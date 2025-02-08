JTM Auction: Events & Experiences

Get away for a long weekend (3 nights) in this Germantown 3bed/ 2 bath newly remodeled 1800's era southern cottage with modern amenities. With 4 Queen Beds, this cottage sleeps 8 and a 2 car garage will make parking a breeze.
https://www.vrbo.com/1905770
Get away for a long weekend (3 nights) in this Germantown 3bed/ 2 bath newly remodeled 1800's era southern cottage with modern amenities. With 4 Queen Beds, this cottage sleeps 8 and a 2 car garage will make parking a breeze.
https://www.vrbo.com/1905770
Gary's Farm (value $250)
$50
Starting bid
Have you ever wanted to visit Scotland? Now is your chance! Come to beautiful Primm Springs Tennessee (Let’s pretend it’s Scotland) and love on several Highland cattle and their farm buddies. You will get to take pictures with highlands, feed them treats, and pet their chins. There will also be Alpacas, Nigerian dwarf goats, and Tennessee Walking horses.
Have you ever wanted to visit Scotland? Now is your chance! Come to beautiful Primm Springs Tennessee (Let’s pretend it’s Scotland) and love on several Highland cattle and their farm buddies. You will get to take pictures with highlands, feed them treats, and pet their chins. There will also be Alpacas, Nigerian dwarf goats, and Tennessee Walking horses.
Expert Pasta Making Class - 4 tickets (value $240)
$100
Starting bid
Join expert chef, Melody McLeod, in this unique fresh pasta making workshop! You will learn how to hand roll - yes!, hand roll - the ancient Tuscan shaped pasta called "Pici" (pronounced peachy). Each guest will make their own dough, including kneading (bring your muscles!), cutting and shaping each strand by hand. While you work your host will throw together a rustic mushroom, sausage, shallot ragu (vegan option available) so we can give this special pasta a try at the end of workshop. You are in for quite the treat! Each guest will take home all the pasta they make to use within one day or freeze for up to a month!
Grab a friend or a loved one and come experience this one-of-a-kind pasta experience.
Join expert chef, Melody McLeod, in this unique fresh pasta making workshop! You will learn how to hand roll - yes!, hand roll - the ancient Tuscan shaped pasta called "Pici" (pronounced peachy). Each guest will make their own dough, including kneading (bring your muscles!), cutting and shaping each strand by hand. While you work your host will throw together a rustic mushroom, sausage, shallot ragu (vegan option available) so we can give this special pasta a try at the end of workshop. You are in for quite the treat! Each guest will take home all the pasta they make to use within one day or freeze for up to a month!
Grab a friend or a loved one and come experience this one-of-a-kind pasta experience.
This detached carriage house is a little gem hidden away on a cul-de-sac in the heart of the Belmont-Hillsboro neighborhood, nestled in the backyard of a Nashville-native family. This conveniently located 1 Bd/1BA apartment offers both proximity to the city for an authentic Nashville experience and a quiet neighborhood. Walking distance to 12S, Hillsboro Village, and Belmont, and a quick Lyft to most other major Nashville attractions. Perfect for 1-4 guests with off-street parking included.
http://airbnb.com/h/hillsborohideaway
This detached carriage house is a little gem hidden away on a cul-de-sac in the heart of the Belmont-Hillsboro neighborhood, nestled in the backyard of a Nashville-native family. This conveniently located 1 Bd/1BA apartment offers both proximity to the city for an authentic Nashville experience and a quiet neighborhood. Walking distance to 12S, Hillsboro Village, and Belmont, and a quick Lyft to most other major Nashville attractions. Perfect for 1-4 guests with off-street parking included.
http://airbnb.com/h/hillsborohideaway
Suite Tickets - Preds vs. Canadiens (value $4500)
$500
Starting bid
🏒 Experience the Thrill of Nashville Predators Hockey! 🏒
Sun April 06 • Nashville Predators vs. Montreal Canadiens, Section: S13, Row: A, Requested Quantity: 2 tickets (these are suite tickets)
Get ready for an electrifying night at Bridgestone Arena as the Nashville Predators hit the ice! Whether you're a die-hard hockey fan or just looking for an unforgettable live sports experience, this is your chance to witness fast-paced action, hard-hitting plays, and the legendary Smashville atmosphere. Bid now for a chance to cheer on the Preds and be part of the excitement! 🎉🔥
🏒 Experience the Thrill of Nashville Predators Hockey! 🏒
Sun April 06 • Nashville Predators vs. Montreal Canadiens, Section: S13, Row: A, Requested Quantity: 2 tickets (these are suite tickets)
Get ready for an electrifying night at Bridgestone Arena as the Nashville Predators hit the ice! Whether you're a die-hard hockey fan or just looking for an unforgettable live sports experience, this is your chance to witness fast-paced action, hard-hitting plays, and the legendary Smashville atmosphere. Bid now for a chance to cheer on the Preds and be part of the excitement! 🎉🔥
Nashville Symphony - 2 tickets 2024/25 Classical Series
$40
Starting bid
Bid on two tickets to the Nashville Symphony’s Classical Series and immerse yourself in the breathtaking power of live orchestral music! 🎶 Enjoy an unforgettable evening at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center, where world-class musicians bring masterful compositions to life.
Whether you're a longtime classical music enthusiast or looking for a special night out, this is your chance to experience the beauty, elegance, and emotion of the symphony.
Pick from:
March 14/15: Schubert’s Unfinished and the Zodiac Suite
March 27-29: John Wiliam & Rachmaninoff’s Second Symphony (featuring Branford Marsalis, saxophone)
April 11/12: Mendelssohn’s Fifth
April 24-26: Tchaikovsky Celebration
May 9/10: Barber, Winger, & Copland
May 23-25: Mahler’s Symphony of a Thousand
Bid on two tickets to the Nashville Symphony’s Classical Series and immerse yourself in the breathtaking power of live orchestral music! 🎶 Enjoy an unforgettable evening at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center, where world-class musicians bring masterful compositions to life.
Whether you're a longtime classical music enthusiast or looking for a special night out, this is your chance to experience the beauty, elegance, and emotion of the symphony.
Pick from:
March 14/15: Schubert’s Unfinished and the Zodiac Suite
March 27-29: John Wiliam & Rachmaninoff’s Second Symphony (featuring Branford Marsalis, saxophone)
April 11/12: Mendelssohn’s Fifth
April 24-26: Tchaikovsky Celebration
May 9/10: Barber, Winger, & Copland
May 23-25: Mahler’s Symphony of a Thousand
Music City Brew Hop Tour (value $90)
$35
Starting bid
Discover Nashville’s top breweries safely and effortlessly in a day!
Hop on the Trolley – One ticket gives you unlimited rides to breweries on our loop.
Walk & Sip – Take a 1.3-mile guided tour through Nashville’s neighborhoods, stopping for pints along the way.
More Breweries, Less Hassle – Enjoy a fun, responsible way to experience the city’s thriving craft beer scene.
Beyond Broadway – A perfect way to explore more of Music City’s charm beyond the usual hotspots.
Discover Nashville’s top breweries safely and effortlessly in a day!
Hop on the Trolley – One ticket gives you unlimited rides to breweries on our loop.
Walk & Sip – Take a 1.3-mile guided tour through Nashville’s neighborhoods, stopping for pints along the way.
More Breweries, Less Hassle – Enjoy a fun, responsible way to experience the city’s thriving craft beer scene.
Beyond Broadway – A perfect way to explore more of Music City’s charm beyond the usual hotspots.
Nashville SC v NY Red Bulls: 4 tix for March 14 (value $140)
$70
Starting bid
⚽️ Ultimate Nashville SC Experience – Front Row Seats!
Get ready for an unforgettable night of soccer action! Bid now for FOUR front-row seats to see Nashville SC take on the NY Red Bulls at GEODIS Park on Wednesday, May 14, at 7:30 PM.
Section 131, Row A, Seats 3-6 – You’ll be right next to the players’ entrance with an incredible view of the action! This exclusive 6-seat row offers a private box-like experience, and front-row seats are not available for sale to the general public—they’re only held by season ticket members!
⚽️ Ultimate Nashville SC Experience – Front Row Seats!
Get ready for an unforgettable night of soccer action! Bid now for FOUR front-row seats to see Nashville SC take on the NY Red Bulls at GEODIS Park on Wednesday, May 14, at 7:30 PM.
Section 131, Row A, Seats 3-6 – You’ll be right next to the players’ entrance with an incredible view of the action! This exclusive 6-seat row offers a private box-like experience, and front-row seats are not available for sale to the general public—they’re only held by season ticket members!
3 nights at Sewanee House
$300
Starting bid
Escape to Sewanee – 3-Night Getaway!
Looking for the perfect retreat? This spacious 4-bedroom, 3-bath home is nestled right on Sewanee’s campus and is ideal for families, friends, or groups.
🏡 Accommodations: 4 bed/ 3 bath (sleeps 14): 1) king 2) 2 double Over double bunks 3) 2 twins 4) queen
🔥 Cozy Atmosphere: Wood-burning fireplaces in two rooms
🚴♂️ Extras: Bikes & floats included!
Escape to Sewanee – 3-Night Getaway!
Looking for the perfect retreat? This spacious 4-bedroom, 3-bath home is nestled right on Sewanee’s campus and is ideal for families, friends, or groups.
🏡 Accommodations: 4 bed/ 3 bath (sleeps 14): 1) king 2) 2 double Over double bunks 3) 2 twins 4) queen
🔥 Cozy Atmosphere: Wood-burning fireplaces in two rooms
🚴♂️ Extras: Bikes & floats included!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!