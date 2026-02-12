Jackson State University National Alumni Association Inc

Hosted by

Jackson State University National Alumni Association Inc

About this event

JSUNAA Detroit Alumni Chapter 4th Annual Guard Thee Yard Masquerade Ball Scholarship Fundraiser

The Gazebo Banquet Center 31104 Mound Rd

Warren, MI 48092, USA

Regular Ticket
$125

1 Seat Ticket includes Dinner, Drinks, Music, and more. At checkout, select Other and enter $0, or you can tip Zeffy.

Tiger Bronze Sponsor
$500

Recognition (1 Ticket) At checkout, select Other and enter $0 for no fee, or you can tip Zeffy.


JSU Spirit Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Corporate Recognition, (2 Tickets). At checkout, select Other and enter $0 for no fee, or you can tip Zeffy.

Tiger Gold Sponsor
$2,500

Special Recognition at Gala, Key Sponsor listed on event materials, Banner at Gala, (4 Tickets). At checkout, select Other and enter $0 for no fee, or you can tip Zeffy.

Blue & White Platinum Sponsor
$5,000

Special Recognition at Gala, Key Sponsor listed on event materials, Banner at Gala, (10 Tickets 1 Table). At checkout, select Other and enter $0 for no fee, or you can tip Zeffy.

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