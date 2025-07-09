JRB PTO's Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Please note due to a change in schedule for our donor these tickets have changed to Eagles v Washington Commanders. Pair of Tickets to see the Philadelphia Eagles vs the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field in week 18 of the NFL season, Game date & time are currently TBD
Section 110; Row 22
Starting bid
12 meatballs with 2 quarts of Sunday gravy (red sauce).
An authentic home cooked specialty brought to you by Mrs. Bonfield
Starting bid
The soccer fan in your house will love this framed piece by local artist AND retired Warwick educator Margaret Thorn.
13.5"x13.5"
$85 value
Starting bid
20x26" framed photograph of an iconic Lititz scene by Donald Reese.
Starting bid
Online Voucher for 4 Basecamp Package Passes
Adventure Park with 33 Elevated Obstacles +Climbing Tower + Wildlife Center + Pedal Carts and More!
33 Elevated Obstacle Course plus 5 other Exciting Outdoor Activities
$180 value
Starting bid
Admission for 4 to one session of open play at Tiny Town in Lancaster.
Expires 12/31/25
$100 value
Starting bid
2 tickets to Longwood gardens in Kennett Square, PA.
Expires 1/31/27
$64 value
Starting bid
Online voucher for 2 adult tickets to see a Sight and Sound production.
Expires 8/21/26
$150 Approximate value
Starting bid
4 Single Scoop tickets to the Turkey Hill Experience in Columbia, PA.
Expire 3/31/26
$60 Approximate Value
Starting bid
Single admission to a Dutch Apple Dinner Theater production.
Valid 10/1/25 - 3/21/26
$80 Approximate value
Starting bid
Gift Certificate good for a 60-minute facial at Lancaster Wellness MedSpa.
No expiration Date
$150 value
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for 2 to a Discover Archery Session at Lancaster Archery Academy
(Ages 6+)
$50 value
Starting bid
2 Entries to one of the sweetest days in town! 10/11/25
$100 value
Starting bid
4 tastings at Grandview Vineyards in Mount Joy
$40 value
Starting bid
2 Riptide Car Wash passes and bucket of car care essentials.
Starting bid
Shop in store OR sign up for a cooking class with this gift card from Zest in downtown Lititz.
Starting bid
A four pack of tickets to Hands on House Children's Museum in Manheim Township.
Expires 12/31/25
$45 value
Starting bid
Good for 2 tickets to any 25/26 Fulton Theater Production.
Expires 7/12/26
$100 approximate value
Starting bid
A basket full of things to keep you crafting all day!
Starting bid
This basket has something to keep your family entertained at home or out and about.
$140 Approximate Value
Basket Includes:
$50 Penn Cinema Gift Card
$44 Tokens for Decades
Bluey Scavenger Hunt Game
Monopoly Jr. Game
Connect 4 Classic Game
Family Size Goldfish Crackers x2
