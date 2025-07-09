Hosted by

Bonfield Elementary Pto

JRB PTO's Silent Auction

101 N Oak St, Lititz, PA 17543, USA

Eagles vs Commanders Tickets item
Eagles vs Commanders Tickets
$100

Starting bid

Please note due to a change in schedule for our donor these tickets have changed to Eagles v Washington Commanders. Pair of Tickets to see the Philadelphia Eagles vs the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field in week 18 of the NFL season, Game date & time are currently TBD

Section 110; Row 22


Mrs. Bonfield's Meatballs & Sunday Gravy item
Mrs. Bonfield's Meatballs & Sunday Gravy
$50

Starting bid

12 meatballs with 2 quarts of Sunday gravy (red sauce).

An authentic home cooked specialty brought to you by Mrs. Bonfield

Margaret Thorn Watercolor Print item
Margaret Thorn Watercolor Print
$25

Starting bid

The soccer fan in your house will love this framed piece by local artist AND retired Warwick educator Margaret Thorn.

13.5"x13.5"

$85 value

Framed Photography by Donald Reese item
Framed Photography by Donald Reese
$25

Starting bid

20x26" framed photograph of an iconic Lititz scene by Donald Reese.

Refreshing Mountain Basecamp Family 4 Pack item
Refreshing Mountain Basecamp Family 4 Pack
$25

Starting bid


Online Voucher for 4 Basecamp Package Passes

Adventure Park with 33 Elevated Obstacles +Climbing Tower + Wildlife Center + Pedal Carts and More!

33 Elevated Obstacle Course plus 5 other Exciting Outdoor Activities


$180 value

Tiny Town Open Play for 4 item
Tiny Town Open Play for 4
$25

Starting bid

Admission for 4 to one session of open play at Tiny Town in Lancaster.

Expires 12/31/25


$100 value

Longwood Gardens admission for 2 item
Longwood Gardens admission for 2
$25

Starting bid

2 tickets to Longwood gardens in Kennett Square, PA.

Expires 1/31/27


$64 value

2 Adult tickets to Sight & Sound item
2 Adult tickets to Sight & Sound
$25

Starting bid

Online voucher for 2 adult tickets to see a Sight and Sound production.

Expires 8/21/26



$150 Approximate value

Turkey Hill Experience Family 4-pack item
Turkey Hill Experience Family 4-pack
$25

Starting bid

4 Single Scoop tickets to the Turkey Hill Experience in Columbia, PA.


Expire 3/31/26


$60 Approximate Value

Dinner & A Show at Dutch Apple item
Dinner & A Show at Dutch Apple
$25

Starting bid

Single admission to a Dutch Apple Dinner Theater production.

Valid 10/1/25 - 3/21/26


$80 Approximate value

60-Minute Facial at Lancaster Wellness item
60-Minute Facial at Lancaster Wellness
$25

Starting bid

Gift Certificate good for a 60-minute facial at Lancaster Wellness MedSpa.

No expiration Date


$150 value

Discover Archery Gift Certificate item
Discover Archery Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for 2 to a Discover Archery Session at Lancaster Archery Academy

(Ages 6+)


$50 value

Lititz Chocolate Walk item
Lititz Chocolate Walk
$25

Starting bid

2 Entries to one of the sweetest days in town! 10/11/25


$100 value

Grandview Vineyards tastings for 4 item
Grandview Vineyards tastings for 4
$25

Starting bid

4 tastings at Grandview Vineyards in Mount Joy


$40 value

Carwashes & Car Care Bucket item
Carwashes & Car Care Bucket
$25

Starting bid

2 Riptide Car Wash passes and bucket of car care essentials.

$100 Gift Card to Zest item
$100 Gift Card to Zest
$25

Starting bid

Shop in store OR sign up for a cooking class with this gift card from Zest in downtown Lititz.

Hands on House Admission for 4 item
Hands on House Admission for 4
$25

Starting bid

A four pack of tickets to Hands on House Children's Museum in Manheim Township.


Expires 12/31/25


$45 value

2 Tickets to a Fulton Theater Production item
2 Tickets to a Fulton Theater Production
$25

Starting bid

Good for 2 tickets to any 25/26 Fulton Theater Production.


Expires 7/12/26


$100 approximate value

Arts & Crafts Gift Basket item
Arts & Crafts Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

A basket full of things to keep you crafting all day!


Stay In or Go Out Family Fun Basket item
Stay In or Go Out Family Fun Basket
$25

Starting bid

This basket has something to keep your family entertained at home or out and about.

$140 Approximate Value

Basket Includes:

$50 Penn Cinema Gift Card

$44 Tokens for Decades

Bluey Scavenger Hunt Game

Monopoly Jr. Game

Connect 4 Classic Game

Family Size Goldfish Crackers x2

