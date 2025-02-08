JTM Auction: Events & Experiences

Join expert chef, Melody McLeod, in this unique fresh pasta making workshop! You will learn how to hand roll - yes!, hand roll - the ancient Tuscan shaped pasta called "Pici" (pronounced peachy). Each guest will make their own dough, including kneading (bring your muscles!), cutting and shaping each strand by hand. While you work your host will throw together a rustic mushroom, sausage, shallot ragu (vegan option available) so we can give this special pasta a try at the end of workshop. You are in for quite the treat! Each guest will take home all the pasta they make to use within one day or freeze for up to a month! Grab a friend or a loved one and come experience this one-of-a-kind pasta experience.

