JTM Auction: Restaurants

Bringle founded his first restaurant, Peg Leg Porker, in 2013. Peg Leg Porker is named after Bringle himself and his greatest win, a cancer battle that he triumphed at the age of 17. With his win, he lost his leg, which led him to create a new name and only added more fire to his passion for success. Upon opening its doors in the heart of Nashville, Peg Leg Porker was quickly named one of the hottest BBQ Joints in the country by numerous media outlets including Food Network, The Travel Channel, BBC, Southern Living Magazine, Texas Monthly, GQ, Garden and Gun Magazine and many more. Bringle’s second and much anticipated concept, Bringle’s Smoking Oasis, offers the smoke of the Southwest! The menu is stocked with smoked brisket, ever-famous pulled pork, a Bringle version of beef ribs, and an array of those can’t miss homemade sides like Mexican Street corn, chorizo queso, and Texas-style baked beans.

