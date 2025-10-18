Forza Hoops

Forza Jr. NBA League & K Course Academy Event Registration!

1801 Tuskawilla Rd

Oviedo, FL 32765, USA (Jay Oxford Gymnasium)

12/17 @6:30 Jr. NBA Pre-Season Informational Parent Meeting!
Free

Learn all about the Jr. NBA League and the requirements to play for a team. Individuals, recreational leagues, AAU teams, etc. are welcome! Learn what skills your players will need to be successful!


Learn all about Forza Hoops' suite of services and the requirements to participate in an a session or event. Individuals, recreational leagues, AAU teams, etc. Learn what skills your players will need to be successful!

12/17 @7:30Jr. NBA Pre-Season Informational Coach's Meeting!
Free

Coaches! Learn all about the Jr. NBA League and the requirements to Coach. Learn what documents, you and your players will need.


Individuals, recreational leagues, AAU teams, etc. are welcome! Learn what skills your players will need to be successful!

12/12 Daddy-Daughter Basketball Clinic Duo Registration Fee
$50
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Enjoy the full Forza experience together! Compete with AND against other duos for bragging rights!


1/23/26 Father-Son Basketball Clinic Duo Registration Fee
$40
Available until Jan 23
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Enjoy the full Forza experience together! Compete with AND against other duos for bragging rights!


2/13/26 Mother-Son Basketball Clinic Duo Registration Fee
$50
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Enjoy the full Forza experience together! Compete with AND against other duos for bragging rights!

3/6/26 Mommy-Daughter Basketball Clinic Duo Registration Fee
$50
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Enjoy the full Forza experience together! Compete with AND against other duos for bragging rights!


Jr. NBA Spring 2026 Early Bird Registration Fee
$250
Available until Feb 15

Congratulations! You are being rewarded for signing up Early! Enjoy your Jr. NBA Forza League experience!


Jr. NBA Spring 2026 Open Registration Fee
$300

Enjoy your Jr. NBA Forza League experience!

Jr. NBA Summer I 2026 Early Registration Fee
$250
Available until Apr 19

Congratulations! You are being rewarded for signing up Early! Enjoy your Jr. NBA Forza League experience!


Jr. NBA Summer I 2026 Open Registration Fee
$300

Enjoy your Jr. NBA Forza League experience!

K Camp Summer Registration Fee
$250

Enjoy the full Forza K Camp experience! 4-day session. Learn skill-specific basketball skills and strategies in a fun, cohesive environment.


Jr. NBA Summer II 2026 Early Bird Registration Fee
$250
Available until Jun 21

Congratulations! You are being rewarded for signing up Early! Enjoy your Jr. NBA Forza League experience!


Jr. NBA Summer II 2026 Open Registration Fee
$300

Enjoy your Jr. NBA Forza League experience!


Jr. NBA Fall 2026 Early Bird Registration Fee
$250
Available until Aug 23

Congratulations! You are being rewarded for signing up Early! Enjoy your Jr. NBA Forza League experience!


Jr. NBA Fall 2026 Open Registration Fee
$300

Enjoy your Jr. NBA Forza League experience!


Jr. NBA Winter 2026 Early Bird Registration Fee
$250
Available until Oct 25

Congratulations! You are being rewarded for signing up Early! Enjoy your Jr. NBA Forza League experience!


Jr. NBA Winter 2026 Open Registration Fee
$300

Enjoy your Jr. NBA Forza League experience!


Jr. NBA Saturday Single Spectator Admission Ticket
$15

Enjoy the full Forza Jr. NBA experience with access to all games and activities for the day.


Entrance fees for ages 15+ are only $15.


Jr. NBA Spring Season 2026 Spectator Season Tickets
$50

Enjoy the full Forza Jr. NBA experience with access to all games and activities.


Season Tickets (fall, spring, summer, winter) are only $50 per person, per season.


Jr. NBA Spring Summer I 2026 Spectator Season Tickets
$50

Enjoy the full Forza Jr. NBA experience with access to all games and activities.


Season Tickets (fall, spring, summer, winter) are only $50 per person, per season.


Jr. NBA Summer II Season 2026 Spectator Season Tickets
$50

Enjoy the full Forza Jr. NBA experience with access to all games and activities.


Season Tickets (fall, spring, summer, winter) are only $50 per person, per season.


Jr. NBA Fall Season 2026 Spectator Season Tickets
$50

Enjoy the full Forza Jr. NBA experience with access to all games and activities.


Season Tickets (fall, spring, summer, winter) are only $50 per person, per season.


Jr. NBA Winter Season 2026 Spectator Season Tickets
$50

Enjoy the full Forza Jr. NBA experience with access to all games and activities.


Season Tickets (fall, spring, summer, winter) are only $50 per person, per season.


Individual/Small Group Basketball Training Session (30 min.)
$30

Enjoy a small group session full of drills and fun!


Statistician Training Session (30 min.)
$20

Learn how to keep a scorebook, record written, and digital bench statistics. Review the different types of score clocks/scoreboards.


*SHOT CLOCK BOOKED SEPERATELY.


Shot Clock Training (30 min.)
$25

Enjoy a small group session full of drills and fun!


Manager Training (30 min.)
$20

Enjoy a small group session full of drills and fun!


IQ "Chalk Talk" (30 min.)
$20

Enjoy a small group session full of drills and fun!


Youth Coaches Training (30 min.)
$20

Enjoy a small group session full of drills and fun!


Volunteer Training
Free

Enjoy a small group session full of drills and fun!


