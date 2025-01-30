JTM Auction: Kids (& pets)

Experience the excitement of J.T. Moore Middle School athletics all year long (2025-2026 season) with our exclusive All-Season Family Sports Pass! This pass grants your entire immediate family— 2 parents and kids—unlimited access to all JT Moore home athletics events. By bidding on this pass, you're not only securing a season filled with thrilling sports action but also supporting our student-athletes and school programs. It's the perfect way to enjoy quality family time, cheer on our teams, and be an integral part of the Matador community. Don't miss this opportunity to make lasting memories and show your Matador pride. Place your bid now and ensure your family's front-row seats to all the action!

Experience the excitement of J.T. Moore Middle School athletics all year long (2025-2026 season) with our exclusive All-Season Family Sports Pass! This pass grants your entire immediate family— 2 parents and kids—unlimited access to all JT Moore home athletics events. By bidding on this pass, you're not only securing a season filled with thrilling sports action but also supporting our student-athletes and school programs. It's the perfect way to enjoy quality family time, cheer on our teams, and be an integral part of the Matador community. Don't miss this opportunity to make lasting memories and show your Matador pride. Place your bid now and ensure your family's front-row seats to all the action!

More details...