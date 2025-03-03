JTM Auction: Moore to Bid On!

Excellence in craftsmanship has made our small company a big name in marble. granite and tile for over 25 years.
We've enjoyed the opportunity to work with some very talented interior designers and architects such as: DAAD, Barry Dixon, Landy Gardner, Rachel Halvorson, Rozanne Jackson, Lindberg and Simmons (Bermuda), Suzanne Kasler, McAlpine Booth & Ferrier, McAlpine Tankersley, William McDonough + Parners, David Netto and Mark Simmons, and Bunny Williams.
We do the best stone, slab and tile work in Nashville and routinely leave town to do work for our loyal clients in their second homes.
Victory Organizing for Home (value $400)
$150
Starting bid
Use this four-hour session to transform an area of your home! When you de-clutter and transform a space, you make room to live a more fulfilling life. Lauri Newell will bring her no-shame, step-by-step process to help you tackle your struggles and make your home more life-giving. This is not just a walk-thru, but a time to dive in, declutter and actually organize the space to work for you. Above all, Lauri comes to make your home work beautifully and leave you knowing that clean spaces are not about perfection, they're about making space for what you love most. When we’re done, you’ll have what you need, where you need it. You’ll love it!
*Davidson or Williamson County
For more about Lauri’s unique approach, visit victoryorganizing.com
FB @victoryorganizing IG @victory_organizing"
Intuitive Botanical, 12x12" painting (value $331)
$100
Starting bid
Intuitive Botanical, by Kate Ferrell, 12x12" acrylic on paper
Kate Ferrell creates intuitive abstract and abstracted representational paintings, including still life and landscapes. Working with acrylic, collage, and other mixed media, she builds expressive, gestural movement into her work. Her love for nature was shaped by childhood trips to the Great Smoky Mountains and her mother’s work as a gardener and floral designer. These influences inform her approach, guiding her to convey not just what she sees, but the emotions and movement of the natural world—calm, wonder, and vitality.
[email protected]
@kateferrellart
www.kateferrellart.com
Heart 'Bebe Le Strange' 1980 World Tour Poster (value $1000)
$200
Starting bid
Feel the pulse. Hear the Roar. This signed(!!!) poster from Heart's 1980 World Tour is a hard to find item. It's 12x36" full length image of Ann Wilson & Nancy Wilson and is signed by both members.
This detached carriage house is a little gem hidden away on a cul-de-sac in the heart of the Belmont-Hillsboro neighborhood, nestled in the backyard of a Nashville-native family. This conveniently located 1 Bd/1BA apartment offers both proximity to the city for an authentic Nashville experience and a quiet neighborhood. Walking distance to 12S, Hillsboro Village, and Belmont, and a quick Lyft to most other major Nashville attractions. Perfect for 1-4 guests with off-street parking included.
Bach 2 Rock: One Month Music Lessons (value $176)
$75
Starting bid
One free month of lessons with the instrument of your choice (you don't have to own the instrument)!
Bach to Rock is a modern music school for future stars! Learn from pro musicians in one-on-one lessons, jam with other students in ensemble programs, and rock the stage at live events!
This NCT Diamond Membership includes 12 tickets, discounts on drama school, camp, merchandise and other benefits for the 2025-26 Season. 90+ Years Young! Did you know NCT is the oldest children’s theatre in the country? We’ve been bringing professional theatre to young audiences for nearly a century, and we’ve collected some great stories along the way.
Brady Skjaei signed 8x10" poster
$25
Starting bid
Grab this 8x10” high-quality poster of Brady Skjei repping the Nashville Predators! Perfect for framing, collecting, or gifting to the ultimate Preds fan.
📸 Size: 8x10 inches – ideal for any space
🐺 Player: Brady Skjei – a powerhouse on defense
💛💙 Perfect For: Lockers, offices, fan caves, or gifts
Don’t miss out on this must-have piece of Preds memorabilia! DM to claim yours today! #Preds #BradySkjei #Smashville
1 Hour Private Coaching for Professionals (value $125)
$50
Starting bid
1 hour of private coaching from True Contributors founder Dr. Nahed Artoul Zehr. Customized one-on-one coaching can help to identify your personal goals, establish a customized plan, and create targeted exercises to increase your impact.
Lean Personal Training Sessions (value $150)
$85
Starting bid
Three personal training sessions with Jeff Howerton. Functional training helps in every day activities and provides the greatest protection from injury. Located in Green Hills, LEAN Personal Training is built on the concept of “functional training.” At LEAN, you are the machine. Our work-outs revolve around exercises that require the use of your stabilizer muscles and primary movers, which all work together for lean muscle development, fat loss, and core strengthening.
'Seated in Leadership' 12x18" (value $125)
$35
Starting bid
‘Seated in Leadership’ 12x18”, fine art photo on brushed aluminum, Sarah Varughese
Add a powerful and inspiring piece to your collection! This striking artwork is a nod to President Obama’s portrait by Kehinde Wiley, reminding us that we all have the ability to lead—will you take that seat?
https://sarahevarughese.weebly.com/photography.html
[email protected]
AWESOME Suite Tickets - Preds vs. Canadiens (value $1000)
$600
Starting bid
Get Ready for the Ultimate Game Day Experience! 🏒
Private Suite Seating for an unforgettable game experience!
Premium Food & Beverage to enjoy throughout the event!!
Some extra swag to show off your team pride!
Game Details:
Date: Sunday, April 6th
Matchup: Nashville Predators vs Montreal Canadiens
Location: Section S13, Row A
Don't miss your chance for the ultimate Preds experience!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!