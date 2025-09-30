JS Pinto Gear Shop - 2025 Limited Inventory

Size EXTRA SMALL Kids T-shirt - Maroon color with Pintos logo
Size SMALL Kids T-shirt - Maroon color with Pintos logo
Size MEDIUM Kids T-shirt - Maroon color with Pintos logo
Size LARGE Kids T-shirt - Maroon color with Pintos logo
Size X-LARGE Kids T-shirt - Maroon color with Pintos logo
Size EXTRA SMALL Kids Crewneck Sweatshirt - Maroon color with Pintos logo
Size SMALL Kids Crewneck Sweatshirt - Maroon color with Pintos logo
Size MEDIUM Kids Crewneck Sweatshirt - Maroon color with Pintos logo
Size LARGE Kids Crewneck Sweatshirt - Maroon color with Pintos logo
Size X-LARGE Kids Crewneck Sweatshirt - Maroon color with Pintos logo
Size EXTRA SMALL Kids sweatshirt with hood (no zipper) - Maroon color with Pintos logo on front
Size SMALL Kids sweatshirt with hood (no zipper) - Maroon color with Pintos logo on front
Size MEDIUM Kids sweatshirt with hood (no zipper) - Maroon color with Pintos logo on front
Size LARGE Kids sweatshirt with hood (no zipper) - Maroon color with Pintos logo on front
Size X-LARGE Kids sweatshirt with hood (no zipper) - Maroon color with Pintos logo on front
Kids size SMALL sweatpants - Grey color with maroon Pintos logo on one leg.
Kids size MEDIUM sweatpants - Grey color with maroon Pintos logo on one leg.
Kids size LARGE sweatpants - Grey color with maroon Pintos logo on one leg.
Kids size X-LARGE sweatpants - Grey color with maroon Pintos logo on one leg.
Adults size SMALL T-shirt - maroon color with Pintos logo on front
Adults size MEDIUM T-shirt - maroon color with Pintos logo on front
Adults size LARGE T-shirt - maroon color with Pintos logo on front
Adults size X-LARGE T-shirt - maroon color with Pintos logo on front
Adults size 2X-LARGE T-shirt - maroon color with Pintos logo on front
Adult size SMALL hooded sweatshirt - Maroon color with Pintos logo on front
Adult size MEDIUM hooded sweatshirt - Maroon color with Pintos logo on front
Adult size LARGE hooded sweatshirt - Maroon color with Pintos logo on front
Adult size X-LARGE hooded sweatshirt - Maroon color with Pintos logo on front
Adult size XX-LARGE hooded sweatshirt - Maroon color with Pintos logo on front
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!