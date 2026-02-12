JSUNAA Detroit Alumni Chapter 4th Annual Guard Thee Yard Masquerade Ball Scholarship Fundraiser

About this event
Warren, MI 48092, USA
1 Seat Ticket includes Dinner, Drinks, Music, and more. At checkout, select Other and enter $0, or you can tip Zeffy.
Recognition (1 Ticket) At checkout, select Other and enter $0 for no fee, or you can tip Zeffy.
Corporate Recognition, (2 Tickets). At checkout, select Other and enter $0 for no fee, or you can tip Zeffy.
Special Recognition at Gala, Key Sponsor listed on event materials, Banner at Gala, (4 Tickets). At checkout, select Other and enter $0 for no fee, or you can tip Zeffy.
Special Recognition at Gala, Key Sponsor listed on event materials, Banner at Gala, (10 Tickets 1 Table). At checkout, select Other and enter $0 for no fee, or you can tip Zeffy.
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