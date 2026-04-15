Jr Railers Youth Hockey PeeWee Threlkheld

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Jr Railers Youth Hockey PeeWee Threlkheld

About this raffle

Jr Railers PeeWee Threlkeld's Woo Sox Raffle

One chance of winning
$5

One raffle entry for $5


4 tickets Worcester Red Sox vs. Lehigh Valley
📅 Game Day: Thursday, August 6th, 2026 | ⏰ 12:00 PM
🎫 Section 203 / Row 6 / Seats 6-9 - Access to DCU Club & Royal Wooters Club
🎁 Generously donated by AIS, Inc.

5 chances bundle
$20
This includes 5 tickets

5 Raffle entries for $20


4 tickets Worcester Red Sox vs. Lehigh Valley
📅 Game Day: Thursday, August 6th, 2026 | ⏰ 12:00 PM
🎫 Section 203 / Row 6 / Seats 6-9 - Access to DCU Club & Royal Wooters Club
🎁 Generously donated by AIS, Inc.

15 chances bundle
$50
This includes 15 tickets

15 Raffle entries for $50


4 tickets Worcester Red Sox vs. Lehigh Valley
📅 Game Day: Thursday, August 6th, 2026 | ⏰ 12:00 PM
🎫 Section 203 / Row 6 / Seats 6-9 - Access to DCU Club & Royal Wooters Club
🎁 Generously donated by AIS, Inc.

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