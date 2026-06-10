JR PACESETTER CLINIC - FOOTBALL EXPERIENCE 2026

About this event
Katy, TX 77450, USA
Calling all elementary and junior high girls and boys to be Junior Pacesetters! Join the THS Pacesetters for a morning of dance and fun. Then join us on the football field for a halftime performance.
Join us Saturday Sept 12 for our Jr. Pacesetter Clinic. 9:00AM - 12:00PM
Dancers will get to dance with the pacesetters during the halftime show on Friday Oct 10th
Dancers who attend will receive:
T-shirt
Bottled water
Snack/Pizza
Crafts
Free entry to Taylor Football Game on Saturday Oct 24th @ Legacy Stadium
(Must be wearing the Pacesetter Jr Clinic T-shirt to enter for free)
For an additional $25.00 your time can be extended from 6PM - 8:30PM, students will continue to have activities, along with and additional snacks and Halloween activities.
During the game of Saturday
Oct 24th, students can choose to sit in the reserved area with a Pacesetter and dance with the pacesetter for the first half of the game.
**Must present ticket to sit with a Pacesetter
**Specific Pacesetters is NOT GUARANTEED
Required for all Jr Pacesetters halftime performers. The Official Junior Pacesetter Bow with Taylor Pacesetter logo is part of the performance uniform and must be worn during the October 24, 2026 halftime performance.
At the clinic or at football field, the cost of the dance bow will be $8.00
The official Junior Pacesetter pom poms are part of the performance uniform and will be used during the halftime routine at Legacy Stadium. All performers must use the official pom poms provided through the program. Participants will keep their pom poms after the event as a keepsake of their Junior Pacesetter experience. They may only used the approved pom pom if they sit with a pacesetter in the stands.
At the clinic or at the football field Pom Poms will be $15.00
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