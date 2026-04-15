Jr Scarecrow Gear

Gear up like the pros with the official Jr. Scarecrows sublimated jersey—built for performance, style, and team pride. Each jersey is fully sublimated for vibrant, long-lasting colors that won’t fade, peel, or crack, even through the toughest play.

Make it yours with a personalized Last Name on the back, giving every player a unique identity on the ice.

What’s Included:

Official Jr. Scarecrows design

Full sublimation for durability and comfort

Custom name personalization

Lightweight, breathable performance fabric

Price includes jersey and shipping to your home

Perfect for Learn to Play participants and future Scarecrows—this jersey is more than gear, it’s a badge of belonging to something special.