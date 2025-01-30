JTM Auction: Kids (& pets)

$1500 Gift Certificate towards full orthodontic treatment
$500
Starting bid
At Avenue South Orthodontics, we are dedicated to changing the way people experience orthodontic care. Led by Dr. Brandon Foltz, we believe in an unforgettable doctor/patient experience where each patient truly feels heard and valued. This desire came from Dr. Foltz’s own orthodontic experience as a kid. He founded Avenue South Orthodontics in 2017 to help children and adults in Nashville experience the many benefits a straightened smile provides.
At Avenue South Orthodontics, we are dedicated to changing the way people experience orthodontic care. Led by Dr. Brandon Foltz, we believe in an unforgettable doctor/patient experience where each patient truly feels heard and valued. This desire came from Dr. Foltz’s own orthodontic experience as a kid. He founded Avenue South Orthodontics in 2017 to help children and adults in Nashville experience the many benefits a straightened smile provides.
Bach 2 Rock: One Month Music Lessons (value $176)
$100
Starting bid
One free month of lessons with the instrument of your choice (you don't have to own the instrument)!
Bach to Rock is a modern music school for future stars! Learn from pro musicians in one-on-one lessons, jam with other students in ensemble programs, and rock the stage at live events!
One free month of lessons with the instrument of your choice (you don't have to own the instrument)!
Bach to Rock is a modern music school for future stars! Learn from pro musicians in one-on-one lessons, jam with other students in ensemble programs, and rock the stage at live events!
Organic Dog Treat Bag (value $70)
$25
Starting bid
Bid on a Tail-Wagging Treat Basket!
Give your pup the gift of delicious, all-natural treats with this Love 4 Paws gift basket - a company dedicated to delivering high-quality, healthy treats since 2018. Because your furry best friend deserves the best!
Includes a variety of 100% all-natural, organic dog treats—made with high-quality ingredients to keep tails wagging.
Bid on a Tail-Wagging Treat Basket!
Give your pup the gift of delicious, all-natural treats with this Love 4 Paws gift basket - a company dedicated to delivering high-quality, healthy treats since 2018. Because your furry best friend deserves the best!
Includes a variety of 100% all-natural, organic dog treats—made with high-quality ingredients to keep tails wagging.
Librarian for a Day at JT Moore!
$50
Starting bid
Librarian for the Day at JT Moore! -- One lucky student gets to run the show in the bustling J.T. Moore library! The Librarian for the Day will get to check in and out books, deliver books to classrooms, make custom displays, stamp and sticker new books, choose winners for the book vending machine and more. Priceless!
Librarian for the Day at JT Moore! -- One lucky student gets to run the show in the bustling J.T. Moore library! The Librarian for the Day will get to check in and out books, deliver books to classrooms, make custom displays, stamp and sticker new books, choose winners for the book vending machine and more. Priceless!
One Week Sports Summer Camp - (value $185)
$100
Starting bid
Father Ryan Summer Camp - One week at sports camp!
The camps are tailored for young athletes and sports enthusiasts and offer a perfect blend of fun, fitness, and teamwork. Each day is filled with dynamic activities designed to promote physical health, sportsmanship, and leadership. Our experienced coaches provide individualized instruction to help campers improve their abilities and build confidence, regardless of their skill level. Don’t forget to pack your athletic gear, a water bottle, and a positive attitude for a summer filled with sportsmanship and adventure.
Father Ryan Summer Camp - One week at sports camp!
The camps are tailored for young athletes and sports enthusiasts and offer a perfect blend of fun, fitness, and teamwork. Each day is filled with dynamic activities designed to promote physical health, sportsmanship, and leadership. Our experienced coaches provide individualized instruction to help campers improve their abilities and build confidence, regardless of their skill level. Don’t forget to pack your athletic gear, a water bottle, and a positive attitude for a summer filled with sportsmanship and adventure.
Full Annual Pet Exam (value $489)
$100
Starting bid
Full inclusive pet annual veterinary visit including all necessary vaccinations, exam, applicable diagnostic tests including heartworm test, fecal, and basic bloodwork.
Berry Hill Animal Hospital has been serving Nashville’s pets and their owners since 1958. It remains one of the few privately and locally owner veterinary hospitals in our city. We have 38 years of experience between our doctors and pride ourselves on advocating for our patients and working closely with pet owners to care for their loved ones.
Full inclusive pet annual veterinary visit including all necessary vaccinations, exam, applicable diagnostic tests including heartworm test, fecal, and basic bloodwork.
Berry Hill Animal Hospital has been serving Nashville’s pets and their owners since 1958. It remains one of the few privately and locally owner veterinary hospitals in our city. We have 38 years of experience between our doctors and pride ourselves on advocating for our patients and working closely with pet owners to care for their loved ones.
Kids Lunch with Bishop (the dog) & Chik Fil-A
$35
Starting bid
Your student will get to spend their lunch period with Bishop and their choice of food from Chic-Fil-A. Escape the noisy lunchroom for some quiet outdoor time with your favorite pooch and some delicious chicken.
Your student will get to spend their lunch period with Bishop and their choice of food from Chic-Fil-A. Escape the noisy lunchroom for some quiet outdoor time with your favorite pooch and some delicious chicken.
Principal for a Day
$75
Starting bid
Does your child dream of running the school? Here’s their chance! The winner of this exclusive auction item will step into the role of Principal for a Day, where they’ll enjoy a VIP experience filled with fun and responsibility.
📝 What’s Included?
✅ Help make important school announcements 📢
✅ Assist in a “very official” decision (extra recess, anyone?)
✅ Enjoy a special lunch with the real principal 🍕
✅ Visit classrooms and give “principal-approved” high-fives
✅ A personalized Principal for a Day name badge & certificate
This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that your child will never forget! Bid now and give them a day to be the boss!
Does your child dream of running the school? Here’s their chance! The winner of this exclusive auction item will step into the role of Principal for a Day, where they’ll enjoy a VIP experience filled with fun and responsibility.
📝 What’s Included?
✅ Help make important school announcements 📢
✅ Assist in a “very official” decision (extra recess, anyone?)
✅ Enjoy a special lunch with the real principal 🍕
✅ Visit classrooms and give “principal-approved” high-fives
✅ A personalized Principal for a Day name badge & certificate
This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that your child will never forget! Bid now and give them a day to be the boss!
NCT Diamond Membership for the 2025-26 Season. Includes 12 tickets, discounts on drama school, camp, merchandise and other benefits.
90+ Years Young! Did you know NCT is the oldest children’s theatre in the country? We’ve been bringing professional theatre to young audiences for nearly a century, and we’ve collected some great stories along the way.
NCT Diamond Membership for the 2025-26 Season. Includes 12 tickets, discounts on drama school, camp, merchandise and other benefits.
90+ Years Young! Did you know NCT is the oldest children’s theatre in the country? We’ve been bringing professional theatre to young audiences for nearly a century, and we’ve collected some great stories along the way.
Music Lessons with Makayla Lynn (value $120)
$45
Starting bid
2 Music Lessons for Voice, Guitar, or Piano
Eight years classically trained at the Maritime Conservatory of the Performing Arts in Nova Scotia, Canada, Makayla works with children in all areas of voice training, guitar, piano and songwriting. With a background of being a professional singer/songerwriter, Makayla began teaching for Shania Twain's "Kids Can Foundation" in 2018 working with chilren in low income families and has since taken on additional students. Her passion and expertise in music along with her love of sharing it with children make for a wonderful introduction to the world of music for kids.
For booking inquiries: [email protected]
2 Music Lessons for Voice, Guitar, or Piano
Eight years classically trained at the Maritime Conservatory of the Performing Arts in Nova Scotia, Canada, Makayla works with children in all areas of voice training, guitar, piano and songwriting. With a background of being a professional singer/songerwriter, Makayla began teaching for Shania Twain's "Kids Can Foundation" in 2018 working with chilren in low income families and has since taken on additional students. Her passion and expertise in music along with her love of sharing it with children make for a wonderful introduction to the world of music for kids.
For booking inquiries: [email protected]
All Season Family Sports Pass to JTM Events
$75
Starting bid
Experience the excitement of J.T. Moore Middle School athletics all year long (2025-2026 season) with our exclusive All-Season Family Sports Pass! This pass grants your entire immediate family— 2 parents and kids—unlimited access to all JT Moore home athletics events.
By bidding on this pass, you're not only securing a season filled with thrilling sports action but also supporting our student-athletes and school programs. It's the perfect way to enjoy quality family time, cheer on our teams, and be an integral part of the Matador community.
Don't miss this opportunity to make lasting memories and show your Matador pride. Place your bid now and ensure your family's front-row seats to all the action!
Experience the excitement of J.T. Moore Middle School athletics all year long (2025-2026 season) with our exclusive All-Season Family Sports Pass! This pass grants your entire immediate family— 2 parents and kids—unlimited access to all JT Moore home athletics events.
By bidding on this pass, you're not only securing a season filled with thrilling sports action but also supporting our student-athletes and school programs. It's the perfect way to enjoy quality family time, cheer on our teams, and be an integral part of the Matador community.
Don't miss this opportunity to make lasting memories and show your Matador pride. Place your bid now and ensure your family's front-row seats to all the action!
All Season Family Sports Pass to JTM Events
$75
Starting bid
Experience the excitement of J.T. Moore Middle School athletics all year long (2025-2026 season) with our exclusive All-Season Family Sports Pass! This pass grants your entire immediate family— 2 parents and kids—unlimited access to all JT Moore home athletics events.
By bidding on this pass, you're not only securing a season filled with thrilling sports action but also supporting our student-athletes and school programs. It's the perfect way to enjoy quality family time, cheer on our teams, and be an integral part of the Matador community.
Don't miss this opportunity to make lasting memories and show your Matador pride. Place your bid now and ensure your family's front-row seats to all the action!
Experience the excitement of J.T. Moore Middle School athletics all year long (2025-2026 season) with our exclusive All-Season Family Sports Pass! This pass grants your entire immediate family— 2 parents and kids—unlimited access to all JT Moore home athletics events.
By bidding on this pass, you're not only securing a season filled with thrilling sports action but also supporting our student-athletes and school programs. It's the perfect way to enjoy quality family time, cheer on our teams, and be an integral part of the Matador community.
Don't miss this opportunity to make lasting memories and show your Matador pride. Place your bid now and ensure your family's front-row seats to all the action!
Gluck Orthodontics - $1000 Gift Certificate
$250
Starting bid
At Gluck Orthodontics, located in the heart of Nashville, we provide a unique orthodontic journey known as "The Gluck Experience." This approach blends cutting-edge technology with over 150 years of collective orthodontic expertise in a single, convenient location. Our commitment to creating custom smiles that enhance each patient's facial features sets us apart. We foster a fun, engaging atmosphere that makes every visit memorable, ensuring that our patients, both young and old, look forward to their orthodontic appointments.
At Gluck Orthodontics, located in the heart of Nashville, we provide a unique orthodontic journey known as "The Gluck Experience." This approach blends cutting-edge technology with over 150 years of collective orthodontic expertise in a single, convenient location. Our commitment to creating custom smiles that enhance each patient's facial features sets us apart. We foster a fun, engaging atmosphere that makes every visit memorable, ensuring that our patients, both young and old, look forward to their orthodontic appointments.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!