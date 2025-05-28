Liberty Falcon Cheer

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Liberty Falcon Cheer

About this event

JR Cheer Sideline Season

JR Cheer 7/8 Grade New Athlete
$432

New Athlete Required Items / Price
Poms / $25;
Uniform, Backpack, and Gameday Bow / $215;
Rebel Rise Cheer Shoes / $55;
Champion Team Rain Jacket, crewneck, Practice shirts (2) and Joggers / $137;

TOTAL $432 ($200 dream camp will be paid directly to the camp from you and is not included in this cost)

JR Cheer 7/8 Grade Returning Athlete Required Items
$90

Returning Athlete Individual Item cost breakdown Price
Poms* $24;
Gameday Bow* $11;
Crewneck* $30;
Practice shirts (2)* $25;

TOTAL (*Required Items for all athletes) $90 ($200 dream camp will be paid directly to the camp from you and is not included in this cost)

Sleeves
$38

If your athlete is returning and the coach told your athlete they needed new, choose this option

Shell
$62

If your athlete is returning and the coach told your athlete they needed new, choose this option

Skirt
$42

If your athlete is returning and the coach told your athlete they needed new, choose this option

Shorts/briefs
$18

If your athlete is returning and the coach told your athlete they needed new, choose this option

Backpack
$65

If your athlete is returning and the coach told your athlete they needed new, choose this option

Rebel Rise Cheer Shoes
$55

If your athlete is returning and the coach told your athlete they needed new, or your athlete has outgrown, choose this option

Champion Team Rain Jacket
$91

If your athlete is returning and the coach told your athlete they needed new, choose this option

Joggers
$24

If your athlete is returning and the coach told your athlete they needed new, choose this option

Program membership fee
$200

This can be waived if you sign up to work 2 HOPS concessions or 4 Liberty sports concessions(the proceeds from this fee go to the program to help pay for coaches/insurance/equipment/props)

Add a donation for Liberty Falcon Cheer

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