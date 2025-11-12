Hosted by

Englewood jr cheerleaders

About this event

JR. Raiders Masquerade Celebrating the Football Players and Cheerleaders

111 Route U.S. 46 West

Lodi, NJ 07644, USA

Adult Ticket
$45

Enjoy a night filled with dinner, dancing, and pure fun for the whole family. A cash bar will also be available for adults ages 21 and older. EACH CHEERLEADER MUST HAVE AN ADULT TICKET PURCHASED WITH THEIRS!

Children Age 5-12 Years Old
$30

All Additional Children (Besides Cheerleaders)

Coaches and Cheerleaders
Free

Please only use this ticket option if you are a coach or cheerleader for the current season.

EACH CHEERLEADER MUST HAVE AN ADULT TICKET PURCHASED WITH THEIRS!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!