Ballantyne Ridge High School PTSO

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Ballantyne Ridge High School PTSO

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JROTC 2025-2026

JROTC Morale Stickers item
JROTC Morale Stickers
$1

Please indicate the Sticker # from the product photo for each sticker design you would like to purchase. You may purchase multiple quantities of any stickers.


These 2.5" vinyl stickers support our many competitive teams, events, and programs. All proceeds are used for JROTC program costs, awards, and cadets needs.

JROTC Military Ball Ticket item
JROTC Military Ball Ticket
$40

JROTC Military Ball Ticket:

January 23, 2026

  • $40 Ticket per person includes Military Ball admission and food/drink. 
  • Deadline to pay: December 31st, 2025
  • Tickets must be purchased for entry into the event. 
  • Only 38 tickets are available to Ballantyne Ridge, sales are first come, first served.
  • All ticket holders must be students of a CMS high school. 
  • All purchasers must have approval from LTC Thomas to purchase a ticket.  Cadets not in good standing due to missed uniform inspections, disciplinary action, or poor grades will not be granted permission to buy a ticket.
  • All ticket sale proceeds go to the CMS JROTC Directorate to rent the event location, pay security, and provide food for attendees.
JROTC Military Ball Black Bow Tie item
JROTC Military Ball Black Bow Tie
$5

Black Bow Tie available for purchase for Male Attendees

Robotics Program Fee item
Robotics Program Fee
$130

DEADLINE: December 18, 2025.

JROTC Robotics Program Fees will be used for, but not limited to, the following items: competition registration, repair parts, materials, team uniforms and accessories.

Program Fee item
Program Fee
$100

JROTC Program Fees will be used for, but not limited to, the following items: cadet materials, uniforms and accessories, competition fees, snacks, end of year awards, field trips, training equipment, and office supplies.

$25 Donation item
$25 Donation
$25

Consider making an additional donation to help support the program or to sponsor a cadet.

$50 Donation item
$50 Donation
$50

Consider making an additional donation to help support the program or to sponsor a cadet.

$100 Donation item
$100 Donation
$100

Consider making an additional donation to help support the program or to sponsor a cadet.

T-Shirt item
T-Shirt
$20

50/50 cotton & synthetic blend

Sizes: Adult S, M, L, XL, 2X, 3X

Color: Gray

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