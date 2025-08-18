JROTC 2025-2026

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About this shop
Please indicate the Sticker # from the product photo for each sticker design you would like to purchase. You may purchase multiple quantities of any stickers.
These 2.5" vinyl stickers support our many competitive teams, events, and programs. All proceeds are used for JROTC program costs, awards, and cadets needs.
JROTC Military Ball Ticket:
January 23, 2026
Black Bow Tie available for purchase for Male Attendees
DEADLINE: December 18, 2025.
JROTC Robotics Program Fees will be used for, but not limited to, the following items: competition registration, repair parts, materials, team uniforms and accessories.
JROTC Program Fees will be used for, but not limited to, the following items: cadet materials, uniforms and accessories, competition fees, snacks, end of year awards, field trips, training equipment, and office supplies.
Consider making an additional donation to help support the program or to sponsor a cadet.
Consider making an additional donation to help support the program or to sponsor a cadet.
Consider making an additional donation to help support the program or to sponsor a cadet.
50/50 cotton & synthetic blend
Sizes: Adult S, M, L, XL, 2X, 3X
Color: Gray
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!