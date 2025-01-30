JTM Auction: Merchandise

Fleet Feet knows running. Gift Card expires June 1, 2025.
The first Fleet Feet store opened its doors in 1976 in Sacramento, California, and we've been outfitting runners with the right gear and knowledge ever since. Since that first day, we've expanded to over 260 stores (and counting) in communities across the country to work toward our vision: to inspire the runner in everyone.
Today, we combine knowledge gained from our four decades of experience with data-driven insights from modern technology to outfit runners with the ideal shoes, apparel and gear.
Fleet Feet - $150 Gift Card & Swag
$75
Fleet Feet - $150 Gift Card & Swag
$75
Hillsboro High Merch Gift Basket
$20
Show your school spirit with a sweatshirt, t-shirt, key chain, mug, stickers and more in a clear Hillsboro High School event bag!
Hillsboro High School has a long tradition of being the highest achieving zone school in Nashville, and one of the top performing zone schools in Tennessee. Students have the opportunity to participate in world-class academic, arts and athletic programs.
Hillsboro is unique as both an IB World School and an Academy School.
Parnassus Books - Signed Books & Canvas Tote
$25
Parnassus Books, Nashville's beloved independent bookstore, is the perfect place for book lovers who appreciate the charm of locally-owned businesses. Up for bid are signed hardcover editions of Bel Canto by Ann Patchett, Salt to the Sea by Ruta Sepetys, and Playworld by Adam Ross—exclusive treasures for any collection!
Warby Parker - $95 Gift Card
$30
Warby Parker was founded with a mission: to inspire and impact the world with vision, purpose, and style. From custom-designed acetate to ultra-lightweight titanium, we use nothing but premium materials in our frames. For every pair purchased, a pair of glasses is distributed to someone in need -- to date, that’s 15 million pairs and counting.
Serendipity - $30 Gift Card & Gift Basket
$20
Locally Women-Owned Boutique & Gift Shop on 12 South in Nashville, TN, proudly serving the community for over 20 years! -- Voted Best Gift Shop in Nashville 2023 & 2024.
Gift Basket includes: Ramen Notes, 5 oz Firefly Terrace Candle, JC Quality Acetate Hair Clar with Buttons, Thistle Farms Lip Smoothie, Harris Girls & Co Straw Covers, Wood & Metal Ball Bracelet, Color Wood Bracelet, Glass & Metal Bead Bracelet, Mini Pencils in Pouch, Girls Printing House Stickers, Botany Mini Notebooks, Vintage Spoon Ring, DIY Botanical Building Block Set, Little Golden Book Steven Spielberg.
Brady Skjaei signed 8x10" poster
$25
Grab this 8x10” high-quality poster of Brady Skjei repping the Nashville Predators! Perfect for framing, collecting, or gifting to the ultimate Preds fan.
📸 Size: 8x10 inches – ideal for any space
🐺 Player: Brady Skjei – a powerhouse on defense
💛💙 Perfect For: Lockers, offices, fan caves, or gifts
Don’t miss out on this must-have piece of Preds memorabilia! DM to claim yours today! #Preds #BradySkjei #Smashville
Bongo Roasting Co Gifts (value $42)
$10
Bongo Java 16oz Tumbler + Bongo Blend Medium Roast Coffee ☕✨
Take your Bongo coffee anywhere with this 16oz white tumbler, designed to keep your drink hot or cold longer. Featuring a sleek design and a slide lid, it’s perfect for sipping on the go.
Pair it with our signature Bongo Blend Medium Roast Coffee—a smooth, balanced brew so good, we named our company after it! Sourced from Africa, Asia, and Central America, this blend offers naturally sweet and spicy flavors with notes of honey, orange, and milk chocolate.
Whether you're at home or on the move, this duo is your perfect coffee companion!
ABLE Mamuye Leather Bag (value $198)
$50
Women make up 80% of the fashion workforce, yet many face unfair wages and poor conditions. ABLE is changing that by creating safe, dignified jobs in Nashville and worldwide through ethical manufacturing.
The Mamuye Classic Tote is our bestselling tote is handcrafted in Ethiopia from 100% genuine leather, designed to last a lifetime. Spacious, stylish, and made with purpose—every purchase creates opportunities for women.
Grove Plant First Cleaning Supplies (value $80)
$25
At Grove, we believe changing the world starts with what you bring into your home. That’s why we create and curate high-performing, planet-first home essentials that help you Go Beyond Plastic™ and shop with purpose.
Everything shown included in the set: Reusable Glass Cleaning Bottles, Bubble Up, Tub & Tile Cleaner Refills (x2), Floor Cleaner, Drying Mat and More!
Luke Bryan Signed Guitar
$350
Luke Bryan is one of the most popular country stars of the 21st century. Before embarking upon his own performing career, the Georgia native found success as a songwriter in Nashville, Tennessee. He has released five No. 1 country albums since 2007, including the multiplatinum records Tailgates & Tanlines, Crash My Party, and Kill the Lights. Many of Bryan’s signature party anthems—such as “That’s My Kind of Night,” “Play It Again,” “Drunk On You,” and “Country Girl (Shake It For Me)”—have gained mainstream appeal. A judge on American Idol since its 2018 reboot, the award-winning musician released his newest album, Mind of a Country Boy, in September 2024.
Shania Twain Merch (value $200)
$50
Shania Twain Fan Bundle – Own the Stage in Style!
This ultimate Giddy Up! gear set is perfect for anyone who’s ready to shine like a true country superstar. 🎶💃
Fitted Beaded Fringe Denim Jacket (L) – A show-stopping, high-energy look with beaded fringe that moves with you! ($150 value)
Shania Twain Tote Bag – Carry your love for Shania everywhere you go.
Shania Twain T-Shirt (L) – Soft, stylish, and perfect for any fan.
Bid now and get ready to rock this Shania-inspired look—because let’s go, girls! 🎤✨
Tim MgGraw Merch (value $255)
$65
Tim McGraw Fan Bundle – Own a Piece of the 2024 Tour!
Country music legend Tim McGraw has been topping the charts for over three decades, with three Grammy Awards, 10 No. 1 albums, and over 80 million records sold worldwide. Now, you can celebrate his iconic career with this exclusive Standing Room Only Tour 2024 bundle!
Includes: Tim McGraw Tour Jacket & Sweatshirt, Size XL.
