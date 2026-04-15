Bison Ice Sports Association

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Bison Ice Sports Association

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Jr Scarecrow Gear

Jr Jersey item
Jr Jersey
$45

Gear up like the pros with the official Jr. Scarecrows sublimated jersey—built for performance, style, and team pride. Each jersey is fully sublimated for vibrant, long-lasting colors that won’t fade, peel, or crack, even through the toughest play.

Make it yours with a personalized Last Name on the back, giving every player a unique identity on the ice.

What’s Included:

  • Official Jr. Scarecrows design
  • Full sublimation for durability and comfort
  • Custom name personalization
  • Lightweight, breathable performance fabric
  • Price includes jersey and shipping to your home

Perfect for Learn to Play participants and future Scarecrows—this jersey is more than gear, it’s a badge of belonging to something special.

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