JTM Auction: Art & Home

Darren specializes in helping clients increase the value, enjoyment and beauty of their homes by creating elegant outdoor living spaces. With an eye toward timeless design, we create beautiful landscapes that not only age well over time but are aesthetically appropriate to the surrounding architecture. Our ultimate goal is to ensure that you are completely satisfied with the end result of your project.
Darren specializes in helping clients increase the value, enjoyment and beauty of their homes by creating elegant outdoor living spaces. With an eye toward timeless design, we create beautiful landscapes that not only age well over time but are aesthetically appropriate to the surrounding architecture. Our ultimate goal is to ensure that you are completely satisfied with the end result of your project.
Art Print - "Lucille" - 20"x30" (value $175)
$75
Starting bid
Framed print of “Lucille,” a paper collage guitar inspired by music legend BB King. This piece was created from repurposed magazines like Rolling Stones and Life magazine as well as a variety of music covers. Signed print in a 20”x30” gold frame.
Framed print of “Lucille,” a paper collage guitar inspired by music legend BB King. This piece was created from repurposed magazines like Rolling Stones and Life magazine as well as a variety of music covers. Signed print in a 20”x30” gold frame.
Signed Hatch Print - Nitty Gritty Dirt Band (value $150)
$65
Starting bid
Signed Hatch Print from the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Farewell Tour. Signed by Jeff Hanna, Jimmy Fadden, Bob Carpenter, Jaime Hanna, Ross Holmes, Jim Photoglo, Emmy Lou Harris, Lark & Poe, Matraca Berg, Suzy Bogus, Gretchen Peters"
Signed Hatch Print from the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Farewell Tour. Signed by Jeff Hanna, Jimmy Fadden, Bob Carpenter, Jaime Hanna, Ross Holmes, Jim Photoglo, Emmy Lou Harris, Lark & Poe, Matraca Berg, Suzy Bogus, Gretchen Peters"
Proctor Marble & Granite - $1000 Gift Card
$350
Starting bid
Excellence in craftsmanship has made our small company a big name in marble. granite and tile for over 25 years.
We've enjoyed the opportunity to work with some very talented interior designers and architects such as: DAAD, Barry Dixon, Landy Gardner, Rachel Halvorson, Rozanne Jackson, Lindberg and Simmons (Bermuda), Suzanne Kasler, McAlpine Booth & Ferrier, McAlpine Tankersley, William McDonough + Parners, David Netto and Mark Simmons, and Bunny Williams.
We do the best stone, slab and tile work in Nashville and routinely leave town to do work for our loyal clients in their second homes.
Excellence in craftsmanship has made our small company a big name in marble. granite and tile for over 25 years.
We've enjoyed the opportunity to work with some very talented interior designers and architects such as: DAAD, Barry Dixon, Landy Gardner, Rachel Halvorson, Rozanne Jackson, Lindberg and Simmons (Bermuda), Suzanne Kasler, McAlpine Booth & Ferrier, McAlpine Tankersley, William McDonough + Parners, David Netto and Mark Simmons, and Bunny Williams.
We do the best stone, slab and tile work in Nashville and routinely leave town to do work for our loyal clients in their second homes.
$100 Gift Card
$50
Starting bid
White's Mercantile, founded by singer-songwriter Holly Williams, is a modern-day general store offering a curated selection of home goods, gifts, and accessories. Inspired by her extensive travels and her family's retail heritage, Williams has created a unique shopping experience that blends Southern charm with contemporary style. Each store offers a thoughtfully curated selection of products, making it a must-visit destination for both locals and visitors seeking unique finds.
White's Mercantile, founded by singer-songwriter Holly Williams, is a modern-day general store offering a curated selection of home goods, gifts, and accessories. Inspired by her extensive travels and her family's retail heritage, Williams has created a unique shopping experience that blends Southern charm with contemporary style. Each store offers a thoughtfully curated selection of products, making it a must-visit destination for both locals and visitors seeking unique finds.
Victory Organizing for Home (value $400)
$150
Starting bid
When you de-clutter and transform a space, you make room to live a more fulfilling life.
Lauri Newell will bring her no-shame, step-by-step process to help you tackle your struggles and make your home more life-giving. In this four-hour session, we can transform an area of your home. This is not just a walk-thru, but a time to dive in, declutter and actually organize the space to work for you.
Above all, Lauri comes to make your home work beautifully and leave you knowing that clean spaces are not about perfection, they're about making space for what you love most. When we’re done, you’ll have what you need, where you need it. You’ll love it!
*Davidson or Williamson County
For more about Lauri’s unique approach, visit victoryorganizing.com
FB @victoryorganizing IG @victory_organizing"
When you de-clutter and transform a space, you make room to live a more fulfilling life.
Lauri Newell will bring her no-shame, step-by-step process to help you tackle your struggles and make your home more life-giving. In this four-hour session, we can transform an area of your home. This is not just a walk-thru, but a time to dive in, declutter and actually organize the space to work for you.
Above all, Lauri comes to make your home work beautifully and leave you knowing that clean spaces are not about perfection, they're about making space for what you love most. When we’re done, you’ll have what you need, where you need it. You’ll love it!
*Davidson or Williamson County
For more about Lauri’s unique approach, visit victoryorganizing.com
FB @victoryorganizing IG @victory_organizing"
Hester & Cook Wild Berry Tablescape (value $235)
$90
Starting bid
Hester & Cook Wild Berry table collection creates a full stunning tablescape for 12 or more with their signature paper placemats and table runners. Including a variety of placemats, table runners, place cards, guest and cocktail napkins and more. https://hesterandcook.com/collections/wild-berry-story
Step inside the wonderful world of wild berries with this intricate story showcasing all the sweetest fruit the summer season has to offer! The Wild Berry Story is an excellent backdrop for picnics, tea parties, breakfast gatherings, and birthday parties alike. Be sure to add in our new items for a pop of pink to make your get-togethers even more sweet!
Hester & Cook started in the home basement of husband and wife team Robbie and Angie Hester Cook. Assortments of our products can be found at over 3000 stores worldwide, but the full collection is only available on the website and three Nashville, TN stores.
Hester & Cook Wild Berry table collection creates a full stunning tablescape for 12 or more with their signature paper placemats and table runners. Including a variety of placemats, table runners, place cards, guest and cocktail napkins and more. https://hesterandcook.com/collections/wild-berry-story
Step inside the wonderful world of wild berries with this intricate story showcasing all the sweetest fruit the summer season has to offer! The Wild Berry Story is an excellent backdrop for picnics, tea parties, breakfast gatherings, and birthday parties alike. Be sure to add in our new items for a pop of pink to make your get-togethers even more sweet!
Hester & Cook started in the home basement of husband and wife team Robbie and Angie Hester Cook. Assortments of our products can be found at over 3000 stores worldwide, but the full collection is only available on the website and three Nashville, TN stores.
Intuitive Botanical, 12x12" painting (value $331)
$100
Starting bid
Intuitive Botanical, by Kate Ferrell, 12x12" acrylic on paper
Kate Ferrell creates intuitive abstract and abstracted representational paintings, including still life and landscapes. Working with acrylic, collage, and other mixed media, she builds expressive, gestural movement into her work. Her love for nature was shaped by childhood trips to the Great Smoky Mountains and her mother’s work as a gardener and floral designer. These influences inform her approach, guiding her to convey not just what she sees, but the emotions and movement of the natural world—calm, wonder, and vitality.
[email protected]
@kateferrellart
www.kateferrellart.com
Intuitive Botanical, by Kate Ferrell, 12x12" acrylic on paper
Kate Ferrell creates intuitive abstract and abstracted representational paintings, including still life and landscapes. Working with acrylic, collage, and other mixed media, she builds expressive, gestural movement into her work. Her love for nature was shaped by childhood trips to the Great Smoky Mountains and her mother’s work as a gardener and floral designer. These influences inform her approach, guiding her to convey not just what she sees, but the emotions and movement of the natural world—calm, wonder, and vitality.
[email protected]
@kateferrellart
www.kateferrellart.com
Mini Pear, 5x7" painting (value $133)
$50
Starting bid
Mini Pear, by Kate Ferrell, 5x7" acrylic on paper
Kate Ferrell creates intuitive abstract and abstracted representational paintings, including still life and landscapes. Working with acrylic, collage, and other mixed media, she builds expressive, gestural movement into her work. Her love for nature was shaped by childhood trips to the Great Smoky Mountains and her mother’s work as a gardener and floral designer. These influences inform her approach, guiding her to convey not just what she sees, but the emotions and movement of the natural world—calm, wonder, and vitality.
[email protected]
@kateferrellart
www.kateferrellart.com
Mini Pear, by Kate Ferrell, 5x7" acrylic on paper
Kate Ferrell creates intuitive abstract and abstracted representational paintings, including still life and landscapes. Working with acrylic, collage, and other mixed media, she builds expressive, gestural movement into her work. Her love for nature was shaped by childhood trips to the Great Smoky Mountains and her mother’s work as a gardener and floral designer. These influences inform her approach, guiding her to convey not just what she sees, but the emotions and movement of the natural world—calm, wonder, and vitality.
[email protected]
@kateferrellart
www.kateferrellart.com
Spring Moss, 20x30" painting (value $500)
$175
Starting bid
Spring Moss, by Amanda Woods, 20x30" acrylic, pencil, charcoal, and oil pastel on wrapped canvas.
Using acrylic and charcoal Amanda paints to process the resilience of nature and humanity. The seasonality of light and color inspire organic shapes and vibrant layers admiring the adaptability of the living.
awoodscreative.com
Instagram: @awoodscreative
Spring Moss, by Amanda Woods, 20x30" acrylic, pencil, charcoal, and oil pastel on wrapped canvas.
Using acrylic and charcoal Amanda paints to process the resilience of nature and humanity. The seasonality of light and color inspire organic shapes and vibrant layers admiring the adaptability of the living.
awoodscreative.com
Instagram: @awoodscreative
Artwork from JTM 8th Grade Class Q3
$45
Starting bid
"Leaving Our Mark" – 8th Grade Q3 Art 🎨✨
This vibrant and one-of-a-kind print was created using a unique printmaking technique with pink erasers, showcasing the creativity and craftsmanship of our talented 8th-grade artists. Bold colors, dynamic textures, and thoughtful composition make this piece a standout addition to any space.
Support young artists and bring home a meaningful work of art today!
"Leaving Our Mark" – 8th Grade Q3 Art 🎨✨
This vibrant and one-of-a-kind print was created using a unique printmaking technique with pink erasers, showcasing the creativity and craftsmanship of our talented 8th-grade artists. Bold colors, dynamic textures, and thoughtful composition make this piece a standout addition to any space.
Support young artists and bring home a meaningful work of art today!
Heart 'Bebe Le Strange' 1980 World Tour Poster (value $1000)
$200
Starting bid
Feel the pulse. Hear the Roar. This signed(!!!) poster from Heart's 1980 World Tour is a hard to find item. It's 12x36" full length image of Ann Wilson & Nancy Wilson and is signed by both members.
Feel the pulse. Hear the Roar. This signed(!!!) poster from Heart's 1980 World Tour is a hard to find item. It's 12x36" full length image of Ann Wilson & Nancy Wilson and is signed by both members.
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