JTM Auction: Restaurants

The Urban Juicer's award winning 3 day cleanse!
Voted best Juice bar in Nashville Scene’s “Best of Nashville” awards, we know how to make a good juice… or smoothie… or salad! There’s so much to love about The Urban Juicer that it’s no secret why locals count on us to make them feel good all year round.
Never think twice or worry about where your juice came from. The Urban Juicer sources local ingredients and supports local farmers whenever we can. Sourcing local produce is better for the environment, our local economy, and your body.
Bringle's Smoking Oasis BBQ: $50 Gift Card & Swag
Bringle founded his first restaurant, Peg Leg Porker, in 2013. Peg Leg Porker is named after Bringle himself and his greatest win, a cancer battle that he triumphed at the age of 17. With his win, he lost his leg, which led him to create a new name and only added more fire to his passion for success. Upon opening its doors in the heart of Nashville, Peg Leg Porker was quickly named one of the hottest BBQ Joints in the country by numerous media outlets including Food Network, The Travel Channel, BBC, Southern Living Magazine, Texas Monthly, GQ, Garden and Gun Magazine and many more. Bringle’s second and much anticipated concept, Bringle’s Smoking Oasis, offers the smoke of the Southwest! The menu is stocked with smoked brisket, ever-famous pulled pork, a Bringle version of beef ribs, and an array of those can’t miss homemade sides like Mexican Street corn, chorizo queso, and Texas-style baked beans.
5 Daughters Bakery - $50 Gift Card
Five Daughters Bakery is a family business, owned and operated by Isaac and Stephanie Meek along with their five daughters in Franklin, Tennessee.
Isaac is a third generation local business owner and baker. His great grandfather owned a cake shop and his grandfather owned a pizzeria. It's safe to say baking runs in the family.
Valentino's Restaurant - $125 Gift Card
Come share our passion for all things DELIZIOSO~
bold flavors, fresh ingredients, fine wines, and lighthearted laughter.
Valentino's is quiet and romantic, sophisticated and elegant, cozy and warm and full of vibrant energy...all under one roof.
While Nashville's range of restaurants has exploded of late, we always come back to our first love. Some of our local Nashville Italian restaurants have earned the title of Nashville restaurant tradition. Among those is Valentino's Ristorante who's been serving up classic Italian fare to an extremely loyal clientele since 1991. Described as "Rustic Italian", Valentino's maintains its excellent reputation. Stacie Standifer- NASHVILLE LIFESTYLES
Crema Coffee - $50 Gift Card
Crema Coffee Roasters is a zero-waste coffee roaster and cafe in the heart of Nashville, TN. We pride ourselves on creating welcoming cafe spaces, roasting exceptional coffee, and inspiring learning.
Our mission is to expand the number of people who share our belief that the coffee experience is an unparalleled adventure from seed to cup through doing good for each person we meet along the way.
Craft your perfect cup. Exceptional coffee, classic brewing equipment, and timeless merch.
The Peach Truck - $100 Gift Card + Cookbook (value $140)
When Stephen and Jessica Rose moved to Nashville, TN, they realized a problem. A peach problem!
Growing up in Peach County, GA, Stephen was used to fresh, delicious summer peaches. What he found in the grocery store was disappointing, to say the least. He craved the perfectly ripe, juicy peaches from his childhood.
Together, they set out to solve the peach problem themselves! In 2012, The Roses partnered with Stephen’s hometown farm, loaded their ‘68 Jeep Gladiator with fresh, hand-picked peaches, and brought them back to Nashville.
12 S Taproom - $25 Gift Card & Merch
We started our business in 2006 with a simple goal of creating a low-key neighborhood spot. Something for everyone, with the best rotating craft beer selection in the city. We've grown since then, evolving into a hopping family-friendly place with an excellent craft cocktail program. Whether you grew up in Nashville or are just in town for the weekend, you are welcome here.
Pizza Perfect - $30 Gift Card
A Nashville original since 1983, Pizza Perfect has been making handmade pies and baking them to-order in gas-fired ovens. With a focus on fresh cooking and ingredients, we pride ourselves in making fresh dough every day with no preservatives. All menu items are prepared by hand, from scratch, in our own kitchen.
Pizza Perfect offers a tasty and wholesome selection of pizza, pasta, salads, and sub sandwiches served on daily baked bread. In addition, we have gluten free, vegan and vegetarian options. Customers can choose dine-in or carryout.
Hillsboro Village & Bellevue Locations
Pancho & Leftys - $50 Gift Card
We all want the best of both worlds. The ultimate flavor that makes us wonder if life can be any better. That’s why, at Pancho and Lefty’s Cantina, we bring together the two worlds we love most: Nashville & Mexico!
Voted Nashville's Best Margarita 2018, 2019, 2022, 2023, 2024
Strategic Hospitality $100 Gift Card
Strategic Hospitality is a Nashville-based hospitality company founded in 2006 by brothers Benjamin and Max Goldberg. Since 2006, brothers Benjamin and Max Goldberg have redefined Nashville’s dining scene with hotspots like Patterson House, Kisser, Locust, The Catbird Seat, Bastion, and Henrietta Red. With multiple James Beard nominations, they deliver innovation, hospitality, and unforgettable experiences.
Martin's BBQ $25 Gift Card + Signed Cookbook (value $60)
Pat Martin’s first book, Life of Fire, illustrates his lifelong passion and dedication to live-fire cooking through detailed instruction, deep procedural guidance, and recipes.
Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint opened its doors in October 2006, in Nolensville, TN, to preserve and celebrate the art and craft of West Tennessee’s legendary whole-hog BBQ tradition. Pat Martin first experienced this culinary specialty as a college student in the small town of Henderson, TN. He was immediately hooked on whole hog - the painstaking technique, the variables of live-fire cooking, the time and energy, the smoke, the smell, the history, and the flavors. What began 16 years ago as a small, little 950-square foot, 12-table spot is today a beloved culinary destination with six restaurants in Nashville.
Calyso Cafe - $50 Gift Card
Calypso Cafe, located near 100 Oaks/ Berry Hill has been consistently voted “Best Cheap Eats” and “Best Takeout” by Nashville Scene readers, and most recently “Best Lunch” by the Tennessean, Calypso’s mission is simple… high quality, hearty, healthy food at a reasonable price with quick and friendly service. We focused on nutrition—and value– from the beginning with our famous Black Beans, Bountiful Salads, Rotisserie Chicken, Vegetarian (Vegan too!) sides, and Island Burgers.
Present Tense - $200 Gift Card
Present Tense is a modern izakaya style dining experience influenced by Chef/Owner Ryan Costanza’s cooking from around the world fused heavily into his love for minimalist Japanese cuisine. The menu is shaped by the sourcing of world class ingredients, fermentation, restraint, and Japanese charcoal. Expect a deep sake list, natural wines, and esoteric yet minimalist cocktails. The restaurant also features a 6 seat omakase counter where guests can experience a 12 course 2 hour long tasting menu with wine and sake pairings from GM/Owner Rick Margaritov. The minimalist modern interior is designed to be a warm inviting space with a detailed curation of sounds and scents to heighten our guests overall vibrations. We invite our guests to leave their troubles at the door, to not worry about yesterday or tomorrow, and to live in the present tense.
Bartaco - $50 Gift Card
Stop in this local 12 South bar & taco joint that's a favorite!
"as a neighborhood drop in place for lunch, a casual supper or anything in between, bartaco is hard to beat." - The New York Times
"with a white-washed interior, wanderlust-inspiring photography on the walls, woven basket light fixtures, and a sprawling bar at the center, it feels like it might belong on a beach in south America…" – Nashville lifestyles
Urban Grub - $100 Gift Card
In a City known for putting up platinum food as well as platinum records, Nashville has a bounty of restaurant options but none as unique, exciting and diverse as Urban Grub. Stuffy upscale is out…. Ethnic, healthy, and casual is in which makes Urban Grub a big star on the Nashville dining scene. The Menu is a combination of southern traditions with a “flavored up tweak,” Fresh fish and seafood, fresh shucked oysters, smoked and grilled meats and vegetables. A great place for sampling and sharing, with our evolving menu you will always find something new to try at Urban Grub.
Maple Street Biscuit Co - $50 Gift Card
In a world of boring breakfast, we set out to craft scratch-made comfort food, but with a modern twist. With every breakfast, lunch and service-focused catering event, our fresh ingredients, that quirky take on comfort food, and a sense of community go well beyond basic. We aim to leave you both full and fulfilled.
We promise to bring you fresh-cracked eggs. We promise to bake our biscuits from scratch every day, and never serve you some previously frozen puck of dough. We promise to provide impeccably clean stores, where you can focus on delicious food and those with whom you choose to enjoy it. Like you, our biscuits are a lot of things, but we promise they’ll never be boring. BERRY HILL/8th Ave
Chef's Market - $60 Gift Card
Bid now on a $60 gift card to one of Goodlettsville’s best-kept secrets—an upscale cafeteria serving up fresh, flavorful comfort food! Enjoy classic meat-and-two plates, hearty soups and salads, or made-to-order sandwiches and wraps hot off the grill. Whether you're craving a homestyle meal or a light, healthy bite, this spot has something for everyone.
Don’t miss out—place your bid today and treat yourself to a delicious dining experience!
