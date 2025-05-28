JR Cheer K-6 Grade

JR Cheer K-6 New Athlete
$481

New Athlete Required Items / Price Poms / $25; Uniform, Backpack, and Gameday Bow / $215; Rebel Rise Cheer Shoes / $55; Champion Team Rain Jacket, crewneck, Practice shirts (2) and Joggers / $137; NCA 1-day camp TOTAL $481

JR Cheer K-6 returning athlete required items
$116

Gameday Bow * $11; Crewneck * $30; Practice shirts (2) * $25; NCA 1-day camp * $50; TOTAL (*Required Items for all athletes) *$116

Poms
$24

If your athlete is returning and the coach told your athlete they needed new, choose this option

Sleeves
$38

If your athlete is returning and the coach told your athlete they needed new, choose this option

Shell
$62

If your athlete is returning and the coach told your athlete they needed new, choose this option

Skirt
$42

If your athlete is returning and the coach told your athlete they needed new, choose this option

Shorts/briefs
$18

If your athlete is returning and the coach told your athlete they needed new, choose this option

Backpack
$65

If your athlete is returning and the coach told your athlete they needed new, choose this option

Rebel Rise Cheer Shoes
$55

If your athlete is returning and the coach told your athlete they needed new, or your athlete has outgrown, choose this option

Champion Team Rain Jacket
$91

If your athlete is returning and the coach told your athlete they needed new, choose this option

Joggers
$24

If your athlete is returning and the coach told your athlete they needed new, choose this option

Program Membership Fee
$200

This can be waived if you sign up to work 2 HOPS concessions or 4 Liberty sports concessions(the proceeds from this fee go to the program to help pay for coaches/insurance/equipment/props)

Add a donation for Liberty Falcon Cheer

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!