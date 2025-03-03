JTM Auction: Moore to Bid On!

Use this four-hour session to transform an area of your home! When you de-clutter and transform a space, you make room to live a more fulfilling life. Lauri Newell will bring her no-shame, step-by-step process to help you tackle your struggles and make your home more life-giving. This is not just a walk-thru, but a time to dive in, declutter and actually organize the space to work for you. Above all, Lauri comes to make your home work beautifully and leave you knowing that clean spaces are not about perfection, they're about making space for what you love most. When we’re done, you’ll have what you need, where you need it. You’ll love it! *Davidson or Williamson County For more about Lauri’s unique approach, visit victoryorganizing.com FB @victoryorganizing IG @victory_organizing"

