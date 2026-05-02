Jr Chargers Baseball Equipment Auction

Length: 30" (-10)

Every swing becomes a statement with the Easton Dub USSSA baseball bat! The Dub is built for players who bring energy and confidence to every single at-bat. Thanks to Easton’s innovative Double Barrel technology, the Dub has the lowest barrel compression of any USSSA bat, leading to increased barrel flex and elite performance across the entire length of the barrel.

Two-Piece Composite construction that maximizes barrel flex while keeping vibration to a minimum

Double Barrel technology, the Dub has the lowest barrel compression of any USSSA bat, leading to increased barrel flex and elite performance across the entire length of the barrel.

ConneXion Max elastomer connection piece to interlock the handle to the barrel, ensuring smooth and powerful contact even on mishits

Optiflex™ handle which is specifically engineered to divide each size of this bat to give you the perfect balance between flex and stiffness, leading to improved barrel control and raw power