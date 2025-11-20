84-1970769

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84-1970769

About this event

Jr. Storm Trivia Night - TICKETS

7335 N Ave

Kearney, NE 68847, USA

Single Trivia Event Ticket
$50

Ticket includes meal, 2 drink tickets, and trivia fun!

Table of 6
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Tickets for table of 6 - includes meal, 2 drink tickets per person, trivia fun! ... This will be your trivia team.

Table of 8
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Tickets for table of 8 - includes meal, 2 drink tickets per person, trivia fun! ... This will be your trivia team.

Mulligan
$5

(Available for purchase night of event)

Don't know an answer? Use a mulligan to get a "gimme" answer!

*Max 4 tickets per table

*Cannot be a round winner if more than 1 mulligan is used that round

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