Jr. Storm Trivia Night - TICKETS

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Ticket includes meal, 2 drink tickets, and trivia fun!
Tickets for table of 6 - includes meal, 2 drink tickets per person, trivia fun! ... This will be your trivia team.
Tickets for table of 8 - includes meal, 2 drink tickets per person, trivia fun! ... This will be your trivia team.
(Available for purchase night of event)
Don't know an answer? Use a mulligan to get a "gimme" answer!
*Max 4 tickets per table
*Cannot be a round winner if more than 1 mulligan is used that round
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