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Jr Chargers Baseball

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Jr Chargers Baseball

About this event

Sales closed

Jr Chargers Baseball Equipment Auction

Pick-up location

19740 Sommers Dr, Brookfield, WI 53045, USA

Evoshield Adult Sliding Mitt 2.0 (Bright Pink) item
Evoshield Adult Sliding Mitt 2.0 (Bright Pink) item
Evoshield Adult Sliding Mitt 2.0 (Bright Pink)
$20

Starting bid

An updated baseball and softball sliding mitt with a bilateral design that allows players to wear it on either the right or left hand.

Evoshield Adult Sliding Mitt 2.0 (Red) item
Evoshield Adult Sliding Mitt 2.0 (Red) item
Evoshield Adult Sliding Mitt 2.0 (Red)
$20

Starting bid

An updated baseball and softball sliding mitt with a bilateral design that allows players to wear it on either the right or left hand.

Easton Hype Fire 30” (-10) item
Easton Hype Fire 30” (-10) item
Easton Hype Fire 30” (-10)
$100

Starting bid

Length: 30" (-10)


Bring the heat like never before with the 2026 Easton Hype Fire USSSA Baseball Bat — now in a blistering new thermal colorway that turns heads while torching barrels.


PERFORMANCE TECHNOLOGY:

  • Redesigned Thermo Composite Technology™ material that makes up the Hype Fire's barrel, resulting in an unbelievably huge sweet spot and more consistent contact
  • That means that even on mishits, the Hype Fire is capable of producing damage
  • Connexion Max Elastomer Connector interlocking the barrel and handle, you won't get any vibration or sting on mishits
  • Refined Opti-Flex™ Handle meaning that each size of this bat is specially engineered to give you the perfect balance of flex and stiffness needed for flawless bat speed and barrel control
  • Power Boost Soft Knob provides hitters a more comfortable feel on their bottom hand while maximizing leverage to help you get every ounce of power possible from your swing
Easton Hype Fire 27” (-10) item
Easton Hype Fire 27” (-10) item
Easton Hype Fire 27” (-10)
$100

Starting bid

Length: 27" (-10)


Bring the heat like never before with the 2026 Easton Hype Fire USSSA Baseball Bat — now in a blistering new thermal colorway that turns heads while torching barrels.


PERFORMANCE TECHNOLOGY:

  • Redesigned Thermo Composite Technology™ material that makes up the Hype Fire's barrel, resulting in an unbelievably huge sweet spot and more consistent contact
  • That means that even on mishits, the Hype Fire is capable of producing damage
  • Connexion Max Elastomer Connector interlocking the barrel and handle, you won't get any vibration or sting on mishits
  • Refined Opti-Flex™ Handle meaning that each size of this bat is specially engineered to give you the perfect balance of flex and stiffness needed for flawless bat speed and barrel control
  • Power Boost Soft Knob provides hitters a more comfortable feel on their bottom hand while maximizing leverage to help you get every ounce of power possible from your swing
Easton Hype Fire 30” (-10) item
Easton Hype Fire 30” (-10) item
Easton Hype Fire 30” (-10)
$100

Starting bid

Length: 30" (-10)


Bring the heat like never before with the 2026 Easton Hype Fire USSSA Baseball Bat — now in a blistering new thermal colorway that turns heads while torching barrels.


PERFORMANCE TECHNOLOGY:

  • Redesigned Thermo Composite Technology™ material that makes up the Hype Fire's barrel, resulting in an unbelievably huge sweet spot and more consistent contact
  • That means that even on mishits, the Hype Fire is capable of producing damage
  • Connexion Max Elastomer Connector interlocking the barrel and handle, you won't get any vibration or sting on mishits
  • Refined Opti-Flex™ Handle meaning that each size of this bat is specially engineered to give you the perfect balance of flex and stiffness needed for flawless bat speed and barrel control
  • Power Boost Soft Knob provides hitters a more comfortable feel on their bottom hand while maximizing leverage to help you get every ounce of power possible from your swing
Easton Hype Fire 29” (-10) item
Easton Hype Fire 29” (-10) item
Easton Hype Fire 29” (-10)
$100

Starting bid

Length: 29" (-10)


Bring the heat like never before with the 2026 Easton Hype Fire USSSA Baseball Bat — now in a blistering new thermal colorway that turns heads while torching barrels.


PERFORMANCE TECHNOLOGY:

  • Redesigned Thermo Composite Technology™ material that makes up the Hype Fire's barrel, resulting in an unbelievably huge sweet spot and more consistent contact
  • That means that even on mishits, the Hype Fire is capable of producing damage
  • Connexion Max Elastomer Connector interlocking the barrel and handle, you won't get any vibration or sting on mishits
  • Refined Opti-Flex™ Handle meaning that each size of this bat is specially engineered to give you the perfect balance of flex and stiffness needed for flawless bat speed and barrel control
  • Power Boost Soft Knob provides hitters a more comfortable feel on their bottom hand while maximizing leverage to help you get every ounce of power possible from your swing
Easton Hype Fire 29” (-10) item
Easton Hype Fire 29” (-10) item
Easton Hype Fire 29” (-10)
$100

Starting bid

Length: 29" (-10)


Bring the heat like never before with the 2026 Easton Hype Fire USSSA Baseball Bat — now in a blistering new thermal colorway that turns heads while torching barrels.


PERFORMANCE TECHNOLOGY:

  • Redesigned Thermo Composite Technology™ material that makes up the Hype Fire's barrel, resulting in an unbelievably huge sweet spot and more consistent contact
  • That means that even on mishits, the Hype Fire is capable of producing damage
  • Connexion Max Elastomer Connector interlocking the barrel and handle, you won't get any vibration or sting on mishits
  • Refined Opti-Flex™ Handle meaning that each size of this bat is specially engineered to give you the perfect balance of flex and stiffness needed for flawless bat speed and barrel control
  • Power Boost Soft Knob provides hitters a more comfortable feel on their bottom hand while maximizing leverage to help you get every ounce of power possible from your swing
Easton Hype Fire 28” (-10) item
Easton Hype Fire 28” (-10) item
Easton Hype Fire 28” (-10)
$100

Starting bid

Length: 28" (-10)


Bring the heat like never before with the 2026 Easton Hype Fire USSSA Baseball Bat — now in a blistering new thermal colorway that turns heads while torching barrels.


PERFORMANCE TECHNOLOGY:

  • Redesigned Thermo Composite Technology™ material that makes up the Hype Fire's barrel, resulting in an unbelievably huge sweet spot and more consistent contact
  • That means that even on mishits, the Hype Fire is capable of producing damage
  • Connexion Max Elastomer Connector interlocking the barrel and handle, you won't get any vibration or sting on mishits
  • Refined Opti-Flex™ Handle meaning that each size of this bat is specially engineered to give you the perfect balance of flex and stiffness needed for flawless bat speed and barrel control
  • Power Boost Soft Knob provides hitters a more comfortable feel on their bottom hand while maximizing leverage to help you get every ounce of power possible from your swing
Easton Hype Fire 31” (-10) item
Easton Hype Fire 31” (-10) item
Easton Hype Fire 31” (-10)
$100

Starting bid

Length: 31" (-10)


Bring the heat like never before with the 2026 Easton Hype Fire USSSA Baseball Bat — now in a blistering new thermal colorway that turns heads while torching barrels.


PERFORMANCE TECHNOLOGY:

  • Redesigned Thermo Composite Technology™ material that makes up the Hype Fire's barrel, resulting in an unbelievably huge sweet spot and more consistent contact
  • That means that even on mishits, the Hype Fire is capable of producing damage
  • Connexion Max Elastomer Connector interlocking the barrel and handle, you won't get any vibration or sting on mishits
  • Refined Opti-Flex™ Handle meaning that each size of this bat is specially engineered to give you the perfect balance of flex and stiffness needed for flawless bat speed and barrel control
  • Power Boost Soft Knob provides hitters a more comfortable feel on their bottom hand while maximizing leverage to help you get every ounce of power possible from your swing
Easton The Dub 31” (-10) item
Easton The Dub 31” (-10) item
Easton The Dub 31” (-10)
$100

Starting bid

Length: 31" (-10)


Every swing becomes a statement with the Easton Dub USSSA baseball bat! The Dub is built for players who bring energy and confidence to every single at-bat. Thanks to Easton’s innovative Double Barrel technology, the Dub has the lowest barrel compression of any USSSA bat, leading to increased barrel flex and elite performance across the entire length of the barrel.


PERFORMANCE TECHNOLOGY:

  • Two-Piece Composite construction that maximizes barrel flex while keeping vibration to a minimum
  • Double Barrel technology, the Dub has the lowest barrel compression of any USSSA bat, leading to increased barrel flex and elite performance across the entire length of the barrel.
  • ConneXion Max elastomer connection piece to interlock the handle to the barrel, ensuring smooth and powerful contact even on mishits
  • Optiflex™ handle which is specifically engineered to divide each size of this bat to give you the perfect balance between flex and stiffness, leading to improved barrel control and raw power
  • Perfect for elite athletes looking to maximize their bat speed and performance.
Easton The Dub 30” (-10) item
Easton The Dub 30” (-10) item
Easton The Dub 30” (-10)
$100

Starting bid

Length: 30" (-10)


Every swing becomes a statement with the Easton Dub USSSA baseball bat! The Dub is built for players who bring energy and confidence to every single at-bat. Thanks to Easton’s innovative Double Barrel technology, the Dub has the lowest barrel compression of any USSSA bat, leading to increased barrel flex and elite performance across the entire length of the barrel.


PERFORMANCE TECHNOLOGY:

  • Two-Piece Composite construction that maximizes barrel flex while keeping vibration to a minimum
  • Double Barrel technology, the Dub has the lowest barrel compression of any USSSA bat, leading to increased barrel flex and elite performance across the entire length of the barrel.
  • ConneXion Max elastomer connection piece to interlock the handle to the barrel, ensuring smooth and powerful contact even on mishits
  • Optiflex™ handle which is specifically engineered to divide each size of this bat to give you the perfect balance between flex and stiffness, leading to improved barrel control and raw power
  • Perfect for elite athletes looking to maximize their bat speed and performance.
Easton The Dub 29” (-10) item
Easton The Dub 29” (-10) item
Easton The Dub 29” (-10)
$100

Starting bid

Length: 29" (-10)


Every swing becomes a statement with the Easton Dub USSSA baseball bat! The Dub is built for players who bring energy and confidence to every single at-bat. Thanks to Easton’s innovative Double Barrel technology, the Dub has the lowest barrel compression of any USSSA bat, leading to increased barrel flex and elite performance across the entire length of the barrel.


PERFORMANCE TECHNOLOGY:

  • Two-Piece Composite construction that maximizes barrel flex while keeping vibration to a minimum
  • Double Barrel technology, the Dub has the lowest barrel compression of any USSSA bat, leading to increased barrel flex and elite performance across the entire length of the barrel.
  • ConneXion Max elastomer connection piece to interlock the handle to the barrel, ensuring smooth and powerful contact even on mishits
  • Optiflex™ handle which is specifically engineered to divide each size of this bat to give you the perfect balance between flex and stiffness, leading to improved barrel control and raw power
  • Perfect for elite athletes looking to maximize their bat speed and performance.

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