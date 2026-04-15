Jr Railers PeeWee Threlkeld's Woo Sox Raffle

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One raffle entry for $5
4 tickets Worcester Red Sox vs. Lehigh Valley
📅 Game Day: Thursday, August 6th, 2026 | ⏰ 12:00 PM
🎫 Section 203 / Row 6 / Seats 6-9 - Access to DCU Club & Royal Wooters Club
🎁 Generously donated by AIS, Inc.
5 Raffle entries for $20
4 tickets Worcester Red Sox vs. Lehigh Valley
📅 Game Day: Thursday, August 6th, 2026 | ⏰ 12:00 PM
🎫 Section 203 / Row 6 / Seats 6-9 - Access to DCU Club & Royal Wooters Club
🎁 Generously donated by AIS, Inc.
15 Raffle entries for $50
4 tickets Worcester Red Sox vs. Lehigh Valley
📅 Game Day: Thursday, August 6th, 2026 | ⏰ 12:00 PM
🎫 Section 203 / Row 6 / Seats 6-9 - Access to DCU Club & Royal Wooters Club
🎁 Generously donated by AIS, Inc.
$
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