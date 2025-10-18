Forza Jr. NBA League & K Course Academy Event Registration!

Hosted by
About this event
Oviedo, FL 32765, USA (Jay Oxford Gymnasium)
Learn all about the Jr. NBA League and the requirements to play for a team. Individuals, recreational leagues, AAU teams, etc. are welcome! Learn what skills your players will need to be successful!
Learn all about Forza Hoops' suite of services and the requirements to participate in an a session or event. Individuals, recreational leagues, AAU teams, etc. Learn what skills your players will need to be successful!
Coaches! Learn all about the Jr. NBA League and the requirements to Coach. Learn what documents, you and your players will need.
Individuals, recreational leagues, AAU teams, etc. are welcome! Learn what skills your players will need to be successful!
Enjoy the full Forza experience together! Compete with AND against other duos for bragging rights!
*All registration fees and donations are tax-deductible!
Corporate Sponsorships are welcome!
Enjoy the full Forza experience together! Compete with AND against other duos for bragging rights!
*All registration fees and donations are tax-deductible!
Corporate Sponsorships are welcome!
Enjoy the full Forza experience together! Compete with AND against other duos for bragging rights!
*All registration fees and donations are tax-deductible!
Corporate Sponsorships are welcome!
Enjoy the full Forza experience together! Compete with AND against other duos for bragging rights!
*All registration fees and donations are tax-deductible!
Corporate Sponsorships are welcome!
Congratulations! You are being rewarded for signing up Early! Enjoy your Jr. NBA Forza League experience!
*All registration fees and donations are tax-deductible!
Corporate Sponsorships are welcome!
Enjoy your Jr. NBA Forza League experience!
*All registration fees and donations are tax-deductible!
Corporate Sponsorships are welcome!
Congratulations! You are being rewarded for signing up Early! Enjoy your Jr. NBA Forza League experience!
*All registration fees and donations are tax-deductible!
Corporate Sponsorships are welcome!
Enjoy your Jr. NBA Forza League experience!
*All registration fees and donations are tax-deductible!
Corporate Sponsorships are welcome!
Enjoy the full Forza K Camp experience! 4-day session. Learn skill-specific basketball skills and strategies in a fun, cohesive environment.
*All registration fees and donations are tax-deductible!
Corporate Sponsorships are welcome!
Congratulations! You are being rewarded for signing up Early! Enjoy your Jr. NBA Forza League experience!
*All registration fees and donations are tax-deductible!
Corporate Sponsorships are welcome!
Enjoy your Jr. NBA Forza League experience!
*All registration fees and donations are tax-deductible!
Corporate Sponsorships are welcome!
Congratulations! You are being rewarded for signing up Early! Enjoy your Jr. NBA Forza League experience!
*All registration fees and donations are tax-deductible!
Corporate Sponsorships are welcome!
Enjoy your Jr. NBA Forza League experience!
*All registration fees and donations are tax-deductible!
Corporate Sponsorships are welcome!
Congratulations! You are being rewarded for signing up Early! Enjoy your Jr. NBA Forza League experience!
All registration fees and donations are tax-deductible!
Corporate Sponsorships are welcome!
Enjoy your Jr. NBA Forza League experience!
*All registration fees and donations are tax-deductible!
Corporate Sponsorships are welcome!
Enjoy the full Forza Jr. NBA experience with access to all games and activities for the day.
Entrance fees for ages 15+ are only $15.
*All ticket fees and donations are tax-deductible!
Corporate Sponsorships are welcome!
Enjoy the full Forza Jr. NBA experience with access to all games and activities.
Season Tickets (fall, spring, summer, winter) are only $50 per person, per season.
*All ticket fees and donations are tax-deductible!
Corporate Sponsorships are welcome!
Enjoy the full Forza Jr. NBA experience with access to all games and activities.
Season Tickets (fall, spring, summer, winter) are only $50 per person, per season.
*All registration fees and donations are tax-deductible!
Corporate Sponsorships are welcome!
Enjoy the full Forza Jr. NBA experience with access to all games and activities.
Season Tickets (fall, spring, summer, winter) are only $50 per person, per season.
*All registration fees and donations are tax-deductible!
Corporate Sponsorships are welcome!
Enjoy the full Forza Jr. NBA experience with access to all games and activities.
Season Tickets (fall, spring, summer, winter) are only $50 per person, per season.
*All registration fees and donations are tax-deductible!
Corporate Sponsorships are welcome!
Enjoy the full Forza Jr. NBA experience with access to all games and activities.
Season Tickets (fall, spring, summer, winter) are only $50 per person, per season.
*All registration fees and donations are tax-deductible!
Corporate Sponsorships are welcome!
Enjoy a small group session full of drills and fun!
All session fees and donations are tax-deductible!
Corporate Sponsorships are welcome!
K Academy Shareable Calendar: https://calendar.app.google/sYuUPYNaWSQt9yBD7
Learn how to keep a scorebook, record written, and digital bench statistics. Review the different types of score clocks/scoreboards.
*SHOT CLOCK BOOKED SEPERATELY.
*All registration fees and donations are tax-deductible!
K Academy Shareable Calendar: https://calendar.app.google/sYuUPYNaWSQt9yBD7
Enjoy a small group session full of drills and fun!
*All registration fees and donations are tax-deductible!
Corporate Sponsorships are welcome!
K Academy Shareable Calendar: https://calendar.app.google/sYuUPYNaWSQt9yBD7
Enjoy a small group session full of drills and fun!
*All registration fees and donations are tax-deductible!
Corporate Sponsorships are welcome!
K Academy Shareable Calendar: https://calendar.app.google/sYuUPYNaWSQt9yBD7
Enjoy a small group session full of drills and fun!
*All registration fees and donations are tax-deductible!
Corporate Sponsorships are welcome!
K Academy Shareable Calendar: https://calendar.app.google/sYuUPYNaWSQt9yBD7
Enjoy a small group session full of drills and fun!
*All registration fees and donations are tax-deductible!
Corporate Sponsorships are welcome!
K Academy Shareable Calendar: https://calendar.app.google/sYuUPYNaWSQt9yBD7
Enjoy a small group session full of drills and fun!
*All registration fees and donations are tax-deductible!
Corporate Sponsorships are welcome!
K Academy Shareable Calendar: https://calendar.app.google/sYuUPYNaWSQt9yBD7
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!