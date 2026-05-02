Jr Chargers Baseball Equipment Auction

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Starting bid
An updated baseball and softball sliding mitt with a bilateral design that allows players to wear it on either the right or left hand.
Starting bid
An updated baseball and softball sliding mitt with a bilateral design that allows players to wear it on either the right or left hand.
Starting bid
Length: 30" (-10)
Bring the heat like never before with the 2026 Easton Hype Fire USSSA Baseball Bat — now in a blistering new thermal colorway that turns heads while torching barrels.
Starting bid
Length: 27" (-10)
Bring the heat like never before with the 2026 Easton Hype Fire USSSA Baseball Bat — now in a blistering new thermal colorway that turns heads while torching barrels.
Starting bid
Length: 30" (-10)
Bring the heat like never before with the 2026 Easton Hype Fire USSSA Baseball Bat — now in a blistering new thermal colorway that turns heads while torching barrels.
Starting bid
Length: 29" (-10)
Bring the heat like never before with the 2026 Easton Hype Fire USSSA Baseball Bat — now in a blistering new thermal colorway that turns heads while torching barrels.
Starting bid
Length: 29" (-10)
Bring the heat like never before with the 2026 Easton Hype Fire USSSA Baseball Bat — now in a blistering new thermal colorway that turns heads while torching barrels.
Starting bid
Length: 28" (-10)
Bring the heat like never before with the 2026 Easton Hype Fire USSSA Baseball Bat — now in a blistering new thermal colorway that turns heads while torching barrels.
Starting bid
Length: 31" (-10)
Bring the heat like never before with the 2026 Easton Hype Fire USSSA Baseball Bat — now in a blistering new thermal colorway that turns heads while torching barrels.
Starting bid
Length: 31" (-10)
Every swing becomes a statement with the Easton Dub USSSA baseball bat! The Dub is built for players who bring energy and confidence to every single at-bat. Thanks to Easton’s innovative Double Barrel technology, the Dub has the lowest barrel compression of any USSSA bat, leading to increased barrel flex and elite performance across the entire length of the barrel.
Starting bid
Length: 30" (-10)
Every swing becomes a statement with the Easton Dub USSSA baseball bat! The Dub is built for players who bring energy and confidence to every single at-bat. Thanks to Easton’s innovative Double Barrel technology, the Dub has the lowest barrel compression of any USSSA bat, leading to increased barrel flex and elite performance across the entire length of the barrel.
Starting bid
Length: 29" (-10)
Every swing becomes a statement with the Easton Dub USSSA baseball bat! The Dub is built for players who bring energy and confidence to every single at-bat. Thanks to Easton’s innovative Double Barrel technology, the Dub has the lowest barrel compression of any USSSA bat, leading to increased barrel flex and elite performance across the entire length of the barrel.
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