Jubilee Voices Publishing House

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The fight for voting rights has been in history for hundreds of years. Voting has always been made challenging for people of color and women and the obstacles made them want to fight and change the rules. African American, Latino, Asian, Indigenous and Caucasian activists have helped with this voting rights issue in the United States. There is a never-ending fight for voting rights because people in government are trying to make it harder for people of color to vote.
Take a journey with us to the core of history while we examine the truth about stories, see interesting activists and more. History is like the earth; it has many layers. This textbook will peel back the layers so you can see what is really inside!
Haiti overcame the tyranny of the French, Spanish and British Empires and became the first independent black western nation. Even though Haiti has been powerful and self-sufficient, her story is mostly untold. It’s time to know the truth about what actually happened.
Through reading this book you will be submerged in Sonia Sanchez’ story. Sonia Sanchez’ life-long journey has been fighting for justice, equality and peace through her poetry and her activism. She exposes the lies of history and shines a light of hope on the truth. So join Sonia Sanchez on her journey on the freedom train.
This book will take you on a transportation
segregation tour to see the truth. It will take
you on a journey to see powerful people;
people who fought until they were wrecking
the walls of segregation.
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