank
-Waterproof phone pouch
-Towels (2)
-Water bottles (2)
-Beach toys
-Sun hat
-Sunscreen & Aloe
-Water football
-Mesh Tote
-American flag (Not pictured)

ME Time item
ME Time
$5

-$50 Massage envy giftcard
-Mindfulness coloring book
-Coloring pencils
-White Barn candle (2)
-Body butter
-Bath soap
-Bath bombs

Young Living item
Young Living
$5

-Outdoor blanket

-Therapy coloring book

-Shaker bottle

-Aroma spinner

-YL glass drink ware

-Wool dryer balls

-Travel cases

-Travel sized oils

-Assorted Oils

-Various sized diffusers

-Cleaning product glass bottle

-Oil diffusing necklace

-Reusable shopping Bag

Peaceful escape item
Peaceful escape
$5

-Bath bombs x2

-Body scrub

-Tea

-Jade facial roller

-Facial cleansing wipes

-Loofah

-Gel bead mask

-Facial mask x5

-Pumice stone

Movie night item
Movie night
$5

-Popcorn

-Popcorn flavors x4

-Popcorn butter spray 

-microwave popcorn maker

-Snacks 

-Popcorn bucket 

-$25 Amazon

Tailgate item
Tailgate
$5

-Snacks

-Energy drinks

-2 Football cups

-2 kids football cups

-Snack cups and napkins 

-Inflatable football games x2

-Football coasters 

-Football massager

-Football door decor

Plant whisper item
Plant whisper
$5

-Gardening glove

-Garden hat

-Gardens glove x2

-Labeling set

-Seed pots

-Notebook

-Gardening tools

-Seeds

-$25 Home Depot Gift card

Labubu Craze! item
Labubu Craze!
$5

- 2 Exciting Macaroon Labubus 

- 1 Big Into Energy Labubu

- 1 scooter & outfit 

- Labubu satchel 

- umbrella 

- 2 socks

- 2 hair bows

- 1 water bottle 

- various hair clips

- pens & erasers 

- shoe charms 

- keychain

Girls weekend item
Girls weekend
$5

-Girls weekend tote
-6 bathing suits (4 medium 2 large)
-Drink pitcher
-12 drink pouches
-Pink tumbler set
-Where’s My Cabana Boy? Towel
-6 bubble wands

Welcome to Hogwart's Harry Potter item
Welcome to Hogwart's Harry Potter
$5

-Diamond painting kit
-Diamond painting sticker kit
-Quidditch Wall charger
-Ultimate HP spell book
-2 magical wands
-Hogwart’s acceptance letter keychain
-Hogwart’s house magnet HP clutch
-HP candies

Steeped in love item
Steeped in love
$5

-Whittard Famous Tea Collection (9 flavors)
-World Market tea kettle
-Soy wax candle
-Reed diffuser

Mini me time item
Mini me time
$5

-Pink satin robe
-Fluffy eye mask
-Carrying case
-Nail art kit
-Bath bomb kit
-Pink Candy bath & body set
-Beauty sets & jewelry
-Shower gel set
-Gem soap kit

Gotta catch em all item
Gotta catch em all
$5

-3 pack trading card game
-11 TCG booster packs
-1 oversized foil card & matching foil card featuring Lucario V
-4 large metallic coins
-2 battle figures featuring Pikachu & Sneasel

Just my Style item
Just my Style
$5

-2 Barbie (Little Words Project) bracelets
-Alphabet beads design kit
-MYO Bracelet kit
-LOL Surprise Reveal Jewelry
-My Magic Princess Charm Bracelet making kit
-Wooden beads kit
-Friendship thread and elastic string
-Carrying case with built in measuring tools

Gulls item
Gulls
$5

-Signed puck (#24 Travis Howe)
-Chase De Leo bobble head
-2 Gulls hats
-2 Gulls Hawaiian shirts
-1 unisex shirt
-Rally towel

-Soft puck (chuck a puck)
-Drink coozie
-Sticker and journal

Art attack item
Art attack
$5

-2 Flo Magic Airbrush craft kits
-Watercolor paper
-8 canvases
-Crayola crayons
-Crayola markers
-Crayola twist able crayons
-Crayola colored pencils
-Glitter glue & glue sticks
-Chalk
-Crayola paint & paintbrushes
-5 coloring books
-Carrying basket

Art Hero item
Art Hero
$5

-Create your own superhero comic book kit
-Crayola signature colored pencils Glitter glue
-Sharpies
-How to draw Batman
-How to draw Fortnite
-Ream of paper

Padres item
Padres
$5
  • Authentic game used camouflage jersey 2023 (Odor #24)
  • Tony Gwynn bobblehead (2018)
  • Trevor Hoffman replica statue (August 19, 2018) 
  • San Diego Chicken bobblehead (July 27, 2019) 
  • Luis Arraez bobblehead 
  • SD CIty Connect poncho 
  • Padres Foundation hat
  • Italian SD hat
  • Irish SD bucket hat
  • Croc charm SD hat 
  • 2 Vintage style jerseys 
  • 3 white Padres tshirts 
Baby Love item
Baby Love
$5
  • $25 Amazon gift card
  • $10 Starbucks gift card
  • Young Living KidScents
  • Young Living Seedlings baby towel, wash cloth & lamb bath time toy 
  • 2 board books
  • Wet bag 
  • 2 muslin baby blankets 
  • Baby wipes 
  • Baby bedtime & gas relief drops 
Cool Mom item
Cool Mom
$5
  • $25 Amazon gift card
  • Cool Mom coffee mug 
  • St Moriz tanning mousse 
  • Bath & Body Works Aromatherapy Stress Relief body scrub & lotion
  • Eucalyptus Mint Bath soak
  • Beauty sponge set
  • Hair brush set & holder
  • Facial and body scrubs & gloves 
  • Satin hair scrunchies 
  • Body care set 
Family water fun item
Family water fun
$5
  • $25 Marechiaro’s on Olde Hwy 80 gift card
  • 8ft Octopus sprinkler
  • 4 pairs Knockaround sunglasses
  • Margaritaville Bluetooth speaker 
  • Margaritaville hat
  • Margarita mix
  • Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza card game 
  • 2 inflatable kickboards
  • 2 Mist & Sip water bottles
  • Waterproof cellphone holder
  • Color changing cups & straws
  • Sunscreen 
  • Outdoor blanket 
  • Mesh carrying bag & bucket 
Making spirits bright! *adult humor Christmas* item
Making spirits bright! *adult humor Christmas*
$5
  • Starbucks cup & reusable straw kit
  • $10 Starbucks gift cards
  • Milk frother with batteries 
  • Coffee mug (adult humor)
  • Hot cocoa mix
  • “Let’s Get Lit” cocktail napkins
  • 2 pairs Christmas socks (adult humor)
  • Christmas themed air fresheners 
  • 2 “Joy” Christmas gift bags 
  • Battery operated micro lights 
  • Whip Shot & Baileys (adults only - please note we will hand deliver this basket to the winning adult) 
Fall Family Fun item
Fall Family Fun
$5
  • Oma’s Pumpkin Patch admission for 2
  • $25 Marechiaro’s on Olde Hwy 80 gift card
  • Cauldron 
  • Bath & body works Vampire Blood hand soap, lotion, shower gel, & spray 
  • 2 Bath & Body Works Halloween Candles
  • Halloween scrunchie
  • 2 Halloween cups
  • Nightmare Before Christmas Zero dog clip
School time item
School time
$5

-Clipboard

-Erase

-Pencil

-Pens

-Highlighters

-Notebooks

-Crayons

-Water bottle

-Glue

-Gift card $25

-Backpack 

Add a donation for Lakeside Vaqueros Pop Warner

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!