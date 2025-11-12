JR. Raiders Masquerade Celebrating the Football Players and Cheerleaders

Hosted by
About this event
Lodi, NJ 07644, USA
Enjoy a night filled with dinner, dancing, and pure fun for the whole family. A cash bar will also be available for adults ages 21 and older. EACH CHEERLEADER MUST HAVE AN ADULT TICKET PURCHASED WITH THEIRS!
All Additional Children (Besides Cheerleaders)
Please only use this ticket option if you are a coach or cheerleader for the current season.
EACH CHEERLEADER MUST HAVE AN ADULT TICKET PURCHASED WITH THEIRS!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!